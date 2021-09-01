Tuesday’s best high school soccer and volleyball performances
Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Boys soccer
Rafa Lucio, Eldorado — The junior had two goals and three assists in an 8-0 win over Legacy.
Jose Moran, Eldorado — The senior had two goals in an 8-0 win over Legacy.
Miguel Pena, Cimarron-Memorial — The sophomore scored three goals in a 3-1 win over SLAM Nevada.
Gio Rojas, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had two assists in a 3-1 win over SLAM Nevada.
Girls soccer
Kylie Camp, Green Valley — The senior had one goal and one assist in a 2-2 tie against Foothill.
Hannah Fullmer, Moapa Valley — The sophomore scored three goals in a 5-0 win over Desert Pines.
Bree Leavitt, Boulder City — The junior had one goal and one assist in a 2-2 tie against Virgin Valley.
Avery Moore, Pahrump Valley — The sophomore had six saves in a 2-0 win over Western.
Brooke Sherwood, Moapa Valley — The junior had two assists in a 5-0 win over Desert Pines.
Girls volleyball
Jan Duhaylungsod, Rancho — The senior had 43 assists, five aces and nine digs in a four-set win over Durango.
Olivia Khoun, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had 13 aces in a three-set win over Cheyenne.
Leah Miller, Rancho — The senior had 26 kills and 15 digs in a four-set win over Durango.
Annamaria Ramos, Basic — The junior had 13 kills, four aces and two blocks in a three-set win over Legacy.
Daisy Ramos, Basic — The senior had 10 kills and 17 digs in a three-set win over Legacy
Lina Savielo, Green Valley — The junior had 18 assists, eight aces and five digs in a three-set win over Las Vegas.
Tuesday’s scores
Boys soccer
Bishop Gorman 5, Sierra Vista 0
Canyon Springs 7, Durango 1
Cimarron-Memorial 3, SLAM Nevada 1
Eldorado 8, Legacy 0
Liberty 2, Silverado 1
Spring Valley 5, Desert Pines 1
Girls soccer
Boulder City 2, Virgin Valley 2
Foothill 2, Green Valley 2
Moapa Valley 5, Desert Pines 1
Pahrump Valley 2, Western 0
Tech 2, Eldorado 0
Girls volleyball
Basic d. Legacy, 25-18, 25-14, 25-6
Cimarron-Memorial d. Cheyenne, 25-5, 25-13, 25-7
Founders Academy d. Indian Springs, 25-13, 25-11, 25-14
Green Valley d. Las Vegas, 25-9, 25-3, 25-8
Rancho d. Durango, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-16
