Tuesday’s best high school soccer and volleyball performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2021 - 9:50 pm
 
Faith Lutheran’s Taylor Folk (26) and Arbor View’s Madison Little (14) attempt to ...
Faith Lutheran’s Taylor Folk (26) and Arbor View’s Madison Little (14) attempt to chase down a loose ball during a girls high school soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Tuesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Landry Chistekoff, Liberty — The senior scored two goals in a 2-2 tie against Tech.

Adrian Figueroa-Corrales, Eldorado — The senior had six goals and three assists in a 13-0 win over Virgin Valley.

Julian Gugino, Centennial — The freshman had four saves in a 2-0 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Aaron Ulloa-Tapia, Tech — The senior had two assists in a 2-2 tie agianst Liberty.

Girls soccer

Amani Felipe, Sierra Vista — The senior had one goal and two assists in a 4-2 win over Spring Valley.

Michelle Madrid, Bishop Gorman — The senior had three goals and one assist in a 9-1 win over Las Vegas.

Alyssa Martin Del Campo, Sierra Vista — The freshman scored three goals in a 4-2 win over Spring Valley.

Leslie Mendiola, Mojave — The junior scored two goals in a 3-2 win over Durango.

Aurrianna Parker, Faith Lutheran — The senior scored both of her team’s goals in a 2-1 win over Arbor View.

Payton Hahn, Tech — The sophomore scored three goals in a 5-1 win over Silverado.

Girls volleyball

Maysen Bruschke, Sierra Vista — The senior had 17 kills, five digs and three aces in a three-set win over Foothill.

Peyton Castillo, Sierra Vista — The senior had 32 assists, nine digs, seven kills and two aces in a three-set win over Foothill

Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had nine kills and 19 assists in a four-set win over Centennial.

Ella Swinn, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had 11 kills and 10 digs in a four-set win over Centennial.

Tuesday’s scores

Boys soccer

Centennial 2, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Eldorado 13, Virgin Valley 0

Liberty 2, Tech 2

Girls soccer

Bishop Gorman 9, Las Vegas 1

Equipo Academy 9, Chaparral 1

Faith Lutheran 2, Arbor View 1

Mojave 3, Durango 2

Pahrump Valley 2, Virgin Valley 1

Sierra Vista 4, Spring Valley 2

Tech 5, Silverado 1

Girls volleyball

Boulder City d. Sunrise Mountain, 25-9, 25-6, 25-6

Desert Oasis d. Cheyenne, 25-8, 25-6, 25-7

Faith Lutheran d. Centennial, 25-14, 12-25, 26-24, 25-18

Moapa Valley d. SLAM Nevada, 25-19, 25-11, 25-16

Round Mountain d. Indian Springs, 25-5, 25-8, 25-13

Sierra Vista d. Foothill, 27-25, 25-18, 25-19

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

