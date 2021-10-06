69°F
Tuesday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 5, 2021 - 10:05 pm
 
Del Sol's Jose Moran (18) kicks the ball at the goal during the first half of a soccer game at Del Sol High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Tuesday’s best

Tuesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Fernando Alas, Equipo Academy — The senior had three goals and four assists in an 8-2 win over Boulder City.

Mauricio Camarena, Legacy — The sophomore had two goals and one assist in a 6-3 win over Del Sol.

Chase Ciobanu, Liberty — The junior had two goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Durango.

Elad Cohen, Palo Verde — The senior had two goals in a 2-0 win over Bishop Gorman.

Yuval Cohen, Palo Verde — The sophomore had two assists in a 2-0 win over Bishop Gorman.

Tyler Colbrook, Green Valley — The junior had two goals in a 4-2 win over Mojave.

Adrian Figueroa-Corrales, Eldorado — The senior had two goals in a 4-0 win over Centennial.

Clifford Findlay, Coronado — The junior had four goals in an 8-0 win over Durango.

Joaquin Gomez, Shadow Ridge — The senior had two goals in a 6-0 win over Doral Academy.

Ian Martinez, Shadow Ridge — The senior had two goals and two assists in a 6-0 win over Doral Academy.

Jose Moran, Eldorado — The senior had one goal and two assists in a 4-0 win over Centennial.

Valentin Ruiz-Garcia, Equipo Academy — The junior had three goals and two assists in an 8-2 win over Boulder City.

Christian Valencia, Las Vegas — The junior had four goals in a 7-1 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior had two goals in a 2-0 win over Clark.

Girls volleyball

Moni Jerome, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 26 assists and 11 digs in a four-set loss to Siverado.

Mackenzie Koszegi, Silverado — The senior had 18 kills and 17 digs in a four-set win over Shadow Ridge.

Nazzirene-Alliz Mika-Tigiola, Sierra Vista — The senior had 15 kills, four blocks and three digs in a four-set win over Basic.

Kate Prior, Foothill — The senior had 16 kills and five digs in a three-set win over Coronado.

Annamaria Ramos, Basic — The junior had 16 kills, 21 digs and one ace in a four-set loss to Sierra Vista.

Morgan Strganac, Foothill — The senior had 25 assists and seven digs in a three-set win over Coronado.

Tuesday’s scores

Boys soccer

Arbor View 2, Clark 0

Canyon Springs 4, Liberty 2

Coronado 8, Durango 0

Eldorado 4, Centennial 0

Equipo Academy 8, Boulder City 2

Foothill 1, Silverado 1

Green Valley 4, Mojave 2

Las Vegas 7, Cimarron-Memorial 1

Legacy 6, Del Sol 3

Moapa Valley 5, Cheyenne 2

Palo Verde 2, Bishop Gorman 0

Shadow Ridge 6, Doral Academy 0

Sierra Vista 1, Bonanza 0

SLAM Nevada 2, Sky Pointe 1

Spring Valley 1, Chaparral 0

Sunrise Mountain 2, Faith Lutheran 0

Tech 3, Rancho 0

Valley 3, Western 2

Girls volleyball

American Heritage d. Liberty Baptist, 25-15, 25-12, 25-16

Foothill d. Coronado, 25-16, 25-23, 25-15

Legacy d. Doral Academy, 25-13, 25-13, 25-18

Liberty d. Cheyenne, 25-2, 25-7, 25-9

Round Mountain d. Beatty, 25-10, 25-8, 25-12

Sierra Vista d. Basic, 25-22, 25-15, 21-25, 25-20

Silverado d. Shadow Ridge, 25-19, 25-17, 20-25, 25-14

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

