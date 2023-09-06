76°F
Nevada Preps

Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 5, 2023 - 11:18 pm
 
(Getty Images)
Girls soccer

Sona Gonzales, Basic: The junior collected five goals and an assist as the Wolves beat Sky Pointe 8-0.

Briseida Rangel-Flores, Sunrise Mountain: The junior had four goals to help the Miners top Mater East 9-1.

Ameri Rodriguez, Mojave: The sophomore had two goals and an assist to help the Rattlers defeat Boulder City 4-2.

Mallory Tobler, Moapa Valley: The junior had two goals and two assists to help the Pirates to a 4-1 victory over Del Sol.

Courtney Van House, Pahrump Valley: The senior finished with two goals and two assists in the Trojans’ 12-0 win over Chaparral.

Girls volleyball

Taylor Anderson, Durango: The freshman logged 12 assists and seven digs as the Trailblazers won 25-8, 25-5, 25-13 over Eldorado.

Angell Bouteiller, Tech: The junior had eight kills and five digs to lead the Roadrunners to a 25-8, 25-7, 25-11 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.

Miy’Aja Diggs, Legacy: The sophomore had 25 assists and two aces to help the Longhorns beat Doral Academy 25-13, 25-15, 25-8.

Gianna Jackson, Canyon Springs: The junior posted eight aces, eight assists and eight digs as the Pioneers logged a 25-23, 25-20, 25-15 win over Del Sol.

Laura Leir, Green Valley: The senior collected 10 kills, four aces and three blocks in the Gators’ 25-14, 25-17, 25-12 victory over Sunrise Mountain.

Scores

Girls soccer

Basic 8, Sky Pointe 0

Bishop Gorman 3, Palo Verde 1

Coronado 8, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Desert Oasis 7, Bonanza 0

Doral Academy 2, Rancho 0

Eldorado 6, Las Vegas 2

Equipo Academy 7, Valley 0

Faith Lutheran 3, Shadow Ridge 1

Liberty 3, Arbor View 1

Moapa Valley 4, Del Sol 1

Mojave 4, Boulder City 2

Pahrump Valley 12, Chaparral 0

Sierra Vista 1, Clark 0

Silverado 3, Spring Valley 0

Tech 6, Western 0

Boys soccer

Canyon Springs 4, Spring Valley 2

Foothill 8, Boulder City 0

Volleyball

Canyon Springs 3, Del Sol 0

Durango 3, Eldorado 0

Founders Academy 3, Awaken Christian 0

Green Valley 3, Sunrise Mountain 0

Legacy 3, Doral Academy 0

Mojave 3, Las Vegas 0

Palo Verde 3, Boulder City 1

Sky Pointe 3, Bonanza 1

Tech 3, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

