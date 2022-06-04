2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls track, field team

Here is the 2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls track and field team.

Coronado's Kaylee Daniel is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls track and field team. (Coronado track and field photo)

Centennial's MacKenna Calvin is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls track and field team. (Centennial track and field photo)

Centennial's Roy Session is the Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls track and field team. (Centennial track and field photo)

Centennial's Zoey Bonds is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls track and field team. (Centennial track and field photo)

Palo Verde's Claire Killpack is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls track and field team. (Palo Verde track and field photo)

Canyon Springs' Jasmine Davis is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls track and field team. (Canyon Springs track and field photo)

Centennial's Ioynna Codd is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls track and field team. (Centennial track and field photo)

Liberty's Kady Schwietz is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls track and field team. (Liberty track and field photo)

First team

Sheltyona Barnes-Henderson, Legacy — The freshman won the Class 4A state championship in the 100-meter dash (12.25), was runner-up in the 200 (25.65) and anchored the Longhorns’ winning 4×100 (49.18) and 4×200 (1:44.50) relays.

Zoey Bonds, Centennial — The senior won the Class 5A state championship in the 100 hurdles (14.17), 300 hurdles (44.39), long jump (17-10) and high jump (5-4).

MacKenna Calvin, Centennial — The freshman won the Class 5A state championship in the 800 (2:15.17), was runner-up in the 1,600 (5:15.94), fifth in the 3,200 (11:59.66) and anchored the Bulldogs’ third-place 4×800 relay (9:58.25).

Iyonna Codd, Centennial — The sophomore was the Class 5A state runner-up in the 100 (12.40) and 200 (25.08) and anchored the Bulldogs’ winning 4×100 (48.05) and 4×400 (3:54.55) relays.

Kaylee Daniel, Coronado — The sophomore won the Class 5A state championship in the pole vault (11-6).

Jasmine Davis, Canyon Springs — The freshman won the Class 4A state championship in the 200 (25.50), 400 (57.69) and long jump (16-8.25) and was runner-up in the 100 (12.43).

Jordan Jackson, Faith Lutheran — The junior won the Class 5A state championship in the 200 (25.01), 400 (56.32) and ran a leg on the Crusaders’ winning 4×200 relay (1:38.58).

Claire Killpack, Palo Verde — The senior won the Class 4A state championship in the 1,600 (5:09.31) and was the runner-up in the 800 (2:20.09).

Jayden Lightford, Faith Lutheran — The junior won the Class 5A state championship in the 100 (12.38), was fourth in the 200 (25.33) and led off the Crusaders’ winning 4×200 relay (1:39.58).

Kady Schwietz, Liberty — The senior was the Class 5A state runner-up in the 300 hurdles (45.72), finished third in the long jump (16-6.25) and ran a leg on the Patriots’ runner-up 4×400 relay (3:58.07).

Coach of the Year

Roy Session, Centennial — The coach kept his team together through the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Bulldogs ran away to their 10th consecutive state championship.

Second team

Alexis Abney, Shadow Ridge — The senior won the Class 4A state championship in the 800 (2:19.63) and anchored the Mustangs’ winning 4×400 (4:11.22) and 4×800 (10:14.40) relays.

Tia Brown, Palo Verde — The freshman won the Class 4A state championship in the 1000 hurdles (15.53) and 300 hurdles (45.65), was runner-up in the long jump (16-6) and third in the high jump (4-10).

Kamryn Cadle, Rancho — The senior won the Class 5A state championship in the shot put (35-6) and was runner-up in the discus (121-11).

Kelly Denninghoff, Virgin Valley — The senior won the Class 3A state championship in the 400 (57.99) and 800 (2:22.90) and ran legs on the Bulldogs’ runner-up 4×100 (50.76) and 4×400 (4:14.68) relays.

Soleil Fullmer, Foothill — The junior won the Class 4A state championship by almost 15 seconds in the 3,200 (12:20.45), was third in the 1,600 (5:36.98) and led off the Falcons’ runner-up 4×800 relay (10:36.32).

Kaelin Gowdy, Adelson — The junior won the Class 1A state championship in the 100 (13.26), 200 (26.97) and 400 (1:02.18).

Zakiya Hill, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore was the Class 5A state runner-up in the 400 (57.77), third in the 200 (25.23) and anchored the Crusaders’ winning 4×200 relay (1:39.58).

Abby Mathews, Lincoln County — The junior won the Class 2A state championship in the 200 (26.63), 400 (1:02.22), 100 hurdles (17.34) and runner-up in the 300 hurdles (15-0.5).

Saniyah Miles, Centennial — The sophomore was the Class 5A state runner-up in the 100 hurdles (14.84), fourth in the 300 hurdles (46.25) and ran a leg on the Bulldogs’ runner-up 4×200 relay (1:42.99).

Dorienne Miller, Liberty — The senior won the Class 5A state championship in the triple jump (36-0.25).

Honorable mention

Paige Bodily, Moapa Valley

Zoe Christensen, Arbor View

Ella Dyer, Shadow Ridge

Maya Hobbs, Cimarron-Memorial

Daliyah Hull, Centennial

Riyana Johnson, Shadow Ridge

Emma Kwok, Faith Lutheran

Ali’a Matavao, Liberty

Samantha Morris, Green Valley

Adrian Powell, Centennial

Kennedy Robinson, Liberty

Hannah Santos, Laughlin

Isabella Stosich, Shadow Ridge

Asia Wilson, Palo Verde

Alexandra Zuppas, Palo Verde