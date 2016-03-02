102°F
Girls Track & Field

2016 Sierra Vista Girls Track Capsule

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
March 1, 2016 - 10:43 pm
 

SIERRA VISTA

Head coach: Ryan Quinn, fourth season

Returning letter winners: Eight

Top athletes: Arayana Picquette (Jr.), Courtney O’Neal (So), Dijon Triplett (Sr.), Aria Holmes (So.)

Outlook: O’Neal and Triplett were members of the Division I-A champions in the 400-meter relay last year, and Holmes joined them in winning the state crown in the 800 relay.

Picquette, a regional qualifier in the throws last year, also returns to bolster the Mountain Lions.

“We are looking to build upon our success in the relays last year and qualify more athletes for the state meet,” Quinn said.

THE LATEST
Rancho’s Amir’a Edmond (843) runs for first place, followed by teammate Aniya Sm ...
Girls regions: Rancho’s Amir’a Edmond sprints to victory
By Sam Gordon / RJ

Edmond ran the 100 meters in 11.84 seconds on Saturday at Desert Oasis to secure the Moutain Region championship — and an automatic bid to the Class 4A state meet next week. Teammate Aniya Smith finished second in 12.11, and Centennial’s Quincy Bonds ran 12.16 for third.

Thinkstock
Roundup: Emily Wickens guides Coronado to victory
RJ

Emily Wickens won two individual events and ran on the winning 800-meter relay team Monday to help Coronado’s girls track team capture a four-team meet at Foothill.

Thinkstock
Roundup: Deijah Cobb helps Valley win three-team meet
RJ

Deijah Cobb won one event and finished second in another, and host Valley won three of the four relays en route to capturing a three-team girls track meet on Wednesday.

(Thinkstock)
Roundup: Del Sol captures four-team meet
RJ

CharLeyanse Howard won three individual events Wednesday to help host Del Sol’s girls track team to victory in a four-team meet.