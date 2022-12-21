Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball action.
Tuesday’s top high school basketball performances:
Boys
Taj Degourville, Durango: The junior guard scored 21 points to help the Trailblazers slip past O’Connell (Virg.), 68-67.
Nakalayah Fabello, Valley: The senior guard had 26 points to help the Vikings beat Pacifica Christian (Calif.), 84-71.
Sebastian Mack, Coronado: The senior guard led the way with 20 points as the Cougars rolled past St. Bernard (Calif.), 70-29.
Dedan Thomas, Liberty: The junior guard logged 33 points in the Patriots’ 80-66 victory over Rainier Beach (Wash.).
R’Zha Whittle, Rancho: The junior forward scored 27 points in the Rams’ 90-66 loss to Birmingham Charter (Calif.).
Girls
Reina Bell, Bishop Gorman: The senior guard scored 19 points to help the Gaels beat Bingham (Utah), 60-51.
Kaniya Boyd, Centennial: The junior scored 14 points as the Bulldogs cruised past Acalanes (Calif.), 66-37.
Layla Faught, Las Vegas: The senior guard racked up 29 points and three rebounds to help the Wildcats edge Juneau-Douglas (Alaska), 40-39.
Donnayja Gibson, Sierra Vista: The freshman guard scored 16 points for the Mountain Lions in their 59-33 loss to CI Gibson (Bahamas).
Amaya Payne, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior forward compiled 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 steals to lead the Spartans to a 49-35 win over Mount Eden (Calif.).
Tuesday’s scores
Boys
Birmingham Charter 90, Rancho 66
Durango 68, O’Connell (Va.) 67
Liberty 80, Rainier Beach (Wash.) 66
Coronado 70, St. Bernard (Calif.) 29
Valor Christian (Colo.) 72, Palo Verde 53
Valley 84, Pacifica Christian (Calif.) 71
The Meadows 69, Bourgade Catholic (Ariz.) 52
Anchorage Christian (Alaska) 76, Basic 58
Desert Pines 66, Rancho Christian (Calif.) 63
Sandra Day O’Connor (Ariz.) 68, Foothill 52
Arbor View 61, Coral Glades (Fla.) 51
Buckeye (Ariz.) 85, Spring Valley 55
Cypress Bay (Fla.) 74, Cheyenne 38
Montgomery (Calif.) 71, Sierra Vista 46
Clark 60, Arcadia (Calif.) 58
San Gabriel Academy (Calif.) 54, Cimarron-Memorial 40
Juan Diego (Utah) 57, Faith Lutheran 45
Las Vegas 80, Washington (Wis.) 43
Brentwood (Calif.) 88, Legacy 62
Bonanza 52, Muir (Calif.) 41
Western 84, Tikgaq (Alaska) 64
Salesian (Calif.) 66, Eldorado 40
Moapa Valley 46, Mid-Pacific (Hawaii) 44
Provo (Utah) 76, Amplus Academy 30
Mount Vernon (Utah) 67, GV Christian 40
Artesia (Calif.) 60, Desert Oasis 50
Canyon Ridge (Idaho) 52, Chaparral 43
Democracy Prep 52, Grandview (Colo.) 51
Lincoln (Calif.) 64, Silverado 57
Girls
Bishop Gorman 60, Bingham (Utah) 51
Crossroads (Calif.) 55, Bonanza 10
Cimarron-Memorial 49, Mt. Eden (Calif.) 35
Las Vegas 40, Juneau-Douglas (Alaska) 39
CI Gibson (Bahamas) 59, Sierra Vista 33
Desert Pines 43, Canon City (Colo.) 40
Brentwood (Calif.) 71, Spring Valley 34
Paramount (Calif.) 76, Arbor View 46
La Salle Prep (Ore.) 66, Clark 42
Centennial 66, Acalanes (Calif.) 37
Fountain-Fort Carson (Colo.) 71, Democracy Prep 61
Liberty 60, Sheldon (Ore.) 45
Silverado 39, Western 27
Tikigaq (Alaska) 65, Durango 51
Castle View (Colo.) 42, Canyon Springs 32