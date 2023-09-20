Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Tuesday’s top high school soccer performances:
Girls soccer
Ayanna Choji, Clark: The sophomore scored the game-winner in the second half of the Chargers’ 1-0 victory over Eldorado.
Savannah Foschetti, Silverado: The junior scored three goals as the Skyhawks topped Desert Pines 8-0.
Ameri Rodriguez, Mojave: The sophomore had six goals and an assist to help the Rattlers roll to an 18-1 win over Sloan Canyon.
Dasha Rosas, Doral Academy: The freshman scored six goals to lead the Dragons to a 9-0 victory over Durango.
Sophia Sachs, Arbor View: The freshman had two goals and an assist to help the Aggies rally for a 4-2 victory over Shadow Ridge.
Scores
Girls soccer
Arbor View 4, Shadow Ridge 2
Basic 2, Western 2
Bishop Gorman 1, Coronado 1
Boulder City 14, Mater East 0
Clark 1, Eldorado 0
Doral Academy 9, Durango 0
Equipo Academy 17, Cristo Rey 0
Foothill 5, Sierra Vista 0
Green Valley 3, Tech 0
Liberty 8, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Moapa Valley 2, Valley 0
Mojave 18, Sloan Canyon 1
Pahrump Valley 10, Sunrise Mountain 0
Palo Verde 11, Bonanza 0
Silverado 8, Desert Pines 0
SLAM Nevada 8, Chaparral 0
Boys soccer
Clark 12, Cristo Rey 0
Girls volleyball
Awaken Christian 2, Laughlin 0
Cadence 3, Valley 0
Coral Academy 3, American Heritage 0
Green Valley 3, Clark 0
GV Christian 3, Founders Academy 0
Pahranagat Valley 3, Sandy Valley 0
Rancho 3, Canyon Springs 0
Tech 3, Sunrise Mountain 0