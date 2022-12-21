Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball action.

People react after a play during a boy's basketball game between Shadow Ridge and Arbor View at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tuesday’s top high school basketball performances:

Boys

Taj Degourville, Durango: The junior guard scored 21 points to help the Trailblazers slip past O’Connell (Virg.), 68-67.

Nakalayah Fabello, Valley: The senior guard had 26 points to help the Vikings beat Pacifica Christian (Calif.), 84-71.

Sebastian Mack, Coronado: The senior guard led the way with 20 points as the Cougars rolled past St. Bernard (Calif.), 70-29.

Dedan Thomas, Liberty: The junior guard logged 33 points in the Patriots’ 80-66 victory over Rainier Beach (Wash.).

R’Zha Whittle, Rancho: The junior forward scored 27 points in the Rams’ 90-66 loss to Birmingham Charter (Calif.).

Girls

Reina Bell, Bishop Gorman: The senior guard scored 19 points to help the Gaels beat Bingham (Utah), 60-51.

Kaniya Boyd, Centennial: The junior scored 14 points as the Bulldogs cruised past Acalanes (Calif.), 66-37.

Layla Faught, Las Vegas: The senior guard racked up 29 points and three rebounds to help the Wildcats edge Juneau-Douglas (Alaska), 40-39.

Donnayja Gibson, Sierra Vista: The freshman guard scored 16 points for the Mountain Lions in their 59-33 loss to CI Gibson (Bahamas).

Amaya Payne, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior forward compiled 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 steals to lead the Spartans to a 49-35 win over Mount Eden (Calif.).

Tuesday’s scores

Boys

Birmingham Charter 90, Rancho 66

Durango 68, O’Connell (Va.) 67

Liberty 80, Rainier Beach (Wash.) 66

Coronado 70, St. Bernard (Calif.) 29

Valor Christian (Colo.) 72, Palo Verde 53

Valley 84, Pacifica Christian (Calif.) 71

The Meadows 69, Bourgade Catholic (Ariz.) 52

Anchorage Christian (Alaska) 76, Basic 58

Desert Pines 66, Rancho Christian (Calif.) 63

Sandra Day O’Connor (Ariz.) 68, Foothill 52

Arbor View 61, Coral Glades (Fla.) 51

Buckeye (Ariz.) 85, Spring Valley 55

Cypress Bay (Fla.) 74, Cheyenne 38

Montgomery (Calif.) 71, Sierra Vista 46

Clark 60, Arcadia (Calif.) 58

San Gabriel Academy (Calif.) 54, Cimarron-Memorial 40

Juan Diego (Utah) 57, Faith Lutheran 45

Las Vegas 80, Washington (Wis.) 43

Brentwood (Calif.) 88, Legacy 62

Bonanza 52, Muir (Calif.) 41

Western 84, Tikgaq (Alaska) 64

Salesian (Calif.) 66, Eldorado 40

Moapa Valley 46, Mid-Pacific (Hawaii) 44

Provo (Utah) 76, Amplus Academy 30

Mount Vernon (Utah) 67, GV Christian 40

Artesia (Calif.) 60, Desert Oasis 50

Canyon Ridge (Idaho) 52, Chaparral 43

Democracy Prep 52, Grandview (Colo.) 51

Lincoln (Calif.) 64, Silverado 57

Girls

Bishop Gorman 60, Bingham (Utah) 51

Crossroads (Calif.) 55, Bonanza 10

Cimarron-Memorial 49, Mt. Eden (Calif.) 35

Las Vegas 40, Juneau-Douglas (Alaska) 39

CI Gibson (Bahamas) 59, Sierra Vista 33

Desert Pines 43, Canon City (Colo.) 40

Brentwood (Calif.) 71, Spring Valley 34

Paramount (Calif.) 76, Arbor View 46

La Salle Prep (Ore.) 66, Clark 42

Centennial 66, Acalanes (Calif.) 37

Fountain-Fort Carson (Colo.) 71, Democracy Prep 61

Liberty 60, Sheldon (Ore.) 45

Silverado 39, Western 27

Tikigaq (Alaska) 65, Durango 51

Castle View (Colo.) 42, Canyon Springs 32