Roundup: Coronado claims rain-shortened meet

Emily Wickens won one event and was second in another on Wednesday to lead Coronado’s girls track team to victory in a rain-shortened home meet.

Thinkstock

Emily Wickens won one event and was second in another on Wednesday to lead Coronado’s girls track team to victory in a rain-shortened home meet.

Wickens won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.98 seconds and was second in the 100 for the Cougars, who had 52 points.

Liberty was second with 30, Foothill was third with 29 and GV Christian fourth with three points.

Liberty’s Aaliyah Soa had a mark of 134 feet, 4 inches to win the discus by more than 40 feet. Foothill’s Erica Schulz won the 1,600 in 5:59.1 and ran on the winning 3,200 relay team.

Moapa Valley wins three-team home meet

At Overton, Ashley Western won two individual events and ran on the winning 3,200 relay team to lead Moapa Valley to victory over Virgin Valley and Valley.

Western won the 400 in 1:02.72 and the 3,200 in 12:58.95 for the Pirates, who had 89 points. Virgin Valley was second with 83, and Valley had 11.

Emma Humes won the 1,600 (5:57.02) and was second in the 3,200, Skotlyn Hill won the 300 hurdles (52.77) and was second in the high jump, and Kayla Walters won the shot put (27-10) and was second in the discus for Moapa Valley.

Macee Bundy won the 100 (13.38), 200 (27.92) and ran on the winning 400 and 1,600 relay teams to lead the second-place Bulldogs.

Nikita Eskelsen won the 100 hurdles (17.55) and long jump (15-3), placed third in the 200 and ran on the 400 relay team for Virgin Valley.

Alyssa Ponce won the 800 (2:37.94) ran on the 400 and 1,600 relay teams and placed third in the triple jump for the Bulldogs.

Silverado claims home meet

At Silverado, sprinters Alayna Verner and Amirah Mathews each won an event, placed second in another and ran on the winning 400 relay team to lead the host Skyhawks to the victory.

Verner won the 100 (12.7) and was second in the 200. Mathews won the 200 (27.3) and was second in the 100.

Grace Cunningham won the long jump (16-8½) and ran on the 400 relay team for Silverado, which had 130½ points. Desert Oasis was second with 64½, and Laughlin had 29.

Green Valley tops Basic

At Green Valley, Jada Bell and Sierrah Rivera each had a hand in three wins as the host Gators defeated Basic, 112-32.

Bell won the 100 (13.87) and 100 hurdles (18.53) and ran on the winning 400 relay team.

Rivera won the 400 (1:03.04), joined Bell on the 400 relay and ran on the winning 800 relay team.

Marin Houlihan won the 300 hurdles (53.71) and long jump (13-10¾) for Green Valley.

Basic’s Lauren Powell won the shot put (31-0½) and discus (82-9).

Bulldogs beat Crusaders

At Centennial, Kennedy Brace won the 100 (13.11) and 400 (59.85) to lead the Bulldogs to a 47⅓-34⅔ victory over Faith Lutheran in a rain-shortened meet.