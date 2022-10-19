Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Doral Academy’s Sienna Turco (29) kicks to score a goal while Bonanza’s Ivonne Lopez (20) defends during a girls high school soccer game at Bonanza High School on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tuesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Girls soccer

Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The senior had five goals and an assist in an 11-0 victory over Del Sol.

Hunter Borgel, Bishop Gorman — The junior had a goal and an assist in an 8-0 victory Las Vegas.

Trinity Buchanan, Coronado — The senior scored both goals in a 2-1 victory over Shadow Ridge.

Akailah Detton, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored two goals in an 8-0 victory over Sky Pointe.

Lizeth Domingues-Martinez, Silverado — The junior scored two goals in a 6-1 victory over Sunrise Mountain.

Kasandra Dominguez-Garcia, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had two goals and an assist in an 8-0 victory over Sky Pointe.

Savannah Foschetti, Silverado — The sophomore scored three goals in a 6-1 victory over Sunrise Mountain.

Stephanie Hackett, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore had a goal and an assist in an 8-0 victory over Las Vegas.

Kennedy Herman, Bishop Gorman — The junior had two goals and two assists in an 8-0 victory over Las Vegas.

Sienna Turco, Doral Academy — The freshman had a goal and an assist in a 2-0 victory over Bonanza.

Courtney VanHouse, Pahrump Valley — The junior had two goals and two assists in an 11-0 victory over Del Sol.

Asia Wilson, Palo Verde — The junior had a goal and an assist in a 3-1 victory over Foothill.

Girls volleyball

Roxy Christensen, Silverado — The senior had 17 kills and 14 digs in a 3-1 victory over Shadow Ridge.

Miy’Aja Diggs, Legacy — The freshman had 10 assists and five digs in a 3-0 victory over Doral Academy.

Imany Gilmore, Sierra Vista — The senior had 30 assists and six aces in a 3-1 victory over Basic.

Jordan Isbell, Silverado — The senior had 11 kills, five aces and 19 digs in a 301 victory over Shadow Ridge.

Nanea Merryman, Coronado — The senior had nine kills in a 3-0 victory over Foothill.

Charlece Ohiaeri, Centennial — The senior had 16 assists and six aces in a 3-0 victory over Durango.

Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The junior had 18 kills in a 3-0 victory over Green Valley.

Sienna Rhein, Sierra Vista — The freshman had nine kills and two aces in a 3-1 victory over Basic.

Ella Rustand, Faith Lutheran — The senior had 31 assists and four aces in a 3-0 victory over Green Valley.

Angelina Sayles, Coronado — The senior had six kills, four aces and 10 digs in a 3-0 victory over Foothill.

Jocelyn Tavares, Legacy — The junior had nine kills in a 3-0 victory over Doral Academy.

Jada Thomas-Swinson, Centennial — The junior had eight kills in a 3-0 victory over Durango.

Scores

Girls soccer

Arbor View 3, Desert Oasis 0

Bishop Gorman 8, Las Vegas 0

Cimarron-Memorial 8, Sky Pointe 0

Coronado 2, Shadow Ridge 1

Doral Academy 2, Bonanza 0

Eldorado 6, Clark 1

Equipo Academy 4, Boulder City 2

Liberty 2, Tech 2

Moapa Valley 10, Chaparral 0

Pahrump Valley 11, Del Sol 0

Palo Verde 3, Foothill 1

Silverado 6, Sunrise Mountain 1

Spring Valley 4, Canyon Springs 2

Western 2, Valley 1

Girls volleyball

Centennial d. Durango 25-12, 25-13, 25-14

Coronado d. Foothill 25-18, 25-20, 25-13

Faith Lutheran d. Green Valley 26-24, 25-18, 25-20

Legacy d. Doral Academy 25-14, 25-14, 25-13

Sierra Vista d. Basic 23-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-13

Silverado d. Shadow Ridge 20-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-16

Sky Pointe d. Canyon Springs 25-18, 25-19, 26-28, 25-23

Spring Valley d. Del Sol 25-17, 25-13, 25-11

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Las Vegas Review-Journal