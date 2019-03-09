102°F
Girls Track & Field

Moapa Valley girls, Cimarron boys win Bulldog invite

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 8, 2019 - 9:36 pm
 

Hannah Watson won two field events, and teammate Emma Humes won one event and ran a leg on the winning 3,200-meter relay to lift Moapa Valley’s girls track team to victory Friday in the Bulldog Early Bird Invitational in Mesquite.

Watson cleared 9 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault and had a winning mark of 15-11¾ in the long jump.

Humes won the 3,200 in 13 minutes, 24.61 seconds for the Pirates, who had 159 points to top a 12-team field. Virgin Valley was second with 139½. Boulder City was third with 111, and Cimarron-Memorial was fourth with 96 points.

Virgin Valley’s Macee Bundy won the 100 in 13.64 and the 400 in 1:03.9.

Boulder City’s Erin Cowley swept the throws, taking the shot put with an effort of 27-8 and the discus with a throw of 81-10.

In the boys meet, Tyler Schoenwald won the 200 (22.95) and 400 (52.53) and ran on a leg on the winning 800 relay to help Cimarron breeze to the title.

Branden Smith won the 300 hurdles in 43.66 and was first in the triple jump with a mark of 41-10¾ for the Spartans, who finished with 158 points. Moapa Valley and Virgin Valley tied for second with 113½ points, and Eldorado was fourth with 104½.

Moapa Valley’s Jerrick Stastny won the 800 in 2:09.28 and the 3,200 in 11:34.73. He also helped the Pirates’ 3,200 relay team to victory.

Lincoln County’s Noah Smith won the 100 in 11.83 and the 110 hurdles in 17.25.

