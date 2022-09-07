Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Desert Oasis senior Kate Perkes (2) tries to keep the ball from Centennial High School sophomore Natalie Penniston-John (11) during their game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Centennial 7-0. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tuesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Edwin Garcia-Miranda, Bonanza — The junior had a goal and an assist in a 2-1 victory over Green Valley.

Kaleb Grance, Arbor View — The junior had a goal and two assists in a 9-1 victory over Foothill.

Hunter LaPointe, Arbor View — The junior had three goals in a 9-1 victory over Foothill.

Kevin Martinez, Clark — The senior had a goal and two assists in an 8-1 victory over Doral Academy.

Walter Ochoa, Bonanza — The sophomore had a goal and an assist in a 2-1 victory over Green Valley.

Roman Torres, Arbor View — The senior had a goal and two assists in a 9-1 victory over Foothill.

Samuel Velasquez, Clark — The junior had four goals in an 8-1 victory over Doral Academy.

Girls soccer

Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The senior had four goals and an assist in a 12-0 victory over Chaparral.

Erica Morena, Desert Oasis — The sophomore had three goals in a 7-0 victory over Centennial.

Bryanna Perry, Desert Oasis — The senior had four saves in a 7-0 victory over Centennial.

Courtney VanHouse, Pahrump Valley — The junior had four goals and two assists in a 12-0 victory over Chaparral.

Taylor Wehrer, Desert Oasis — The junior had a goal and three assists in a 7-0 victory over Centennial.

Girls volleyball

Kira DeLong, Boulder City — The sophomore had 21 assists in a 3-0 victory over Virgin Valley.

Julianna Luebke, Boulder City — The senior had 14 kills in a 3-0 victory over Virgin Valley.

Sara Murri, Virgin Valley — The junior had 11 assists and seven digs in a 3-0 loss to Boulder City.

Tuesday’s scores

Boys soccer

Arbor View 9, Foothill 1

Bonanza 2, Green Valley 1

Chaparral 4, Centennial 0

Clark 8, Doral Academy 1

Desert Oasis 5, Legacy 1

Equipo Academy 4, Pahrump Valley 2

Sunrise Mountain 4, Sierra Vista 1

Valley 4, Desert Pines 2

Western 2, Shadow Ridge 1

Girls soccer

Desert Oasis 7, Centennial 0

Pahrump Valley 12, Chaparral 0

Girls volleyball

Adelson d. Amplus Academy 25-18, 25-13, 25-14

Boulder City d. Virgin Valley 25-9, 25-13, 25-14

Moapa Valley d. Desert Pines 25-14, 25-5, 25-4

Mojave d. Las Vegas 25-21, 29-27, 15-25, 25-17

Valley d. Cheyenne 26-16, 25-18, 25-22

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Las Vegas Review-Journal