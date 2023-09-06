Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Girls soccer
Sona Gonzales, Basic: The junior collected five goals and an assist as the Wolves beat Sky Pointe 8-0.
Briseida Rangel-Flores, Sunrise Mountain: The junior had four goals to help the Miners top Mater East 9-1.
Ameri Rodriguez, Mojave: The sophomore had two goals and an assist to help the Rattlers defeat Boulder City 4-2.
Mallory Tobler, Moapa Valley: The junior had two goals and two assists to help the Pirates to a 4-1 victory over Del Sol.
Courtney Van House, Pahrump Valley: The senior finished with two goals and two assists in the Trojans’ 12-0 win over Chaparral.
Girls volleyball
Taylor Anderson, Durango: The freshman logged 12 assists and seven digs as the Trailblazers won 25-8, 25-5, 25-13 over Eldorado.
Angell Bouteiller, Tech: The junior had eight kills and five digs to lead the Roadrunners to a 25-8, 25-7, 25-11 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.
Miy’Aja Diggs, Legacy: The sophomore had 25 assists and two aces to help the Longhorns beat Doral Academy 25-13, 25-15, 25-8.
Gianna Jackson, Canyon Springs: The junior posted eight aces, eight assists and eight digs as the Pioneers logged a 25-23, 25-20, 25-15 win over Del Sol.
Laura Leir, Green Valley: The senior collected 10 kills, four aces and three blocks in the Gators’ 25-14, 25-17, 25-12 victory over Sunrise Mountain.
Scores
Girls soccer
Basic 8, Sky Pointe 0
Bishop Gorman 3, Palo Verde 1
Coronado 8, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Desert Oasis 7, Bonanza 0
Doral Academy 2, Rancho 0
Eldorado 6, Las Vegas 2
Equipo Academy 7, Valley 0
Faith Lutheran 3, Shadow Ridge 1
Liberty 3, Arbor View 1
Moapa Valley 4, Del Sol 1
Mojave 4, Boulder City 2
Pahrump Valley 12, Chaparral 0
Sierra Vista 1, Clark 0
Silverado 3, Spring Valley 0
Tech 6, Western 0
Boys soccer
Canyon Springs 4, Spring Valley 2
Foothill 8, Boulder City 0
Volleyball
Canyon Springs 3, Del Sol 0
Durango 3, Eldorado 0
Founders Academy 3, Awaken Christian 0
Green Valley 3, Sunrise Mountain 0
Legacy 3, Doral Academy 0
Mojave 3, Las Vegas 0
Palo Verde 3, Boulder City 1
Sky Pointe 3, Bonanza 1
Tech 3, Cimarron-Memorial 0
