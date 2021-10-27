Tuesday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances

Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Faith Lutheran’s Ari Gaminara, left, and Arbor View’s Zoey Christian fight for possession during a girls high school soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Tuesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Girls soccer

Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The junior had four goals in a 6-0 win over Durango.

Tiana Beavers, Arbor View — The senior had three goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Las Vegas.

Bryce Bateman, SLAM Nevada — The junior had six goals and one assist in an 8-1 win over Equipo Academy.

Dani Correa, Virgin Valley — The senior had two goals in a 6-0 win over Mojave.

Elisa Corvalan, Arbor View — The senior had two goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Las Vegas.

Ari Gaminara, Faith Lutheran — The senior had seven saves in a 1-0 win over Desert Oasis.

Natali Isidro, Virgin Valley — The freshman had two goals in a 6-0 win over Mojave.

Megan Larocque, SLAM Nevada — The senior had two goals in an 8-1 win over Equipo Academy.

Michelle Madrid, Bishop Gorman — The senior had three goals and one assist in a 6-3 win over Tech.

Gianna Mestas, Tech — The senior had two goals in a 6-3 loss to Bishop Gorman.

Madisyn Marchesi, Liberty — The sophomore had two goals in a 3-2 loss to Coronado.

Mayra Munoz, Bonanza — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 6-0 win over Desert Pines.

Ajja Vazquez, Bonanza — The sophomore had two goals and two assists in a 6-0 win over Desert Pines.

Girls volleyball

Paige Parlanti, Desert Oasis — The senior had 15 kills and six aces in a three-set win over Valley.

Tuesday’s scores

Girls soccer

Arbor View 8, Las Vegas 0

Bishop Gorman 6, Tech 3

Bonanza 6, Desert Pines 0

Centennial 0, Foothill 0

Cimarron-Memorial 9, Basic 1

Coronado 3, Liberty 2

Faith Lutheran 1, Desert Oasis 0

Green Valley 4, Sierra Vista 0

Legacy 2, Clark 1

Pahrump Valley 6, Durango 0

Rancho 2, Sky Pointe 2

Shadow Ridge 2, Palo Verde 1

Silverado 3, Canyon Springs 1

SLAM Nevada 8, Equipo Academy 1

Spring Valley 0, Western 0

Virgin Valley 6, Mojave 0

Girls volleyball

Amplus Academy d. Cristo Rey, 25-17, 25-13, 25-22

Boulder City d. Pinecrest Cadence, 25-8, 25-13, 25-20

Coral Academy d. Somerset Losee, 25-7, 25-14, 25-13

Desert Oasis d. Valley, 25-4, 25-9, 25-10

Founders Academy d. Laughlin, 25-18, 11-25, 15-11

Founders Academy d. Laughlin, 21-25, 25-22, 15-12

Las Vegas d. Western, 25-12, 25-11, 25-11

Virgin Valley d. Sunrise Mountain, 25-11, 25-8, 25-11

