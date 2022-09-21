Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Durango’s Aleksandar Benov (17) runs to keep the ball in bounds during a high school soccer game against Cimarron-Memorial at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tuesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Aleksandar Benov, Durango — The junior scored two goals in a 5-1 victory over Tech.

Aidan Fellows, Foothill — The junior scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Sunrise Mountain.

David Figueroa, Eldorado — The senior had a goal and three assists in a 6-0 victory over Spring Valley.

Ethan Gagnon, Bishop Gorman — The senior had a goal and an assist in a 6-1 victory over Rancho.

Nicholas Lazarski, Bishop Gorman — The senior had two goals and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Rancho.

Marco Lizarraga, Desert Oasis — The senior scored two goals in a 4-1 victory over Mojave.

Christian Ortega, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored the winning goal with 12 minutes left in a 3-1 victory over Chaparral.

Valentin Ruiz-Garcia, Equipo Academy — The senior scored both goals in a 2-1 victory over Virgin Valley.

Quinton Smith, Bishop Gorman — The senior had a goal and an assist in a 6-1 victory over Rancho.

Anwar Torres, Green Valley — The senior scored two goals in a 4-1 victory over Shadow Ridge.

Javier Vargas-Perez, Green Valley — The senior had three assists in a 4-1 victory over Shadow Ridge.

Vincent Velazquez, Palo Verde — The junior had a goal and two assists in a 4-0 victory over Canyon Springs.

Eric Villanueva, Clark — The junior scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Sierra Vista.

Jecsan Villasenor-Zepeda, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had a goal and an assist in a 3-1 victory over Chaparral.

Girls volleyball

Mia Arambula, Coronado — The senior had 15 digs and two aces in a 3-0 victory over Palo Verde.

Piper Halvorson, Arbor View — The sophomore had six kills in a 3-0 victory over Chaparral.

Angelina Sayles, Coronado — The senior had 10 kills and six digs in a 3-0 victory over Palo Verde.

Tamara Vai-Unga, Arbor View — The freshman had four kills and three digs in a 3-0 over Chaparral.

Tuesday’s scores

Boys soccer

Arbor View 3, Faith Lutheran 2

Bishop Gorman 6, Rancho 1

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Chaparral 1

Clark 1, Sierra Vista 0

Coronado 7, Centennial 0

Desert Oasis 4, Mojave 1

Durango 5, Tech 1

Eldorado 6, Spring Valley 0

Equipo Academy 2, Virgin Valley 1

Foothill 1, Sunrise Mountain 0

Green Valley 4, Shadow Ridge 1

Las Vegas 5, Liberty 2

Palo Verde 4, Canyon Springs 0

Silverado 0, Valley 0

Girls volleyball

Arbor View d. Chaparral 25-4, 25-10, 25-13

Bonanza d. Las Vegas 25-11, 25-10, 25-8

Boulder City d. Pahrump Valley 25-12, 25-8, 25-12

Coral Academy d. Virgin Valley 25-11, 25-19, 25-21

Coronado d. Palo Verde 25-16, 25-14, 25-19

Lake Mead d. Founders Academy 25-13, 25-11

Sandy Valley d. Indian Springs 25-10, 25-22, 25-12

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Las Vegas Review-Journal