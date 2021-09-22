Tuesday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances

Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Palo Verde's Rilee Read (15) sets as her teammate Emma Neville (6) runs up behind to spike during their high school volleyball game against Shadow Ridge at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. Palo Verde won three of four games against Shadow Ridge. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tuesday’s best

Tuesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Fernando Alas, Equipo Academy — The senior had two goals and two assists in a 9-0 win over Moapa Valley.

Joshua Barahona, Mojave — The junior had two goals in a 4-1 win over Faith Lutheran.

Chase Ciobanu, Coronado — The junior had two goals in a 3-3 tie against Eldorado.

Adrian Figueroa-Corrales, Eldorado — The senior scored two goals in a 3-3 tie against Coronado.

Clifford Findlay, Coronado — The junior had two assists in a 3-3 tie against Eldorado.

Eden Houle, Green Valley — The senior had two goals in a 2-1 win over Foothill.

Mario Juarez, Sunrise Mountain — The senior had two goals in a 4-0 win over Desert Pines.

Christian Ixta, Arbor View — The junior had three goals in a 6-1 win over Valley.

Luis Rosales, Sunrise Mountain — The senior had two assists in a 4-0 win over Desert Pines.

Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 6-1 win over Valley

Girls volleyball

Zoey Bonds, Centennial — The senior had 39 assists and five digs in a four-set win over Green Valley.

Ashli Dean, Coronado — The senior had 15 kills in a three-set win over Silverado.

Caroline Edgeworth, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 41 assists in a three-set win over Faith Lutheran.

Ava Hurry, Foothill — The senior had 18 kills and 10 digs in a four-set win over Durango.

Charlece Ohiaeri, Centennial — The junior had 14 kills, 19 digs and three aces in a four-set win over Green Valley.

Kate Prior, Foothill — The senior had 12 kills and 22 digs in a four-set win over Durango.

Rilee Read, Palo Verde — The senior had nine kills, 12 assists and eight digs in a four-set win over Shadow Ridge.

Tatum Thompson, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore had 34 digs in a three-set win over Faith Lutheran.

Aby Tibesar-Magassa, Green Valley — The junior had 15 kills, six digs and two aces in a four-set loss to Centennial.

Savannah Wise, Faith Lutheran — The junior had 14 assists and 10 digs in a three-set loss to Bishop Gorman.

Tuesday’s scores

Boys soccer

Arbor View 6, Valley 1

Bonanza 2, Legacy 2

Cheyenne 4, Boulder City 1

Clark 1, Shadow Ridge 0

Coronado 3, Eldorado 3

Desert Oasis 4, Doral Academy 0

Equipo Academy 9, Moapa Valley 0

Green Valley 2, Foothill 1

Mojave 4, Faith Lutheran 1

Silverado 2, Sierra Vista 1

Sunrise Mountain 4, Desert Pines 0

Western 4, Del Sol 0

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman d. Faith Lutheran, 25-19, 25-18, 25-11

Centennial d. Green Valley, 20-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-18

Coronado d. Silverado, 25-13, 25-23, 25-20

Foothill d. Durango, 27-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-19

GV Christian d. Amplus Academy, 25-11, 25-14, 25-15

Palo Verde d. Shadow Ridge, 17-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-20

