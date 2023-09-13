Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Arbor View's Bryce Rocha (7) kicks an attempted goal past Eldorado defender Luke Ostler (18) during a boys high school soccer game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tuesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Henyor Archila, Eldorado: The junior scored two goals to help the Sundevils defeat Arbor View 4-3.

Jonas Canales, Canyon Springs: The senior scored a second-half equalizer in the 65th minute to help the Pioneers rally to tie Faith Lutheran 2-2.

Erik Nava, Shadow Ridge: The senior had two goals and an assist as the Mustangs beat Valley 4-1.

Lazzar Ramos, Sierra Vista: The junior had four goals and two assists to lead the Mountain Lions to a 9-1 victory over Del Sol.

Angel Renteria-Hernandez, Rancho: The junior scored two goals to help the Rams edge Chaparral 3-2.

Girls volleyball

Jasmine Drake, Lake Mead: The senior collected 15 kills and two blocks in the Eagles’ 25-15, 25-18, 25-16 victory over Pahranagat Valley.

Angelina Guerrero, Durango: The junior finished with 13 digs, eight aces and seven kills in the Trailblazers’ 25-11, 25-14, 25-11 win over Mojave.

Clara Jennings, Bonanza: The sophomore had 10 kills, four digs and four aces to help the Bengals roll to a 25-20, 25-11, 25-11 victory over Amplus Academy.

Mackenzie Means, Spring Valley: The sophomore recorded 25 assists and three digs in the Grizzlies’ 25-15, 25-11, 25-15 win over Chaparral.

Katelee Tietjen, Virgin Valley: The junior logged 20 assists and seven aces to help lead the Bulldogs to a 25-13, 25-15, 25-18 victory over Cristo Rey.

Scores

Boys soccer

Canyon Springs 2, Faith Lutheran 2

Coronado 5, Bishop Gorman 0

Desert Oasis 3, Virgin Valley 1

Eldorado 4, Arbor View 3

Las Vegas 2, Western 2

Liberty 4, Cheyenne 4

Mater East 2, Sloan Canyon 0

Rancho 3, Chaparral 2

Shadow Ridge 4, Valley 1

Sierra Vista 9, Del Sol 1

SLAM Nevada 9, The Meadows 0

Sunrise Mountain 2, Palo Verde 1

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman 3, Faith Lutheran 0

Bonanza 3, Amplus Academy 0

Cheyenne 3, Mater East 2

Coral Academy 3, Sky Point 1

Durango 3, Mojave 0

Lake Mead 3, Pahranagat Valley 0

Las Vegas 3, Doral Academy 0

Legacy 3, Eldorado 0

Liberty 3, Centennial 2

Moapa Valley 3, Democracy Prep 0

Spring Valley 3, Chaparral 0

Virgin Valley 3, Cristo Rey 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.