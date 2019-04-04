107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Girls Track & Field

Roundup: Del Sol captures four-team meet

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2019 - 10:53 pm
 

CharLeyanse Howard won three individual events Wednesday to help host Del Sol’s girls track team to victory in a four-team meet.

Howard won the 100-meter dash in 12.56 seconds, the 200 in 26.65 and was first in the triple jump with a mark of 28 feet, 6 inches to help the Dragons to a total of 76 points. Sunrise Mountain was second with 60. Western was third with 54, and Calvary Chapel fourth with 10.

Sunrise Mountain’s Aiyana Ramirez won the 100 hurdles (16.46) and 300 hurdles (51.75) and ran a leg on the winning 400 and 800 relay teams.

Western’s Ana Edith SanJuan Agustin was first in the 800 (2:40.93) and 1,600 (5:49.87) and ran on the winning 1,600 relay team.

Centennial defeats Shadow Ridge, Bonanza

At Centennial, Quincy Bonds won the 100 (12.28) and the 100 hurdles (15.02) to help the Bulldogs win a three-team meet.

Centennial scored 118 points to top Shadow Ridge (72) and Bonanza (68).

Centennial’s Kennedy Brace won the 800 (2:27.48) and was second in the 100, and teammate Bailey Roberts won the 400 (1:01.64) and took second in the 800.

Shadow Ridge’s Zsofia Simon won the high jump (5-1), placed second in the 200 and was third in the 100 hurdles.

Bonanza’s Cindylou Rasiang won the shot put (31-8½) and was second in the discus.

Desert Oasis wins four-team meet

At Spring Valley, Endya Scott won the 100 in 13.03 and the 400 in 1:00.27 to help Desert Oasis capture a four-team meet.

Amyia Moseley won the high jump, was second in the triple jump and took third in the long jump for the Diamondbacks, who finished with 115 points. Spring Valley was second with 71, followed by Clark with 28 and The Meadows with six.

Spring Valley’s Mariam Kuwa won the 300 hurdles (51.58) and 1,600 (5:56.80) and ran on the winning 3,200 relay team.

The Grizzlies’ Kenna Scott won the discus (94-6½) and was second in the shot put.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rancho’s Amir’a Edmond (843) runs for first place, followed by teammate Aniya Sm ...
Girls regions: Rancho’s Amir’a Edmond sprints to victory
By Sam Gordon / RJ

Edmond ran the 100 meters in 11.84 seconds on Saturday at Desert Oasis to secure the Moutain Region championship — and an automatic bid to the Class 4A state meet next week. Teammate Aniya Smith finished second in 12.11, and Centennial’s Quincy Bonds ran 12.16 for third.

Thinkstock
Roundup: Emily Wickens guides Coronado to victory
RJ

Emily Wickens won two individual events and ran on the winning 800-meter relay team Monday to help Coronado’s girls track team capture a four-team meet at Foothill.

Thinkstock
Roundup: Deijah Cobb helps Valley win three-team meet
RJ

Deijah Cobb won one event and finished second in another, and host Valley won three of the four relays en route to capturing a three-team girls track meet on Wednesday.

Thinkstock
Roundup: Quartet leads Crusaders past Palo Verde
RJ

Megan Bocobo, Sanniyah Haye, Erin Thompson and Dubem Ezeanolue each won two individual events Tuesday to help Faith Lutheran’s girls track team to a 108-31 win over visiting Palo Verde.