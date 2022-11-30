Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball action.

Liberty’s Jossy Calizo, left, and Payton Gates (20) congratulate Adrienne Puletasi (23) after she scored against Clark during a high school girls basketball game at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tuesday’s top high school basketball performances:

Boys

Casey Branham, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior guard scored 16 points in the Spartans’ 54-52 overtime win over Faith Lutheran.

EJ Dacuma, Sierra Vista — The sophomore scored 22 points in the Mountain Lions’ 59-22 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Tayshaun Jackson, Las Vegas — The sophomore guard nailed a shot at the final horn to lift the Wildcats to a 57-56 win over Foothill.

Jakoi Lide, Rancho — The sophomore guard dominated with 35 points as the Rams beat Shadow Ridge, 94-61.

Gaston Zumaya, Green Valley — The sophomore had 17 points in the Gators’ 61-51 loss to Snow Canyon (Utah).

Girls

Ashley Saxton, Silverado — The senior guard had 35 points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals in a 68-17 victory over Green Valley Christian.

Kamilyah Williams, Basic — The sophomore guard scored 18 points in a 59-23 victory over Mater East.

Peyton Gates, Liberty — The junior scored 14 points as the Patriots beat Clark, 71-21.

Raina Forgue, Faith Lutheran — The junior led her team with 27 points in a 73-49 win over Las Vegas.

Halle McKnight, Palo Verde — The senior guard had 15 points to help the Panthers beat The Meadows, 41-30.

Tuesday’s scores

Boys

Beatty 47, Sandy Valley 45

Cimarron-Memorial 54, Faith Lutheran 52

Desert Oasis 65, Eldorado 26

Las Vegas 57, Foothill 56

Rancho 94, Shadow Ridge 61

Sierra Vista 59 Sunrise Mountain 22

Silverado 73, Green Valley Christian 27

Snow Canyon (Utah) 61, Green Valley 51

Girls

Basic 59, Mater East 23

Del Sol 66, Chaparral 24

Faith Lutheran 73, Las Vegas 49

Liberty 71, Clark 21

Moapa Valley 33, Enterprise (Utah) 28

Palo Verde 41, The Meadows 30

Silverado 68, Green Valley Christian 17