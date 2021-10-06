Tuesday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances
Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Tuesday’s best
Boys soccer
Fernando Alas, Equipo Academy — The senior had three goals and four assists in an 8-2 win over Boulder City.
Mauricio Camarena, Legacy — The sophomore had two goals and one assist in a 6-3 win over Del Sol.
Chase Ciobanu, Liberty — The junior had two goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Durango.
Elad Cohen, Palo Verde — The senior had two goals in a 2-0 win over Bishop Gorman.
Yuval Cohen, Palo Verde — The sophomore had two assists in a 2-0 win over Bishop Gorman.
Tyler Colbrook, Green Valley — The junior had two goals in a 4-2 win over Mojave.
Adrian Figueroa-Corrales, Eldorado — The senior had two goals in a 4-0 win over Centennial.
Clifford Findlay, Coronado — The junior had four goals in an 8-0 win over Durango.
Joaquin Gomez, Shadow Ridge — The senior had two goals in a 6-0 win over Doral Academy.
Ian Martinez, Shadow Ridge — The senior had two goals and two assists in a 6-0 win over Doral Academy.
Jose Moran, Eldorado — The senior had one goal and two assists in a 4-0 win over Centennial.
Valentin Ruiz-Garcia, Equipo Academy — The junior had three goals and two assists in an 8-2 win over Boulder City.
Christian Valencia, Las Vegas — The junior had four goals in a 7-1 win over Cimarron-Memorial.
Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior had two goals in a 2-0 win over Clark.
Girls volleyball
Moni Jerome, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 26 assists and 11 digs in a four-set loss to Siverado.
Mackenzie Koszegi, Silverado — The senior had 18 kills and 17 digs in a four-set win over Shadow Ridge.
Nazzirene-Alliz Mika-Tigiola, Sierra Vista — The senior had 15 kills, four blocks and three digs in a four-set win over Basic.
Kate Prior, Foothill — The senior had 16 kills and five digs in a three-set win over Coronado.
Annamaria Ramos, Basic — The junior had 16 kills, 21 digs and one ace in a four-set loss to Sierra Vista.
Morgan Strganac, Foothill — The senior had 25 assists and seven digs in a three-set win over Coronado.
Tuesday’s scores
Boys soccer
Arbor View 2, Clark 0
Canyon Springs 4, Liberty 2
Coronado 8, Durango 0
Eldorado 4, Centennial 0
Equipo Academy 8, Boulder City 2
Foothill 1, Silverado 1
Green Valley 4, Mojave 2
Las Vegas 7, Cimarron-Memorial 1
Legacy 6, Del Sol 3
Moapa Valley 5, Cheyenne 2
Palo Verde 2, Bishop Gorman 0
Shadow Ridge 6, Doral Academy 0
Sierra Vista 1, Bonanza 0
SLAM Nevada 2, Sky Pointe 1
Spring Valley 1, Chaparral 0
Sunrise Mountain 2, Faith Lutheran 0
Tech 3, Rancho 0
Valley 3, Western 2
Girls volleyball
American Heritage d. Liberty Baptist, 25-15, 25-12, 25-16
Foothill d. Coronado, 25-16, 25-23, 25-15
Legacy d. Doral Academy, 25-13, 25-13, 25-18
Liberty d. Cheyenne, 25-2, 25-7, 25-9
Round Mountain d. Beatty, 25-10, 25-8, 25-12
Sierra Vista d. Basic, 25-22, 25-15, 21-25, 25-20
Silverado d. Shadow Ridge, 25-19, 25-17, 20-25, 25-14
