Tuesday’s best high school soccer and volleyball performances
Tuesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Boys soccer
Dapo Aboderin, Silverado — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 4-1 win over Bonanza.
Fernando Alas, Equipo Academy — The senior had three goals and one assist in a 5-2 win over Boulder City.
Arata Ando, Palo Verde — The junior had two goals in a 5-1 win over Chaparral.
Benny Asmerom, Sierra Vista — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 4-0 win over Del Sol.
Francisco Avila, Coronado — The junior had one goal and two assists in an 8-0 win over Spring Valley.
Joshua Barahona, Mojave — The junior had two goals in a 2-0 win over Foothill.
Blake Barlow, Silverado — The freshman had one goal and two assists in a 4-1 win over Bonanza.
Diego Carrasco, Las Vegas — The senior had two goals in a 4-2 win over Rancho.
Clifford Findlay, Coronado — The junior had three goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Spring Valley.
Ian Kearney, Clark — The senior had two goals in a 3-0 win over Western.
Christian Ortega, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had two goals in a 4-2 win over Liberty.
Miguel Pena, Cimarron-Memorial — The sophomore had one goal and two assists in a 4-2 win over Liberty.
Roman Torres, Arbor View — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 9-0 win over Doral Academy.
Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior had three goals in a 9-0 win over Doral Academy.
Girls volleyball
Charlece Ohiaeri, Centennial — The junior had 13 kills, six digs and two aces in a three-set win over Durango.
Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had 16 kills, eight digs and three aces in a three-set win over Green Valley.
Tuesday’s scores
Boys soccer
Arbor View 9, Doral Academy 0
Bishop Gorman 5, Centennial 0
Cimarron-Memorial 4, Liberty 2
Clark 3, Western 0
Coronado 8, Spring Valley 0
Desert Oasis 2, Faith Lutheran 2
Desert Pines 1, Shadow Ridge 0
Eldorado 3, Tech 0
Equipo Academy 5, Boulder City 2
Green Valley 1, Sunrise Mountain 1
Las Vegas 4, Rancho 2
Legacy 0, Valley 0
Moapa Valley 4, Cheyenne 0
Mojave 2, Foothill 0
Palo Verde 5, Chaparral 1
Sierra Vista 4, Del Sol 0
Silverado 4, Bonanza 1
SLAM Nevada 5, Sky Pointe 1
Girls volleyball
Centennial d. Durango, 25-12, 25-21, 25-22
Faith Lutheran d. Green Valley, 25-21, 25-11, 25-8
Legacy d. Doral Academy, 25-12, 25-14, 25-21
Liberty d. Cheyenne, 25-5, 25-8, 25-8
Liberty Baptist d. Word of Life, 25-17, 20-25, 25-13, 25-16
Spring Valley d. Del Sol, 25-20, 17-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-10
Tonopah d. Beatty, 25-16, 15-25, 25-12, 25-20
