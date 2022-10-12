Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Tuesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Boys soccer
Juan Cetina, Foothill — The sophomore had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 victory over Del Sol.
Joey Gonzales, Liberty — He scored three goals in a 4-2 victory over Centennial.
Ethan Otto, Faith Lutheran — The junior had three goals and an assist in a 5-3 victory over Western.
Roman Rose, Boulder City — The junior scored two goals in a 3-2 victory over Cheyenne.
Dane Valenti, Faith Lutheran — The freshman had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 victory over Western.
Samuel Velasquez, Clark — The junior had a goal and an assist in a 5-0 victory over Silverado.
Eric Villanueva, Clark — The junior had two goals and two assists in a 5-0 victory over Silverado.
Matthew Vogel, Palo Verde — The senior had two goals and an assist in a 3-1 victory over Durango.
Girls volleyball
Noelle Crichton, American Heritage — The senior had 22 assists and six aces in a 3-0 victory over Calvary Chapel.
Katie Denning, American Heritage — The senior had 11 kills in a 3-0 victory over Calvary Chapel.
Tehjana Fonoti-Laolagi, Chaparral — The senior had 10 kills, seven blocks and 12 digs in a 3-2 victory over Las Vegas.
Madison Garvin, Arbor View — The sophomore had six kills, two blocks and an ace in a 3-0 victory over Western.
Corynne Hausler, Palo Verde — The junior had 20 assists and 10 digs in a 3-1 victory over Green Valley.
Deandra Kamaka-Maauga, Chaparral — The senior had nine kills, 19 assists and seven aces in a 3-2 victory over Las Vegas.
Emma Neville, Palo Verde — The junior had 10 kills and seven digs in a 3-1 victory over Green Valley.
Elliott Prehm, Bonanza — The senior had 10 kills and a block in a 3-0 victory over Mojave.
Gaby Rose, Bonanza — The senior had 13 kills and a block in a 3-0 victory over Mojave.
Enisilina Savelio, Green Valley — The senior had 13 kills, four aces and six blocks in a 3-1 loss to Palo Verde.
Tamara Vai-Unga, Arbor View — The freshman had six kills and three aces in a 3-0 victory over Western.
Scores
Boys soccer
Bishop Gorman 3, Canyon Springs 0
Boulder City 3, Cheyenne 2
Cimarron-Memorial 2, Eldorado 2
Clark 5, Silverado 0
Coronado 5, Chaparral 2
Faith Lutheran 5, Western 3
Foothill 3, Del Sol 0
Green Valley 2, Arbor View 1
Liberty 4, Centennial 2
Palo Verde 3, Durango 1
Shadow Ridge 3, Mojave 0
Sky Pointe 6, Moapa Valley 1
Sierra Vista 4, Doral Academy 2
Tech 2, Las Vegas 1
Valley 1, Bonanza 1
Girls volleyball
American Heritage d. Calvary Chapel 25-9, 25-11, 25-13
Amplus Academy d. Word of Life 25-8, 25-21, 25-4
Arbor View d. Western 25-7, 25-6, 25-4
Bonanza d. Mojave 25-13, 25-16, 25-16
Boulder City d. SLAM Nevada 25-23, 25-18, 25-19
Chaparral d. Las Vegas 17-25, 24-26, 25-23, 25-18, 15-9
Desert Oasis d. Tech 25-23, 25-18, 25-22
Moapa Valley d. Virgin Valley 25-9, 25-11, 25-23
Palo Verde d. Green Valley 25-16, 24-26, 25-15, 27-25
Rancho d. Valley 25-17, 25-23, 25-13
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Las Vegas Review-Journal