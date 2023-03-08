Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performers from Tuesday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Centennial's Amanda Campos-Colon (9) slides onto second base against Bishop Gorman's Allie Bernardo during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tuesday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

Dallas Martinez, Las Vegas: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to help the Wildcats outlast Foothill 9-6.

Jaryn McLaughlin, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior pitcher allowed just one hit over six innings to lead the Spartans to a 7-0 victory over Sierra Vista.

Misael Pelayo, Eldorado: The junior went 2-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored in the Sundevils’ 15-0 win over Canyon Springs.

Joseph Steidel, Green Valley: The junior pitcher allowed two hits over five innings to earn the win in the Gators’ 1-0 victory over Rancho.

Nick Yu, Arbor View: The junior went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to help the Aggies defeat Coronado 8-4.

Softball

Presley Benavidez, Tech: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with a triple and three runs scored to help the Roadrunners rout Rancho 12-4.

Breya Hee, Arbor View: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, a double, a triple and three runs scored to help the Aggies roll past Basic 15-0.

Ava Koenig, Faith Lutheran: The freshman struck out nine while firing a six-hitter to lead the Crusaders to a 1-0 win over Palo Verde.

Callie Stoker, Durango: The senior went 3-for-3 with four RBIs, two doubles and three runs scored in the Trailblazers’ 20-0 rout of Clark.

Raelynn Villanueva, Spring Valley: The sophomore racked up four hits in the Grizzlies’ 13-2 victory over Legacy.

Scores

Baseball

Las Vegas 9, Foothill 6

Laughlin 19, Spring Mountain 9

Arbor View 8, Coronado 4

Cimarron-Memorial 7, Sierra Vista 0

Desert Oasis 3, Palo Verde 2

Eldorado 15, Canyon Springs 0

Green Valley 1, Rancho 0

Mater East 20, Adelson School 1

Moapa Valley 5, Pahrump Valley 4

Valley 9, Sunrise Mountain 7

Virgin Valley 10, SLAM Nevada 0

Softball

Arbor View 15, Basic 0

Bonanza 15, Mater East 4

Chaparral 16, Cheyenne 0

Durango 20, Clark 0

Bishop Gorman 3, Centennial 2

Faith Lutheran 1, Palo Verde 0

Tech 12, Rancho 4

Shadow Ridge 11, Desert Oasis 0

Spring Valley 13, Legacy 2

Virgin Valley 7, Parowan (Utah) 2

