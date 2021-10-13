Tuesday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances
Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Tuesday’s best
Tuesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Boys soccer
Eric Montes, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had one goal and two assists in a 5-0 win over Durango.
Jorge Rojas, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had three goals in a 5-0 win over Durango.
Girls soccer
Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The junior had three goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Durango.
Bryce Bateman, SLAM Nevada — The junior had seven goals and three assists in a 13-5 win over Equipo Academy.
Brynn Belcher, Shadow Ridge — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 3-2 win over Liberty.
Taylor Day, Faith Lutheran — The senior had two goals in a 3-2 win over Palo Verde.
Natali Isidro, Virgin Valley — The freshman had two goals in a 4-0 win over Mojave.
Cam Kapics, Spring Valley — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 3-3 tie with Clark.
Olivia Lester, Sierra Vista — The junior had two goals in a 3-0 win over Las Vegas.
Allison Phillips, Bonanza — The junior had two goals in a 3-0 win over Sky Pointe.
Andrea Quintero, Equipo Academy — The freshman had five goals in a 13-5 loss to SLAM Nevada.
Jessica Rodriguez, Cimarron-Memorial — The sophomore had two goals and five assists in a 13-1 win over Sunrise Mountain.
Courtney Van House, Pahrump Valley — The sophomore had three goals in an 8-0 win over Durango.
Girls volleyball
Caila Haviland, Virgin Valley — The senior had eight kills and three aces in a three-set win over Sunrise Mountain.
Nathalie Van, Desert Oasis — The senior had 25 assists, three kills, three aces and three blocks in a three-set win over Valley.
Tuesday’s scores
Boys soccer
Cimarron-Memorial 5, Durango 0
Moapa Valley 3, Virgin Valley 0
Girls soccer
Arbor View 2, Centennial 2
Bishop Gorman 3, Foothill 0
Bonanza 3, Sky Pointe 0
Boulder City 8, Del Sol 0
Cimarron-Memorial 13, Sunrise Mountain 1
Clark 3, Spring Valley 3
Desert Oasis 2, Tech 0
Desert Pines 2, Canyon Springs 1
Eldorado 3, Basic 0
Faith Lutheran 3, Palo Verde 2
Legacy 6, Valley 2
Pahrump Valley 8, Durango 0
Shadow Ridge 3, Liberty 2
Sierra Vista 3, Las Vegas 0
Silverado 2, Rancho 1
SLAM Nevada 13, Equipo Academy 5
Virgin Valley 4, Mojave 0
Girls volleyball
Boulder City d. Pinecrest Cadence, 25-11, 25-19, 25-13
Desert Oasis d. Valley, 25-6, 25-9, 25-13
Founders Academy d. Democracy Prep, 14-25, 25-11, 15-7
Founders Academy d. Democracy Prep, 25-13, 25-19
Liberty d. Doral Academy, 25-3, 25-5, 25-11
Liberty Baptist d. Beaver Dam, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22
Moapa Valley d. Eldorado, 25-18, 25-4, 25-12
Virgin Valley d. Sunrise Mountain, 25-10, 25-21, 25-14
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.