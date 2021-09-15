Tuesday’s best high school soccer and volleyball performances

Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Faith Lutheran’s Taylor Folk (26) and Arbor View’s Madison Little (14) attempt to chase down a loose ball during a girls high school soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Tuesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Landry Chistekoff, Liberty — The senior scored two goals in a 2-2 tie against Tech.

Adrian Figueroa-Corrales, Eldorado — The senior had six goals and three assists in a 13-0 win over Virgin Valley.

Julian Gugino, Centennial — The freshman had four saves in a 2-0 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Aaron Ulloa-Tapia, Tech — The senior had two assists in a 2-2 tie agianst Liberty.

Girls soccer

Amani Felipe, Sierra Vista — The senior had one goal and two assists in a 4-2 win over Spring Valley.

Michelle Madrid, Bishop Gorman — The senior had three goals and one assist in a 9-1 win over Las Vegas.

Alyssa Martin Del Campo, Sierra Vista — The freshman scored three goals in a 4-2 win over Spring Valley.

Leslie Mendiola, Mojave — The junior scored two goals in a 3-2 win over Durango.

Aurrianna Parker, Faith Lutheran — The senior scored both of her team’s goals in a 2-1 win over Arbor View.

Payton Hahn, Tech — The sophomore scored three goals in a 5-1 win over Silverado.

Girls volleyball

Maysen Bruschke, Sierra Vista — The senior had 17 kills, five digs and three aces in a three-set win over Foothill.

Peyton Castillo, Sierra Vista — The senior had 32 assists, nine digs, seven kills and two aces in a three-set win over Foothill

Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had nine kills and 19 assists in a four-set win over Centennial.

Ella Swinn, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had 11 kills and 10 digs in a four-set win over Centennial.

Tuesday’s scores

Boys soccer

Centennial 2, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Eldorado 13, Virgin Valley 0

Liberty 2, Tech 2

Girls soccer

Bishop Gorman 9, Las Vegas 1

Equipo Academy 9, Chaparral 1

Faith Lutheran 2, Arbor View 1

Mojave 3, Durango 2

Pahrump Valley 2, Virgin Valley 1

Sierra Vista 4, Spring Valley 2

Tech 5, Silverado 1

Girls volleyball

Boulder City d. Sunrise Mountain, 25-9, 25-6, 25-6

Desert Oasis d. Cheyenne, 25-8, 25-6, 25-7

Faith Lutheran d. Centennial, 25-14, 12-25, 26-24, 25-18

Moapa Valley d. SLAM Nevada, 25-19, 25-11, 25-16

Round Mountain d. Indian Springs, 25-5, 25-8, 25-13

Sierra Vista d. Foothill, 27-25, 25-18, 25-19

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.