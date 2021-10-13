Tuesday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances

Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Tuesday’s best

Tuesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Eric Montes, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had one goal and two assists in a 5-0 win over Durango.

Jorge Rojas, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had three goals in a 5-0 win over Durango.

Girls soccer

Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The junior had three goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Durango.

Bryce Bateman, SLAM Nevada — The junior had seven goals and three assists in a 13-5 win over Equipo Academy.

Brynn Belcher, Shadow Ridge — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 3-2 win over Liberty.

Taylor Day, Faith Lutheran — The senior had two goals in a 3-2 win over Palo Verde.

Natali Isidro, Virgin Valley — The freshman had two goals in a 4-0 win over Mojave.

Cam Kapics, Spring Valley — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 3-3 tie with Clark.

Olivia Lester, Sierra Vista — The junior had two goals in a 3-0 win over Las Vegas.

Allison Phillips, Bonanza — The junior had two goals in a 3-0 win over Sky Pointe.

Andrea Quintero, Equipo Academy — The freshman had five goals in a 13-5 loss to SLAM Nevada.

Jessica Rodriguez, Cimarron-Memorial — The sophomore had two goals and five assists in a 13-1 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Courtney Van House, Pahrump Valley — The sophomore had three goals in an 8-0 win over Durango.

Girls volleyball

Caila Haviland, Virgin Valley — The senior had eight kills and three aces in a three-set win over Sunrise Mountain.

Nathalie Van, Desert Oasis — The senior had 25 assists, three kills, three aces and three blocks in a three-set win over Valley.

Tuesday’s scores

Boys soccer

Cimarron-Memorial 5, Durango 0

Moapa Valley 3, Virgin Valley 0

Girls soccer

Arbor View 2, Centennial 2

Bishop Gorman 3, Foothill 0

Bonanza 3, Sky Pointe 0

Boulder City 8, Del Sol 0

Cimarron-Memorial 13, Sunrise Mountain 1

Clark 3, Spring Valley 3

Desert Oasis 2, Tech 0

Desert Pines 2, Canyon Springs 1

Eldorado 3, Basic 0

Faith Lutheran 3, Palo Verde 2

Legacy 6, Valley 2

Pahrump Valley 8, Durango 0

Shadow Ridge 3, Liberty 2

Sierra Vista 3, Las Vegas 0

Silverado 2, Rancho 1

SLAM Nevada 13, Equipo Academy 5

Virgin Valley 4, Mojave 0

Girls volleyball

Boulder City d. Pinecrest Cadence, 25-11, 25-19, 25-13

Desert Oasis d. Valley, 25-6, 25-9, 25-13

Founders Academy d. Democracy Prep, 14-25, 25-11, 15-7

Founders Academy d. Democracy Prep, 25-13, 25-19

Liberty d. Doral Academy, 25-3, 25-5, 25-11

Liberty Baptist d. Beaver Dam, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22

Moapa Valley d. Eldorado, 25-18, 25-4, 25-12

Virgin Valley d. Sunrise Mountain, 25-10, 25-21, 25-14

