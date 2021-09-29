Tuesday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances

Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Centennial's Ava Johnson (0) catches the ball in a corner kick during the first half of a girl's soccer game against Coronado at Centennial High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Tuesday’s best

Girls soccer

Loegan Alia, Shadow Ridge — The junior had two goals and two assists in a 6-2 win over Green Valley.

Brynn Belcher, Shadow Ridge — The junior had three goals and one assist in a 6-2 win over Green Valley.

Melinda Bravo-Avendano, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had six goals and one assist in a 7-0 win over Eldorado.

Arianna Cano, Legacy — The junior had two goals in a 2-0 win over Western.

Dani Correa, Virgin Valley — The senior had three goals in a 6-0 win over Equipo Academy.

Talli Fairchild, Moapa Valley — The junior had two goals in a 3-0 win over SLAM Nevada.

Emma Hughes, Virgin Valley — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 6-0 win over Equipo Academy.

Breanna Juarez-Mera, Clark — The freshman had one goal and two assists in a 5-0 win over Doral Academy.

Bree Leavitt, Boulder City — The junior had three goals and one assist in an 8-1 win over Mojave.

Arianna Lockward, Spring Valley — The senior had two goals and three assists in a 7-0 win over Valley.

Hazel Lopez, Sky Pointe — The sophomore had one assist and three saves in goal in a combined 2-0 shutout over Canyon Springs.

Ajja Vazquez, Bonanza — The sophomore had four goals in a 5-0 win over Silverado.

Girls volleyball

Julianna Luebke, Boulder City — The junior had 16 kills in a four-set loss to Moapa Valley.

Sydney Reese, Moapa Valley — The junior had 28 kills and two aces in a four-set win over Boulder City.

Tuesday’s scores

Girls soccer

Basic 5, Sunrise Mountain 0

Bishop Gorman 3, Arbor View 2

Bonanza 5, Silverado 0

Boulder City 8, Mojave 1

Centennial 3, Las Vegas 1

Cimarron-Memorial 7, Eldorado 0

Clark 5, Doral Academy 0

Coronado 5, Sierra Vista 0

Del Sol 8, Chaparral 0

Desert Oasis 2, Foothill 0

Durango 6, Cheyenne 3

Faith Lutheran 4, Liberty 1

Legacy 2, Western 0

Moapa Valley 3, SLAM Nevada 0

Palo Verde 3, Tech 0

Rancho 1, Desert Pines 0 (forfeit)

Shadow Ridge 6, Green Valley 2

Sky Pointe 2, Canyon Springs 0

Spring Valley 7, Valley 0

Virgin Valley 6, Equipo Academy 0

Girls volleyball

American Heritage d. Cristo Rey, 25-13, 25-3, 25-12

Coral Academy d. Clark, 25-15, 25-19, 25-15

Doral Academy d. Amplus Academy, 25-19, 25-21, 25-27, 25-19

Moapa Valley d. Boulder City, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22, 25-14

Pahranagat Valley d. Tonopah, 25-14, 25-14, 25-20

Pahrump Valley d. Somerset Losee, 25-11, 25-20, 25-15

SLAM Nevada d. Virgin Valley, 25-18, 25-22, 25-22

