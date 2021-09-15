Tuesday’s best high school soccer and volleyball performances
Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Boys soccer
Landry Chistekoff, Liberty — The senior scored two goals in a 2-2 tie against Tech.
Adrian Figueroa-Corrales, Eldorado — The senior had six goals and three assists in a 13-0 win over Virgin Valley.
Julian Gugino, Centennial — The freshman had four saves in a 2-0 win over Cimarron-Memorial.
Aaron Ulloa-Tapia, Tech — The senior had two assists in a 2-2 tie agianst Liberty.
Girls soccer
Amani Felipe, Sierra Vista — The senior had one goal and two assists in a 4-2 win over Spring Valley.
Michelle Madrid, Bishop Gorman — The senior had three goals and one assist in a 9-1 win over Las Vegas.
Alyssa Martin Del Campo, Sierra Vista — The freshman scored three goals in a 4-2 win over Spring Valley.
Leslie Mendiola, Mojave — The junior scored two goals in a 3-2 win over Durango.
Aurrianna Parker, Faith Lutheran — The senior scored both of her team’s goals in a 2-1 win over Arbor View.
Payton Hahn, Tech — The sophomore scored three goals in a 5-1 win over Silverado.
Girls volleyball
Maysen Bruschke, Sierra Vista — The senior had 17 kills, five digs and three aces in a three-set win over Foothill.
Peyton Castillo, Sierra Vista — The senior had 32 assists, nine digs, seven kills and two aces in a three-set win over Foothill
Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had nine kills and 19 assists in a four-set win over Centennial.
Ella Swinn, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had 11 kills and 10 digs in a four-set win over Centennial.
Tuesday’s scores
Boys soccer
Centennial 2, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Eldorado 13, Virgin Valley 0
Liberty 2, Tech 2
Girls soccer
Bishop Gorman 9, Las Vegas 1
Equipo Academy 9, Chaparral 1
Faith Lutheran 2, Arbor View 1
Mojave 3, Durango 2
Pahrump Valley 2, Virgin Valley 1
Sierra Vista 4, Spring Valley 2
Tech 5, Silverado 1
Girls volleyball
Boulder City d. Sunrise Mountain, 25-9, 25-6, 25-6
Desert Oasis d. Cheyenne, 25-8, 25-6, 25-7
Faith Lutheran d. Centennial, 25-14, 12-25, 26-24, 25-18
Moapa Valley d. SLAM Nevada, 25-19, 25-11, 25-16
Round Mountain d. Indian Springs, 25-5, 25-8, 25-13
Sierra Vista d. Foothill, 27-25, 25-18, 25-19
