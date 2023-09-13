Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Boys soccer
Henyor Archila, Eldorado: The junior scored two goals to help the Sundevils defeat Arbor View 4-3.
Jonas Canales, Canyon Springs: The senior scored a second-half equalizer in the 65th minute to help the Pioneers rally to tie Faith Lutheran 2-2.
Erik Nava, Shadow Ridge: The senior had two goals and an assist as the Mustangs beat Valley 4-1.
Lazzar Ramos, Sierra Vista: The junior had four goals and two assists to lead the Mountain Lions to a 9-1 victory over Del Sol.
Angel Renteria-Hernandez, Rancho: The junior scored two goals to help the Rams edge Chaparral 3-2.
Girls volleyball
Jasmine Drake, Lake Mead: The senior collected 15 kills and two blocks in the Eagles’ 25-15, 25-18, 25-16 victory over Pahranagat Valley.
Angelina Guerrero, Durango: The junior finished with 13 digs, eight aces and seven kills in the Trailblazers’ 25-11, 25-14, 25-11 win over Mojave.
Clara Jennings, Bonanza: The sophomore had 10 kills, four digs and four aces to help the Bengals roll to a 25-20, 25-11, 25-11 victory over Amplus Academy.
Mackenzie Means, Spring Valley: The sophomore recorded 25 assists and three digs in the Grizzlies’ 25-15, 25-11, 25-15 win over Chaparral.
Katelee Tietjen, Virgin Valley: The junior logged 20 assists and seven aces to help lead the Bulldogs to a 25-13, 25-15, 25-18 victory over Cristo Rey.
Scores
Boys soccer
Canyon Springs 2, Faith Lutheran 2
Coronado 5, Bishop Gorman 0
Desert Oasis 3, Virgin Valley 1
Eldorado 4, Arbor View 3
Las Vegas 2, Western 2
Liberty 4, Cheyenne 4
Mater East 2, Sloan Canyon 0
Rancho 3, Chaparral 2
Shadow Ridge 4, Valley 1
Sierra Vista 9, Del Sol 1
SLAM Nevada 9, The Meadows 0
Sunrise Mountain 2, Palo Verde 1
Girls volleyball
Bishop Gorman 3, Faith Lutheran 0
Bonanza 3, Amplus Academy 0
Cheyenne 3, Mater East 2
Coral Academy 3, Sky Point 1
Durango 3, Mojave 0
Lake Mead 3, Pahranagat Valley 0
Las Vegas 3, Doral Academy 0
Legacy 3, Eldorado 0
Liberty 3, Centennial 2
Moapa Valley 3, Democracy Prep 0
Spring Valley 3, Chaparral 0
Virgin Valley 3, Cristo Rey 0
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.