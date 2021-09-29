Tuesday’s best high school soccer and volleyball performances
Tuesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Girls soccer
Loegan Alia, Shadow Ridge — The junior had two goals and two assists in a 6-2 win over Green Valley.
Brynn Belcher, Shadow Ridge — The junior had three goals and one assist in a 6-2 win over Green Valley.
Melinda Bravo-Avendano, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had six goals and one assist in a 7-0 win over Eldorado.
Arianna Cano, Legacy — The junior had two goals in a 2-0 win over Western.
Dani Correa, Virgin Valley — The senior had three goals in a 6-0 win over Equipo Academy.
Talli Fairchild, Moapa Valley — The junior had two goals in a 3-0 win over SLAM Nevada.
Emma Hughes, Virgin Valley — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 6-0 win over Equipo Academy.
Breanna Juarez-Mera, Clark — The freshman had one goal and two assists in a 5-0 win over Doral Academy.
Bree Leavitt, Boulder City — The junior had three goals and one assist in an 8-1 win over Mojave.
Arianna Lockward, Spring Valley — The senior had two goals and three assists in a 7-0 win over Valley.
Hazel Lopez, Sky Pointe — The sophomore had one assist and three saves in goal in a combined 2-0 shutout over Canyon Springs.
Ajja Vazquez, Bonanza — The sophomore had four goals in a 5-0 win over Silverado.
Girls volleyball
Julianna Luebke, Boulder City — The junior had 16 kills in a four-set loss to Moapa Valley.
Sydney Reese, Moapa Valley — The junior had 28 kills and two aces in a four-set win over Boulder City.
Tuesday’s scores
Girls soccer
Basic 5, Sunrise Mountain 0
Bishop Gorman 3, Arbor View 2
Bonanza 5, Silverado 0
Boulder City 8, Mojave 1
Centennial 3, Las Vegas 1
Cimarron-Memorial 7, Eldorado 0
Clark 5, Doral Academy 0
Coronado 5, Sierra Vista 0
Del Sol 8, Chaparral 0
Desert Oasis 2, Foothill 0
Durango 6, Cheyenne 3
Faith Lutheran 4, Liberty 1
Legacy 2, Western 0
Moapa Valley 3, SLAM Nevada 0
Palo Verde 3, Tech 0
Rancho 1, Desert Pines 0 (forfeit)
Shadow Ridge 6, Green Valley 2
Sky Pointe 2, Canyon Springs 0
Spring Valley 7, Valley 0
Virgin Valley 6, Equipo Academy 0
Girls volleyball
American Heritage d. Cristo Rey, 25-13, 25-3, 25-12
Coral Academy d. Clark, 25-15, 25-19, 25-15
Doral Academy d. Amplus Academy, 25-19, 25-21, 25-27, 25-19
Moapa Valley d. Boulder City, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22, 25-14
Pahranagat Valley d. Tonopah, 25-14, 25-14, 25-20
Pahrump Valley d. Somerset Losee, 25-11, 25-20, 25-15
SLAM Nevada d. Virgin Valley, 25-18, 25-22, 25-22
