Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Girls volleyball

Myi’Aja Diggs, Legacy: The sophomore logged 35 assists and six digs to help the Longhorns defeat Virgin Valley, 18-25, 25-13, 25-21, 25-18.

Libby Ferreiro, Tech: The junior compiled 10 assists, five service aces and five digs to help the Roadrunners beat Clark, 25-15, 25-11, 25-22.

Clara Jennings, Bonanza: The sophomore collected 19 kills, 13 digs and seven aces to help the Bengals outlast Mojave, 28-30, 25-22, 25-17, 28-26.

Ariella Maika, Sierra Vista: The junior finished with nine kills, nine digs and six service aces in the Mountain Lions’ 25-8, 23-25, 25-9, 26-25 victory over Basic.

Parker Redmon, Green Valley: The junior finished with 15 service aces and 14 assists as the Gators defeated Desert Pines, 25-8, 25-5, 25-14.

Boys soccer

Michael DiOrio, Liberty: The junior had four goals and an assist in his first game of the season to lead the Patriots past Canyon Springs, 5-3.

Luis Ortiz, SLAM Nevada: The junior scored three goals in the Bulls’ 4-0 victory over Mater East.

Angel Renteria-Hernandez, Rancho: The junior had two goals to lead the Rams past Legacy, 5-1.

Luis Sarellano Lopez, Tech: The senior had two goals and three assists to lead the Roadrunners to an 8-1 win over Basic.

Francesco Traniello, Palo Verde: The junior logged two goals and an assist to help the Panthers rout Green Valley, 8-0.

Scores

Volleyball

Bonanza 3, Mojave 1

Chaparral 3, Eldorado 1

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Sunrise Mountain 0

Desert Oasis 3, Silverado 1

Founders Academy 3, Indian Springs 0

Green Valley 3, Desert Pines 0

Legacy 3, Virgin Valley 1

Rancho 3, Cadence 1

Sandy Valley 3, Word of Life 2

Shadow Ridge 3, Durango 0

Sierra Vista 3, Basic 1

Tech 3, Clark 0

Boys soccer

Arbor View 1, Las Vegas 1

Bishop Gorman 3, Sunrise Mountain 3

Bonanza 7, Mojave 0

Centennial 3, Foothill 0

Chaparral 6, Valley 2

Coronado 5, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Desert Pines 2, Clark 1

Durango 5, Silverado 3

Equipo Academy 8, Moapa Valley 0

Faith Lutheran 3, Shadow Ridge 2

Liberty 5, Canyon Springs 3

Palo Verde 8, Green Valley 0

Rancho 5, Legacy 1

Sierra Vista 7, Sky Pointe 2

SLAM Nevada 4, Mater East 0

Sloan Canyon 1, Boulder City 0

Tech 8, Basic 1

The Meadows 4, Pahrump Valley 0

