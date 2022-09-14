Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Tuesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Girls soccer

Charlotte Bonney, Palo Verde — The senior scored two goals in a 6-1 victory over Tech.

Melinda Bravo, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored two goals in a 4-0 victory over Eldorado.

Zaylin De La Sancha-Padilla, Equipo Academy — The sophomore had two goals and an assist in a 3-1 victory over Virgin Valley.

Kasandra Dominguez, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored two goals in a 4-0 victory over Eldorado.

Yanelle Gudino, Doral Academy — The junior scored two goals in 3-0 victory over Clark.

Jasmyne Johnson, Basic — The freshman had two goals and an assist in a 7-2 victory over Sunrise Mountain.

Daniela Mayorga, Canyon Springs — The freshman scored four goals in a 5-1 victory over Sky Pointe.

Halley Redd, Basic — The junior scored three goals in a 7-2 victory over Sunrise Mountain.

Brylie Tavares-Bright, Spring Valley — The junior scored three goals in a 4-0 victory over Valley.

Kiana Villa, Palo Verde — The senior had three assists in a 6-1 victory over Tech.

Meghan Wilhite, Shadow Ridge — The senior had a goal and an assist in a 2-0 victory over Green Valley.

Girls volleyball

Madison Garvin, Arbor View — The sophomore had seven kills and a block in a 3-1 victory over Sierra Vista.

Sarah Hoofman, Arbor View — The senior had five kills, 12 kills and five digs in a 3-1 victory over Sierra Vista.

Ariella Maika, Sierra Vista — The sophomore had 10 kills and seven aces in a 3-1 loss to Arbor View.

Maleya Miles, Foothill — The senior had 11 kills and five digs in a 3-0 victory over Centennial.

Siena Novak, Foothill — The freshman had three kills and 16 assists in a 3-0 victory over Centennial.

Madison Ortiz, Basic — The sophomore had 28 assists, 10 digs and two aces in a 3-2 loss to Desert Oasis.

Kyla Powell, Desert Oasis — The junior had seven kills in a 3-2 victory over Basic.

AnnaMaria Ramos, Basic — The senior had 15 kills and eight digs in a 3-2 loss to Desert Oasis.

Bianca Richardson Faith Lutheran — The junior had 16 kills and 23 digs in a 3-2 loss to Silverado.

Anessa Spilsbury, Desert Oasis — The junior had three kills, 21 assists and two aces in a 3-2 victory over Basic.

Tuesday’s scores

Girls soccer

Basic 7, Sunrise Mountain 2

Bishop Gorman 2, Arbor View 1

Bonanza 3, Silverado 1

Canyon Springs 5, Sky Pointe 1

Cimarron-Memorial 4, Eldorado 0

Desert Oasis 5, Foothill 1

Doral Academy 3, Clark 0

Equipo Academy 3, Virgin Valley 1

Faith Lutheran 1, Liberty 0

Palo Verde 6, Tech 1

Shadow Ridge 2, Green Valley 0

Spring Valley 4, Valley 0

Girls volleyball

Arbor View d. Sierra Vista 16-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-14

Desert Oasis d. Basic 25-19, 25-12, 19-25, 14-25, 15-2

Foothill d. Centennial 25-20, 25-17, 25-19

Green Valley Christian d. Cheyenne 25-14, 25-13, 25-11

Shadow Ridge d. Green Valley 25-21, 28-26, 25-14

Silverado d. Faith Lutheran 25-18, 22-25, 22-25, 26-24, 15-12

Tech d. Mater East 25-10, 25-16, 25-15

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

