Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Tuesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Boys soccer
Aleksandar Benov, Durango — The junior scored two goals in a 5-1 victory over Tech.
Aidan Fellows, Foothill — The junior scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Sunrise Mountain.
David Figueroa, Eldorado — The senior had a goal and three assists in a 6-0 victory over Spring Valley.
Ethan Gagnon, Bishop Gorman — The senior had a goal and an assist in a 6-1 victory over Rancho.
Nicholas Lazarski, Bishop Gorman — The senior had two goals and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Rancho.
Marco Lizarraga, Desert Oasis — The senior scored two goals in a 4-1 victory over Mojave.
Christian Ortega, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored the winning goal with 12 minutes left in a 3-1 victory over Chaparral.
Valentin Ruiz-Garcia, Equipo Academy — The senior scored both goals in a 2-1 victory over Virgin Valley.
Quinton Smith, Bishop Gorman — The senior had a goal and an assist in a 6-1 victory over Rancho.
Anwar Torres, Green Valley — The senior scored two goals in a 4-1 victory over Shadow Ridge.
Javier Vargas-Perez, Green Valley — The senior had three assists in a 4-1 victory over Shadow Ridge.
Vincent Velazquez, Palo Verde — The junior had a goal and two assists in a 4-0 victory over Canyon Springs.
Eric Villanueva, Clark — The junior scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Sierra Vista.
Jecsan Villasenor-Zepeda, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had a goal and an assist in a 3-1 victory over Chaparral.
Girls volleyball
Mia Arambula, Coronado — The senior had 15 digs and two aces in a 3-0 victory over Palo Verde.
Piper Halvorson, Arbor View — The sophomore had six kills in a 3-0 victory over Chaparral.
Angelina Sayles, Coronado — The senior had 10 kills and six digs in a 3-0 victory over Palo Verde.
Tamara Vai-Unga, Arbor View — The freshman had four kills and three digs in a 3-0 over Chaparral.
Tuesday’s scores
Boys soccer
Arbor View 3, Faith Lutheran 2
Bishop Gorman 6, Rancho 1
Cimarron-Memorial 3, Chaparral 1
Clark 1, Sierra Vista 0
Coronado 7, Centennial 0
Desert Oasis 4, Mojave 1
Durango 5, Tech 1
Eldorado 6, Spring Valley 0
Equipo Academy 2, Virgin Valley 1
Foothill 1, Sunrise Mountain 0
Green Valley 4, Shadow Ridge 1
Las Vegas 5, Liberty 2
Palo Verde 4, Canyon Springs 0
Silverado 0, Valley 0
Girls volleyball
Arbor View d. Chaparral 25-4, 25-10, 25-13
Bonanza d. Las Vegas 25-11, 25-10, 25-8
Boulder City d. Pahrump Valley 25-12, 25-8, 25-12
Coral Academy d. Virgin Valley 25-11, 25-19, 25-21
Coronado d. Palo Verde 25-16, 25-14, 25-19
Lake Mead d. Founders Academy 25-13, 25-11
Sandy Valley d. Indian Springs 25-10, 25-22, 25-12
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
