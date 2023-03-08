Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performers from Tuesday’s high school baseball and softball action.
Tuesday’s top high school performances:
Baseball
Dallas Martinez, Las Vegas: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to help the Wildcats outlast Foothill 9-6.
Jaryn McLaughlin, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior pitcher allowed just one hit over six innings to lead the Spartans to a 7-0 victory over Sierra Vista.
Misael Pelayo, Eldorado: The junior went 2-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored in the Sundevils’ 15-0 win over Canyon Springs.
Joseph Steidel, Green Valley: The junior pitcher allowed two hits over five innings to earn the win in the Gators’ 1-0 victory over Rancho.
Nick Yu, Arbor View: The junior went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to help the Aggies defeat Coronado 8-4.
Softball
Presley Benavidez, Tech: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with a triple and three runs scored to help the Roadrunners rout Rancho 12-4.
Breya Hee, Arbor View: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, a double, a triple and three runs scored to help the Aggies roll past Basic 15-0.
Ava Koenig, Faith Lutheran: The freshman struck out nine while firing a six-hitter to lead the Crusaders to a 1-0 win over Palo Verde.
Callie Stoker, Durango: The senior went 3-for-3 with four RBIs, two doubles and three runs scored in the Trailblazers’ 20-0 rout of Clark.
Raelynn Villanueva, Spring Valley: The sophomore racked up four hits in the Grizzlies’ 13-2 victory over Legacy.
Scores
Baseball
Las Vegas 9, Foothill 6
Laughlin 19, Spring Mountain 9
Arbor View 8, Coronado 4
Cimarron-Memorial 7, Sierra Vista 0
Desert Oasis 3, Palo Verde 2
Eldorado 15, Canyon Springs 0
Green Valley 1, Rancho 0
Mater East 20, Adelson School 1
Moapa Valley 5, Pahrump Valley 4
Valley 9, Sunrise Mountain 7
Virgin Valley 10, SLAM Nevada 0
Softball
Arbor View 15, Basic 0
Bonanza 15, Mater East 4
Chaparral 16, Cheyenne 0
Durango 20, Clark 0
Bishop Gorman 3, Centennial 2
Faith Lutheran 1, Palo Verde 0
Tech 12, Rancho 4
Shadow Ridge 11, Desert Oasis 0
Spring Valley 13, Legacy 2
Virgin Valley 7, Parowan (Utah) 2
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.