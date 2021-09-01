Tuesday’s best high school soccer and volleyball performances

Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Green Valley's Chase Northam (14) attempts to pass while Foothill's Emma Rietz (9) falls behind during their high school soccer game at Green Valley High School on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. The teams tied 2-2. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Green Valley's Samantha Orozco (4) falls as she passes while Foothill's Raquel Patalon (20) runs to guard during their high school soccer game at Green Valley High School on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. The teams tied 2-2. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tuesday’s best

Tuesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Rafa Lucio, Eldorado — The junior had two goals and three assists in an 8-0 win over Legacy.

Jose Moran, Eldorado — The senior had two goals in an 8-0 win over Legacy.

Miguel Pena, Cimarron-Memorial — The sophomore scored three goals in a 3-1 win over SLAM Nevada.

Gio Rojas, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had two assists in a 3-1 win over SLAM Nevada.

Girls soccer

Kylie Camp, Green Valley — The senior had one goal and one assist in a 2-2 tie against Foothill.

Hannah Fullmer, Moapa Valley — The sophomore scored three goals in a 5-0 win over Desert Pines.

Bree Leavitt, Boulder City — The junior had one goal and one assist in a 2-2 tie against Virgin Valley.

Avery Moore, Pahrump Valley — The sophomore had six saves in a 2-0 win over Western.

Brooke Sherwood, Moapa Valley — The junior had two assists in a 5-0 win over Desert Pines.

Girls volleyball

Jan Duhaylungsod, Rancho — The senior had 43 assists, five aces and nine digs in a four-set win over Durango.

Olivia Khoun, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had 13 aces in a three-set win over Cheyenne.

Leah Miller, Rancho — The senior had 26 kills and 15 digs in a four-set win over Durango.

Annamaria Ramos, Basic — The junior had 13 kills, four aces and two blocks in a three-set win over Legacy.

Daisy Ramos, Basic — The senior had 10 kills and 17 digs in a three-set win over Legacy

Lina Savielo, Green Valley — The junior had 18 assists, eight aces and five digs in a three-set win over Las Vegas.

Tuesday’s scores

Boys soccer

Bishop Gorman 5, Sierra Vista 0

Canyon Springs 7, Durango 1

Cimarron-Memorial 3, SLAM Nevada 1

Eldorado 8, Legacy 0

Liberty 2, Silverado 1

Spring Valley 5, Desert Pines 1

Girls soccer

Boulder City 2, Virgin Valley 2

Foothill 2, Green Valley 2

Moapa Valley 5, Desert Pines 1

Pahrump Valley 2, Western 0

Tech 2, Eldorado 0

Girls volleyball

Basic d. Legacy, 25-18, 25-14, 25-6

Cimarron-Memorial d. Cheyenne, 25-5, 25-13, 25-7

Founders Academy d. Indian Springs, 25-13, 25-11, 25-14

Green Valley d. Las Vegas, 25-9, 25-3, 25-8

Rancho d. Durango, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-16

