Transportation issues force CCSD to change sports schedule

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2021 - 3:09 pm
 
Arbor View’s Madison Little (14) pushes the ball up field past Faith Lutheran’s C ...
Arbor View’s Madison Little (14) pushes the ball up field past Faith Lutheran’s Charlotte McManus (19) during a girls high school soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County School District is making changes to the high school fall sports schedule because of lack of transportation.

All nonconference games have been canceled, and no additions to schedules will be allowed for the rest of the season.

Other changes include midweek cross country meets being canceled, with CCSD schools allowed to reschedule them for Saturdays. All junior varsity and B football games and Friday tennis matches will be rescheduled for Saturdays, and boys and girls soccer matches will begin no earlier than 4:30 p.m.

CCSD athletic director Tim Jackson sent a statement to the district’s member schools and parents outlining the changes.

“The district is committed to providing students ongoing access to athletics for this school year,” the statement said. “While managing COVID-19 mitigation protocols to minimize the health and safety of student-athletes during practices and competitions, our transportation resources and staffing for buses are being impacted like so many school districts across the country.”

Varsity football does not appear to be affected by the changes because league play for CCSD schools begins this week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

