Tuesday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances
Tuesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Girls soccer
Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The junior had four goals in a 6-0 win over Durango.
Tiana Beavers, Arbor View — The senior had three goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Las Vegas.
Bryce Bateman, SLAM Nevada — The junior had six goals and one assist in an 8-1 win over Equipo Academy.
Dani Correa, Virgin Valley — The senior had two goals in a 6-0 win over Mojave.
Elisa Corvalan, Arbor View — The senior had two goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Las Vegas.
Ari Gaminara, Faith Lutheran — The senior had seven saves in a 1-0 win over Desert Oasis.
Natali Isidro, Virgin Valley — The freshman had two goals in a 6-0 win over Mojave.
Megan Larocque, SLAM Nevada — The senior had two goals in an 8-1 win over Equipo Academy.
Michelle Madrid, Bishop Gorman — The senior had three goals and one assist in a 6-3 win over Tech.
Gianna Mestas, Tech — The senior had two goals in a 6-3 loss to Bishop Gorman.
Madisyn Marchesi, Liberty — The sophomore had two goals in a 3-2 loss to Coronado.
Mayra Munoz, Bonanza — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 6-0 win over Desert Pines.
Ajja Vazquez, Bonanza — The sophomore had two goals and two assists in a 6-0 win over Desert Pines.
Girls volleyball
Paige Parlanti, Desert Oasis — The senior had 15 kills and six aces in a three-set win over Valley.
Tuesday’s scores
Girls soccer
Arbor View 8, Las Vegas 0
Bishop Gorman 6, Tech 3
Bonanza 6, Desert Pines 0
Centennial 0, Foothill 0
Cimarron-Memorial 9, Basic 1
Coronado 3, Liberty 2
Faith Lutheran 1, Desert Oasis 0
Green Valley 4, Sierra Vista 0
Legacy 2, Clark 1
Pahrump Valley 6, Durango 0
Rancho 2, Sky Pointe 2
Shadow Ridge 2, Palo Verde 1
Silverado 3, Canyon Springs 1
SLAM Nevada 8, Equipo Academy 1
Spring Valley 0, Western 0
Virgin Valley 6, Mojave 0
Girls volleyball
Amplus Academy d. Cristo Rey, 25-17, 25-13, 25-22
Boulder City d. Pinecrest Cadence, 25-8, 25-13, 25-20
Coral Academy d. Somerset Losee, 25-7, 25-14, 25-13
Desert Oasis d. Valley, 25-4, 25-9, 25-10
Founders Academy d. Laughlin, 25-18, 11-25, 15-11
Founders Academy d. Laughlin, 21-25, 25-22, 15-12
Las Vegas d. Western, 25-12, 25-11, 25-11
Virgin Valley d. Sunrise Mountain, 25-11, 25-8, 25-11
