2016 Sierra Vista Girls Track Capsule

SIERRA VISTA

Head coach: Ryan Quinn, fourth season

Returning letter winners: Eight

Top athletes: Arayana Picquette (Jr.), Courtney O’Neal (So), Dijon Triplett (Sr.), Aria Holmes (So.)

Outlook: O’Neal and Triplett were members of the Division I-A champions in the 400-meter relay last year, and Holmes joined them in winning the state crown in the 800 relay.

Picquette, a regional qualifier in the throws last year, also returns to bolster the Mountain Lions.

“We are looking to build upon our success in the relays last year and qualify more athletes for the state meet,” Quinn said.