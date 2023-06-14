Here is the 2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls track and field team.

Centennial's Iyonna Codd competes in the girls 4x200 meter relay race during the class 5A Southern Region boys and girls track and field championships at Liberty High School on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Henderson. Centennial won the race. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Faith Lutheran's Zakiya Hill is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls track and field team.

Coronado's Kaylee Daniel is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls track and field team.

Centennial's Iyonna Codd is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls track and field team.

Canyon Springs' Jasmine Davis is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls track and field team.

Palo Verde's Tia Brown is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls track and field team.

Shadow Ridge's Leah Okuda is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls track and field team.

Liberty's Kennedy Robinson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls track and field team.

Liberty's Chayanne Gordon is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls track and field team.

Liberty's Ali'a Matavao is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls track and field team.

Liberty's Jayden Lopes is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls track and field team.

Liberty's Sofia Lopes is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls track and field team.

First Team

Tia Brown, Palo Verde — Won the Class 4A state championship in the 100-meter hurdles (15.38) and finished second in the 300-meter hurdles (46.62) and high jump (4-10.00).

Iyonna Codd, Centennial — Won the Class 5A state championship in the 100 meters (11.64), 200 meters (23.62) and 400 meters (54.37), and helped the Bulldogs in their second-place run in the 4×400 meter relay (3:52.33).

Kaylee Daniel, Coronado — Won the Class 5A state championship in the pole vault (13-0).

Jasmine Davis, Canyon Springs — Won the Class 4A state championship in the 100 meters (12.12), 200 meters (24.56) and 300-meter hurdles (43.51).

Chayanne Gordon, Liberty — Was the Class 5A state runner-up in the shot put (40-6.5) and discus (125-6).

Ke’marah Howard, Centennial — Won the Class 5A state championship in the high jump (5-06.00), finished second in the long jump (18-01.50) and third in the triple jump (36-09.50).

Zakiya Hill, Faith Lutheran — Finished second in the 100 meters (11.97) and 200 meters (24.31), and third in the 400 meters (55.30). Helped the Crusaders to the Class 5A state championship in the 4×100 meter (46.91) and 4×200 meter (1:42.38) relays.

Jayden Lopes, Liberty — Finished third in the 300-meter hurdles (44.89) and long jump (17-04.75), and helped the Patriots win the Class 5A state championship in the 4×400 meter relay (3:49.82) and in their second-place run in the 4×800 meter relay (9:47.02).

Sofia Lopes, Liberty — Won the Class 5A state championship in the 100-meter hurdles (14.48) and helped Liberty in its first-place run in the 4×400 meter relay (3:49.82).

Ali’a Matavao, Liberty — Won the Class 5A state championship in the long jump (18-2) and shot put (43-0), finished second in the high jump (5-02.00) and helped Patriots in their second-place run in the 4×100 meter relay (48.66).

Leah Okuda, Shadow Ridge — Won the Class 4A state championship in the 800 meters (2:19.36) and 1,600 meters (5:20.63), helped the Mustangs in their first-place run in the 4×800 meter relay (10:14.71) and finished second in the 3,200 meters (12:14.67).

Kennedy Robinson, Liberty — Won the Class 5A state championship in the 300-meter hurdles (43.31) and helped Liberty in its first-place run in the 4×400 meter relay (3:49.82).

Coach of the Year

Korey Andersen, Liberty — Guided the Patriots to the Class 5A team state championship, the school’s first state title in the sport.

Second Team

Selma Eros, Palo Verde — Won the Class 4A state championship in the pole vault (9-00.00).

Kaelin Gowdy, The Adelson School — Won the Class 1A state championship in the 100 meters (12.67), 200 meters (25.84) and 400 meters (1:02.30).

Emma Kwok, Faith Lutheran — Won the Class 5A state championship in the discus (130-04).

Gabriella Martinez, Bishop Gorman — Finished fifth in the 3,200- meter (11:56.63) and sixth in the 1,600-meter (5:25.95) runs, and helped the Gaels in their fourth-place run in the 4×800 meter relay (9:55.15) at the Class 5A state meet.

Abby Mathews, Lincoln County — Won the Class 2A state championship in the 200 meters (26.21), 400 meters (59.83) and 100 hurdles (16.35).

Kayli Middleton, Coronado — Won the Class 5A state championship in the triple jump (37-04.00).

Elynn Okuda, Shadow Ridge — Won the Class 4A state championship in the 3,200-meter run (12:07.84), helped the Mustangs in their first-place run in the 4×800 meter relay (10:14.71) and finished second in the 800-meter (2:20.78) and 1,600-meter (5:21.31) runs.

Jayden Lightford, Faith Lutheran — Finished third in the 100 meters (12.04) and fourth in the 200 meters (24.93) and helped the Crusaders win the Class 5A state championship in the 4×100 meter relay (46.91).

Jordan Jackson, Faith Lutheran — Finished second in the 400 meters (54.88), third in the 200 meters (24.42) and fourth in the 100 meters (12.28) and helped the Crusaders win the Class 5A state championship in the 4×100 meter relay (46.91).

Amarie Riley, Durango — Won the Class 3A state championship in the triple jump (36-06.00), finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (47.25) and helped the Trailblazers in their first-place run in the 4×100 meter relay (49.99).

Elaina Smith, Shadow Ridge — Won the Class 4A state championship in the long jump (17-05.00) and triple jump (36-04.75).

Amaya Stepp, Legacy — Won the Class 4A state championship in the 400 meters (58.66), helped the Longhorns in their first-place runs in the 4×200 meter (1:45.62) and 4×400 meter (4:08.71) relays, and finished fifth in the 200 meters (26.35).

Honorable Mention

Berklie Ahlander, Palo Verde

Kennedy Benjamins, Faith Lutheran

Tenaya Brown, Lake Mead

Kamryn Cadle, Rancho

MacKenna Calvin, Centennial

Zoe Christensen, Arbor View

Sarah Combs, Somerset-Losee

Avery Coombs, Awaken Christian

Elizabeth Duffy, Foothill

Audrey Fiso, Virgin Valley

Zya Glover, Legacy

Fawn Higgins, Clark

Kennedy Hunter, Centennial

Shayla Kantarevic, Durango

Skylen Lundquist, The Meadows

Alyse Marshall, Foothill

Sophia McCartney, Palo Verde

Sanai Miles, Centennial

Trystin Mitchell, Liberty

Adrian Powell, Centennial

Carmen Sarmiento, Durango

Kamari Sherwood, Spring Valley

Mailaya Taylor, Legacy

Asia Wilson, Palo Verde

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.