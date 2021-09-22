Tuesday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances
Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Tuesday’s best
Tuesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Boys soccer
Fernando Alas, Equipo Academy — The senior had two goals and two assists in a 9-0 win over Moapa Valley.
Joshua Barahona, Mojave — The junior had two goals in a 4-1 win over Faith Lutheran.
Chase Ciobanu, Coronado — The junior had two goals in a 3-3 tie against Eldorado.
Adrian Figueroa-Corrales, Eldorado — The senior scored two goals in a 3-3 tie against Coronado.
Clifford Findlay, Coronado — The junior had two assists in a 3-3 tie against Eldorado.
Eden Houle, Green Valley — The senior had two goals in a 2-1 win over Foothill.
Mario Juarez, Sunrise Mountain — The senior had two goals in a 4-0 win over Desert Pines.
Christian Ixta, Arbor View — The junior had three goals in a 6-1 win over Valley.
Luis Rosales, Sunrise Mountain — The senior had two assists in a 4-0 win over Desert Pines.
Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 6-1 win over Valley
Girls volleyball
Zoey Bonds, Centennial — The senior had 39 assists and five digs in a four-set win over Green Valley.
Ashli Dean, Coronado — The senior had 15 kills in a three-set win over Silverado.
Caroline Edgeworth, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 41 assists in a three-set win over Faith Lutheran.
Ava Hurry, Foothill — The senior had 18 kills and 10 digs in a four-set win over Durango.
Charlece Ohiaeri, Centennial — The junior had 14 kills, 19 digs and three aces in a four-set win over Green Valley.
Kate Prior, Foothill — The senior had 12 kills and 22 digs in a four-set win over Durango.
Rilee Read, Palo Verde — The senior had nine kills, 12 assists and eight digs in a four-set win over Shadow Ridge.
Tatum Thompson, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore had 34 digs in a three-set win over Faith Lutheran.
Aby Tibesar-Magassa, Green Valley — The junior had 15 kills, six digs and two aces in a four-set loss to Centennial.
Savannah Wise, Faith Lutheran — The junior had 14 assists and 10 digs in a three-set loss to Bishop Gorman.
Tuesday’s scores
Boys soccer
Arbor View 6, Valley 1
Bonanza 2, Legacy 2
Cheyenne 4, Boulder City 1
Clark 1, Shadow Ridge 0
Coronado 3, Eldorado 3
Desert Oasis 4, Doral Academy 0
Equipo Academy 9, Moapa Valley 0
Green Valley 2, Foothill 1
Mojave 4, Faith Lutheran 1
Silverado 2, Sierra Vista 1
Sunrise Mountain 4, Desert Pines 0
Western 4, Del Sol 0
Girls volleyball
Bishop Gorman d. Faith Lutheran, 25-19, 25-18, 25-11
Centennial d. Green Valley, 20-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-18
Coronado d. Silverado, 25-13, 25-23, 25-20
Foothill d. Durango, 27-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-19
GV Christian d. Amplus Academy, 25-11, 25-14, 25-15
Palo Verde d. Shadow Ridge, 17-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-20
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.