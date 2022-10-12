Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Green Valley’s Ensilina Savelio, #6, during the Green Valley-Palo Verde girls volleyball match on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Tuesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Juan Cetina, Foothill — The sophomore had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 victory over Del Sol.

Joey Gonzales, Liberty — He scored three goals in a 4-2 victory over Centennial.

Ethan Otto, Faith Lutheran — The junior had three goals and an assist in a 5-3 victory over Western.

Roman Rose, Boulder City — The junior scored two goals in a 3-2 victory over Cheyenne.

Dane Valenti, Faith Lutheran — The freshman had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 victory over Western.

Samuel Velasquez, Clark — The junior had a goal and an assist in a 5-0 victory over Silverado.

Eric Villanueva, Clark — The junior had two goals and two assists in a 5-0 victory over Silverado.

Matthew Vogel, Palo Verde — The senior had two goals and an assist in a 3-1 victory over Durango.

Girls volleyball

Noelle Crichton, American Heritage — The senior had 22 assists and six aces in a 3-0 victory over Calvary Chapel.

Katie Denning, American Heritage — The senior had 11 kills in a 3-0 victory over Calvary Chapel.

Tehjana Fonoti-Laolagi, Chaparral — The senior had 10 kills, seven blocks and 12 digs in a 3-2 victory over Las Vegas.

Madison Garvin, Arbor View — The sophomore had six kills, two blocks and an ace in a 3-0 victory over Western.

Corynne Hausler, Palo Verde — The junior had 20 assists and 10 digs in a 3-1 victory over Green Valley.

Deandra Kamaka-Maauga, Chaparral — The senior had nine kills, 19 assists and seven aces in a 3-2 victory over Las Vegas.

Emma Neville, Palo Verde — The junior had 10 kills and seven digs in a 3-1 victory over Green Valley.

Elliott Prehm, Bonanza — The senior had 10 kills and a block in a 3-0 victory over Mojave.

Gaby Rose, Bonanza — The senior had 13 kills and a block in a 3-0 victory over Mojave.

Enisilina Savelio, Green Valley — The senior had 13 kills, four aces and six blocks in a 3-1 loss to Palo Verde.

Tamara Vai-Unga, Arbor View — The freshman had six kills and three aces in a 3-0 victory over Western.

Scores

Boys soccer

Bishop Gorman 3, Canyon Springs 0

Boulder City 3, Cheyenne 2

Cimarron-Memorial 2, Eldorado 2

Clark 5, Silverado 0

Coronado 5, Chaparral 2

Faith Lutheran 5, Western 3

Foothill 3, Del Sol 0

Green Valley 2, Arbor View 1

Liberty 4, Centennial 2

Palo Verde 3, Durango 1

Shadow Ridge 3, Mojave 0

Sky Pointe 6, Moapa Valley 1

Sierra Vista 4, Doral Academy 2

Tech 2, Las Vegas 1

Valley 1, Bonanza 1

Girls volleyball

American Heritage d. Calvary Chapel 25-9, 25-11, 25-13

Amplus Academy d. Word of Life 25-8, 25-21, 25-4

Arbor View d. Western 25-7, 25-6, 25-4

Bonanza d. Mojave 25-13, 25-16, 25-16

Boulder City d. SLAM Nevada 25-23, 25-18, 25-19

Chaparral d. Las Vegas 17-25, 24-26, 25-23, 25-18, 15-9

Desert Oasis d. Tech 25-23, 25-18, 25-22

Moapa Valley d. Virgin Valley 25-9, 25-11, 25-23

Palo Verde d. Green Valley 25-16, 24-26, 25-15, 27-25

Rancho d. Valley 25-17, 25-23, 25-13

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

