Roundup: Quartet leads Crusaders past Palo Verde

Megan Bocobo, Sanniyah Haye, Erin Thompson and Dubem Ezeanolue each won two individual events Tuesday to help Faith Lutheran’s girls track team to a 108-31 win over visiting Palo Verde.

Thinkstock

Bocobo won the long jump with an effort of 14 feet, 2 inches and the triple jump with a mark of 29-1.

Haye swept the throws, winning the discus with a throw of 90-9 and the shot put with a mark of 33-10.

Thompson cleared 5-2 to win the high jump and took the 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 4.03 seconds.

Ezeanolue won the 100 in 13.94 and the 200 in 29.32.

Coronado wins five-team meet

At Coronado, Brianna Wilson won the 100 hurdles in 16.70 and finished second in the 300 hurdles and the 800 relay and was part of the third-place 1,600 relay team as she helped the Cougars win a five-team meet.

Coronado scored 212 points. Liberty was second with 126, followed by Green Valley (82), Foothill (81) and Basic (42).

Coronado’s Ashlyn Hayes won the 3,200 (13:27.29) and was second in the 1,600, and teammate Erin Shannon won the 400 (1:02.23) and ran on the winning 1,600 relay team. The Cougars’ Sophia Human won the pole vault (10-6) and was second in the long jump.

Liberty’s Aaliyah Soa won the discus with a throw of 146-2 and the shot put with an effort of 43-10. The Patriots’ Briana McDaniel, Arielle Meikle and Joy Watkins all ran on the winning 400 and 800 relay teams and on the second-place 1,600 relay team.

Las Vegas wins four-team meet

At Legacy, Shenice Butler and Maferima Diaby each won two individual events to help Las Vegas win a four-team meet.

Butler won the 100 in 13.51 and the 200 in 27.89.

Diaby took the 1,600 in 6:03.94 and the 3,200 in 13:58.51.

Las Vegas had 136 points. Legacy was second with 128, followed by Tonopah (25) and Founders Academy (6).

Legacy’s Mikaela Nunez won the 400 (1:05.64) and ran on the winning 400 and 800 relay teams, and teammate Jordyn Williams won both the shot put (29-3¼) and discus (90-6).

Moapa Valley wins three-team meet

At Mesquite, Ashlyn Western won two events, finished second in another and ran on the winning 3,200 relay team to lead Moapa Valley to victory over Virgin Valley and Democracy Prep.

Western won the 800 in 2:41.9 and the 1,600 in 5:54.8 and was second in the 400.

Moapa Valley’s Hannah Watson won the long jump (15-2) and pole vault (10-6) and took second in the high jump and 100 hurdles to help the Pirates score 104 points. Virgin Valley had 68 points, and Democracy Prep scored 10.

Virgin Valley’s Macee Bundy won the 100 in 13.3, the 200 in 26.5 and ran on the winning 1,600 relay team.