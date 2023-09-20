83°F
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2023 - 9:23 pm
 
Coronado forward Aubrey Wagner (24) battles for the ball with Bishop Gorman (26) during the fir ...
Coronado forward Aubrey Wagner (24) battles for the ball with Bishop Gorman (26) during the first half of their girls soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. No #26 on their roster. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tuesday’s top high school soccer performances:

Girls soccer

Ayanna Choji, Clark: The sophomore scored the game-winner in the second half of the Chargers’ 1-0 victory over Eldorado.

Savannah Foschetti, Silverado: The junior scored three goals as the Skyhawks topped Desert Pines 8-0.

Ameri Rodriguez, Mojave: The sophomore had six goals and an assist to help the Rattlers roll to an 18-1 win over Sloan Canyon.

Dasha Rosas, Doral Academy: The freshman scored six goals to lead the Dragons to a 9-0 victory over Durango.

Sophia Sachs, Arbor View: The freshman had two goals and an assist to help the Aggies rally for a 4-2 victory over Shadow Ridge.

Scores

Girls soccer

Arbor View 4, Shadow Ridge 2

Basic 2, Western 2

Bishop Gorman 1, Coronado 1

Boulder City 14, Mater East 0

Clark 1, Eldorado 0

Doral Academy 9, Durango 0

Equipo Academy 17, Cristo Rey 0

Foothill 5, Sierra Vista 0

Green Valley 3, Tech 0

Liberty 8, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Moapa Valley 2, Valley 0

Mojave 18, Sloan Canyon 1

Pahrump Valley 10, Sunrise Mountain 0

Palo Verde 11, Bonanza 0

Silverado 8, Desert Pines 0

SLAM Nevada 8, Chaparral 0

Boys soccer

Clark 12, Cristo Rey 0

Girls volleyball

Awaken Christian 2, Laughlin 0

Cadence 3, Valley 0

Coral Academy 3, American Heritage 0

Green Valley 3, Clark 0

GV Christian 3, Founders Academy 0

Pahranagat Valley 3, Sandy Valley 0

Rancho 3, Canyon Springs 0

Tech 3, Sunrise Mountain 0

