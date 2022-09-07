Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Tuesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Boys soccer
Edwin Garcia-Miranda, Bonanza — The junior had a goal and an assist in a 2-1 victory over Green Valley.
Kaleb Grance, Arbor View — The junior had a goal and two assists in a 9-1 victory over Foothill.
Hunter LaPointe, Arbor View — The junior had three goals in a 9-1 victory over Foothill.
Kevin Martinez, Clark — The senior had a goal and two assists in an 8-1 victory over Doral Academy.
Walter Ochoa, Bonanza — The sophomore had a goal and an assist in a 2-1 victory over Green Valley.
Roman Torres, Arbor View — The senior had a goal and two assists in a 9-1 victory over Foothill.
Samuel Velasquez, Clark — The junior had four goals in an 8-1 victory over Doral Academy.
Girls soccer
Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The senior had four goals and an assist in a 12-0 victory over Chaparral.
Erica Morena, Desert Oasis — The sophomore had three goals in a 7-0 victory over Centennial.
Bryanna Perry, Desert Oasis — The senior had four saves in a 7-0 victory over Centennial.
Courtney VanHouse, Pahrump Valley — The junior had four goals and two assists in a 12-0 victory over Chaparral.
Taylor Wehrer, Desert Oasis — The junior had a goal and three assists in a 7-0 victory over Centennial.
Girls volleyball
Kira DeLong, Boulder City — The sophomore had 21 assists in a 3-0 victory over Virgin Valley.
Julianna Luebke, Boulder City — The senior had 14 kills in a 3-0 victory over Virgin Valley.
Sara Murri, Virgin Valley — The junior had 11 assists and seven digs in a 3-0 loss to Boulder City.
Tuesday’s scores
Boys soccer
Arbor View 9, Foothill 1
Bonanza 2, Green Valley 1
Chaparral 4, Centennial 0
Clark 8, Doral Academy 1
Desert Oasis 5, Legacy 1
Equipo Academy 4, Pahrump Valley 2
Sunrise Mountain 4, Sierra Vista 1
Valley 4, Desert Pines 2
Western 2, Shadow Ridge 1
Girls soccer
Desert Oasis 7, Centennial 0
Pahrump Valley 12, Chaparral 0
Girls volleyball
Adelson d. Amplus Academy 25-18, 25-13, 25-14
Boulder City d. Virgin Valley 25-9, 25-13, 25-14
Moapa Valley d. Desert Pines 25-14, 25-5, 25-4
Mojave d. Las Vegas 25-21, 29-27, 15-25, 25-17
Valley d. Cheyenne 26-16, 25-18, 25-22
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Las Vegas Review-Journal