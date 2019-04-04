Roundup: Del Sol captures four-team meet

CharLeyanse Howard won three individual events Wednesday to help host Del Sol’s girls track team to victory in a four-team meet.

(Thinkstock)

CharLeyanse Howard won three individual events Wednesday to help host Del Sol’s girls track team to victory in a four-team meet.

Howard won the 100-meter dash in 12.56 seconds, the 200 in 26.65 and was first in the triple jump with a mark of 28 feet, 6 inches to help the Dragons to a total of 76 points. Sunrise Mountain was second with 60. Western was third with 54, and Calvary Chapel fourth with 10.

Sunrise Mountain’s Aiyana Ramirez won the 100 hurdles (16.46) and 300 hurdles (51.75) and ran a leg on the winning 400 and 800 relay teams.

Western’s Ana Edith SanJuan Agustin was first in the 800 (2:40.93) and 1,600 (5:49.87) and ran on the winning 1,600 relay team.

Centennial defeats Shadow Ridge, Bonanza

At Centennial, Quincy Bonds won the 100 (12.28) and the 100 hurdles (15.02) to help the Bulldogs win a three-team meet.

Centennial scored 118 points to top Shadow Ridge (72) and Bonanza (68).

Centennial’s Kennedy Brace won the 800 (2:27.48) and was second in the 100, and teammate Bailey Roberts won the 400 (1:01.64) and took second in the 800.

Shadow Ridge’s Zsofia Simon won the high jump (5-1), placed second in the 200 and was third in the 100 hurdles.

Bonanza’s Cindylou Rasiang won the shot put (31-8½) and was second in the discus.

Desert Oasis wins four-team meet

At Spring Valley, Endya Scott won the 100 in 13.03 and the 400 in 1:00.27 to help Desert Oasis capture a four-team meet.

Amyia Moseley won the high jump, was second in the triple jump and took third in the long jump for the Diamondbacks, who finished with 115 points. Spring Valley was second with 71, followed by Clark with 28 and The Meadows with six.

Spring Valley’s Mariam Kuwa won the 300 hurdles (51.58) and 1,600 (5:56.80) and ran on the winning 3,200 relay team.

The Grizzlies’ Kenna Scott won the discus (94-6½) and was second in the shot put.