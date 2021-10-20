Tuesday’s best high school soccer and volleyball performances

Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Sunrise Mountain's Kevin Menjivar Gonzalez (14) and Green Valley's Tyler Colbrook (11) collide while competing for the ball as Sunrise Mountain's Daniel Rodriguez Cervantes (3) runs for the ball during a boys high school soccer game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tuesday’s best

Tuesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Dapo Aboderin, Silverado — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 4-1 win over Bonanza.

Fernando Alas, Equipo Academy — The senior had three goals and one assist in a 5-2 win over Boulder City.

Arata Ando, Palo Verde — The junior had two goals in a 5-1 win over Chaparral.

Benny Asmerom, Sierra Vista — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 4-0 win over Del Sol.

Francisco Avila, Coronado — The junior had one goal and two assists in an 8-0 win over Spring Valley.

Joshua Barahona, Mojave — The junior had two goals in a 2-0 win over Foothill.

Blake Barlow, Silverado — The freshman had one goal and two assists in a 4-1 win over Bonanza.

Diego Carrasco, Las Vegas — The senior had two goals in a 4-2 win over Rancho.

Clifford Findlay, Coronado — The junior had three goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Spring Valley.

Ian Kearney, Clark — The senior had two goals in a 3-0 win over Western.

Christian Ortega, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had two goals in a 4-2 win over Liberty.

Miguel Pena, Cimarron-Memorial — The sophomore had one goal and two assists in a 4-2 win over Liberty.

Roman Torres, Arbor View — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 9-0 win over Doral Academy.

Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior had three goals in a 9-0 win over Doral Academy.

Girls volleyball

Charlece Ohiaeri, Centennial — The junior had 13 kills, six digs and two aces in a three-set win over Durango.

Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had 16 kills, eight digs and three aces in a three-set win over Green Valley.

Tuesday’s scores

Boys soccer

Arbor View 9, Doral Academy 0

Bishop Gorman 5, Centennial 0

Cimarron-Memorial 4, Liberty 2

Clark 3, Western 0

Coronado 8, Spring Valley 0

Desert Oasis 2, Faith Lutheran 2

Desert Pines 1, Shadow Ridge 0

Eldorado 3, Tech 0

Equipo Academy 5, Boulder City 2

Green Valley 1, Sunrise Mountain 1

Las Vegas 4, Rancho 2

Legacy 0, Valley 0

Moapa Valley 4, Cheyenne 0

Mojave 2, Foothill 0

Palo Verde 5, Chaparral 1

Sierra Vista 4, Del Sol 0

Silverado 4, Bonanza 1

SLAM Nevada 5, Sky Pointe 1

Girls volleyball

Centennial d. Durango, 25-12, 25-21, 25-22

Faith Lutheran d. Green Valley, 25-21, 25-11, 25-8

Legacy d. Doral Academy, 25-12, 25-14, 25-21

Liberty d. Cheyenne, 25-5, 25-8, 25-8

Liberty Baptist d. Word of Life, 25-17, 20-25, 25-13, 25-16

Spring Valley d. Del Sol, 25-20, 17-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-10

Tonopah d. Beatty, 25-16, 15-25, 25-12, 25-20

