Roundup: Emily Wikens leads Coronado to victory

Emily Wickens won two individual events and ran on the winning 400-meter relay team to lead Coronado’s girls track team to victory in a three-team home meet on Wednesday.

Wickens won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.72 seconds and took the 300 hurdles in 49.47. Sophia Hyman cleared 11 feet to win the pole vault, and took the long jump with a mark of 16-0 for the Cougars, who had 151½ points. Foothill was second with 73½, and Basic was third with 30.

Coronado’s Maddie Hofman won the 400 (1:02.12) and ran on the winning 1,600 relay team.

Foothill’s Tyjana Gardner won the 100 (13.02) and 200 (27.02), and Madison Morris was first in the discus (98-6) and second in the shot put for the Falcons.

Basic’s Raquel Chavez-Velasquez won the 3,200 (11:51.43) and ran on the winning 3,200 relay team.

Faith Lutheran claims home meet

At Faith Lutheran, Chloe Steinwald won two individual events and ran on a winning relay to help the Crusaders to victory in a three-team meet.

Steigerwald won the 100 (13.17) and 300 hurdles (50.54) and ran on the winning 400 relay team.

Alexi Johnson won the 200 (27.77) and 1,600 (5:35.47), and Sanniyah Haye was first in the shot put (33-1) and discus (109-3) for Faith Lutheran, which had 137½ points. Cimarron-Memorial was second with 68, and Bonanza had 45½.

Katherine Caldwell won the 800 (2:33.86) and ran on the winning 800 and 1,600 relays for the Spartans.

Pahrump claims six-team meet

At Pahrump, Makayla Gent won the 800 (2:40.0) and 3,200 (13:26.0) and ran on the winning 3,200 relay team to lead Pahrump Valley to victory.

Elaina Dattilio won the high jump (4-6) and triple jump (27-11), and Jazmyne Turner won the 200 (28.1), ran on the winning 800 relay and placed third in the 100 for the Trojans, who had 205 points.

Sunrise Mountain was second with 113, followed by Somerset-Losee (76), Tonopah (60), Beatty (14) and Round Mountain (3).

Sunrise Mountain’s Hope Humes won the 100 (13.3) and 400 (1:08.0) and placed third in the 200. Aiyana Ramirez won the 100 hurdles (17.6) and 300 hurdles (52.6), and Kapua Pulotu won the shot put (35-3) and discus (129-10) for the Miners.

Losee’s Maranda McGuigan won the 1,600 (6:03.0), placed second in the 800 and ran on the winning 1,600 relay team.

Green Valley earns narrow win

At Clark, Sierra Rivera won the 100 in 12.65 and ran on the winning 400 and 800 relay teams to help Green Valley edge second-place Silverado 114-113.

Rian Anderson won the 1,600 (6:02.56) and ran on the victorious 3,200 relay team, and Jada Bell took the 100 hurdles (16.51) and ran on the winning 400 relay for the Gators.

Alayna Verner won the 200 (26.04) and was second in the 100 to lead the second-place Skyhawks.

Aaliyah Soa won the shot put (44-5) and discus (134-3) for Liberty, which placed third with 80 points. Clark had 48 points, and Durango finished with 13.

Kaelyn Monroe won the 800 (2:33.52) and ran on the winning 1,600 relay for Clark.

Mojave edges Chaparral

At Chaparral, Tiffany Palmer won two individual events and was third in another as Mojave edged the host Cowboys 77-75.

Palmer won the 100 hurdles (17.9) and 400 (1:04.7) and placed third in the 200 for the Rattlers. Jasmine Kaufman added wins in the shot put (34-7¼) and discus (92-8).

Chaparral’s Sincere Basped won the long jump (14-5) and the 100 (13.2) and ran on the first-place 1,600 relay team.