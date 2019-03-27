Roundup: Bishop Gorman girls top Desert Oasis

Olivia Smith and Jill McPherson-Kellogg each won two events on Tuesday to lead Bishop Gorman’s girls track team to an 82-62 home win over Desert Oasis.

(Thinkstock)

Smith won the 300-meter hurdles in 50.93 seconds, and posted a mark of 15 feet, 10 inches to take the long jump.

McPherson won the shot put (36-6) and discus (115-7) for the Gaels.

Endya Scott, Sydney Rios and Amyia Moseley each won two events for the Diamondbacks.

Scott won the 100 (12.97) and 200 (26.35), Rios took the 400 (1:00.34) and 800 (2:32.87), and Moseley was first in the high jump (4-8) and triple jump (31-4).

Canyon Springs beats Desert Pines

At Canyon Springs, Alexis Mathis won the 100 hurdles (16.37) and 300 hurdles (48.11) to lead the Pioneers to a 58-37 victory over Desert Pines.

Bonee Harden won the shot put (31-6) and was second in the discus for the Pioneers.

Desert Pines’ Mar’Shay Bradford won the 400 (1:06.95) and was second in the 200, and Brie Perkins won the discus (91-3) and was second in the shot put for the Jaguars.

Boys

Ricardo Solorzano and Samuel Whitmore each won two events as Desert Pines edged host Canyon Springs, 60-55.

Solorzano was first in the 800 (2:11.91) and 1,600 (5:09.91). Whitmore won the high jump (5-6) and long jump (17-7).

Canyon Springs’ Torian Hammond won the 110 hurdles (15.49) and 300 hurdles (39.49).

Bishop Gorman tops Desert Pines

At Bishop Gorman, Zion Branch posted a mark of 21-7 to win the long jump and placed second in the 100 and the 300 hurdles to lead the Gaels to a 92-54 win over Desert Oasis.

Ammonte Beverly won the 100 (11.58), placed second in the triple jump and third in the long jump for the Gaels.

Gorman’s Tomas Sanchez won the 800 (2:11.9) and ran on the winning 3,200 relay team, and teammate Donovan Smith won the 110 hurdles (15.34) and ran on the winning 1,600 relay team.

Desert Oasis’ Gabriel Smith won the 200 (22.89) and ran on the winning 400 relay team.