Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Tuesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Girls soccer
Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The senior had five goals and an assist in an 11-0 victory over Del Sol.
Hunter Borgel, Bishop Gorman — The junior had a goal and an assist in an 8-0 victory Las Vegas.
Trinity Buchanan, Coronado — The senior scored both goals in a 2-1 victory over Shadow Ridge.
Akailah Detton, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored two goals in an 8-0 victory over Sky Pointe.
Lizeth Domingues-Martinez, Silverado — The junior scored two goals in a 6-1 victory over Sunrise Mountain.
Kasandra Dominguez-Garcia, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had two goals and an assist in an 8-0 victory over Sky Pointe.
Savannah Foschetti, Silverado — The sophomore scored three goals in a 6-1 victory over Sunrise Mountain.
Stephanie Hackett, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore had a goal and an assist in an 8-0 victory over Las Vegas.
Kennedy Herman, Bishop Gorman — The junior had two goals and two assists in an 8-0 victory over Las Vegas.
Sienna Turco, Doral Academy — The freshman had a goal and an assist in a 2-0 victory over Bonanza.
Courtney VanHouse, Pahrump Valley — The junior had two goals and two assists in an 11-0 victory over Del Sol.
Asia Wilson, Palo Verde — The junior had a goal and an assist in a 3-1 victory over Foothill.
Girls volleyball
Roxy Christensen, Silverado — The senior had 17 kills and 14 digs in a 3-1 victory over Shadow Ridge.
Miy’Aja Diggs, Legacy — The freshman had 10 assists and five digs in a 3-0 victory over Doral Academy.
Imany Gilmore, Sierra Vista — The senior had 30 assists and six aces in a 3-1 victory over Basic.
Jordan Isbell, Silverado — The senior had 11 kills, five aces and 19 digs in a 301 victory over Shadow Ridge.
Nanea Merryman, Coronado — The senior had nine kills in a 3-0 victory over Foothill.
Charlece Ohiaeri, Centennial — The senior had 16 assists and six aces in a 3-0 victory over Durango.
Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The junior had 18 kills in a 3-0 victory over Green Valley.
Sienna Rhein, Sierra Vista — The freshman had nine kills and two aces in a 3-1 victory over Basic.
Ella Rustand, Faith Lutheran — The senior had 31 assists and four aces in a 3-0 victory over Green Valley.
Angelina Sayles, Coronado — The senior had six kills, four aces and 10 digs in a 3-0 victory over Foothill.
Jocelyn Tavares, Legacy — The junior had nine kills in a 3-0 victory over Doral Academy.
Jada Thomas-Swinson, Centennial — The junior had eight kills in a 3-0 victory over Durango.
Scores
Girls soccer
Arbor View 3, Desert Oasis 0
Bishop Gorman 8, Las Vegas 0
Cimarron-Memorial 8, Sky Pointe 0
Coronado 2, Shadow Ridge 1
Doral Academy 2, Bonanza 0
Eldorado 6, Clark 1
Equipo Academy 4, Boulder City 2
Liberty 2, Tech 2
Moapa Valley 10, Chaparral 0
Pahrump Valley 11, Del Sol 0
Palo Verde 3, Foothill 1
Silverado 6, Sunrise Mountain 1
Spring Valley 4, Canyon Springs 2
Western 2, Valley 1
Girls volleyball
Centennial d. Durango 25-12, 25-13, 25-14
Coronado d. Foothill 25-18, 25-20, 25-13
Faith Lutheran d. Green Valley 26-24, 25-18, 25-20
Legacy d. Doral Academy 25-14, 25-14, 25-13
Sierra Vista d. Basic 23-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-13
Silverado d. Shadow Ridge 20-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-16
Sky Pointe d. Canyon Springs 25-18, 25-19, 26-28, 25-23
Spring Valley d. Del Sol 25-17, 25-13, 25-11
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Las Vegas Review-Journal