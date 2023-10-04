Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Tuesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Girls soccer
Hunter Borgel, Bishop Gorman: The senior scored two goals as the Gaels exploded in the second half to top Arbor View 5-1.
Tianna Hunsaker, Foothill: The sophomore had three goals and two assists to help the Falcons beat Durango 12-1.
Cristal Lara, Tech: The sophomore scored three goals in the Roadrunners’ 6-1 victory over Sky Pointe.
Caitlynn Nick, Palo Verde: The freshman had a goal and an assist to lead the Panthers to a 2-0 victory over Desert Oasis.
Dasha Rosas, Doral Academy: The freshman recorded three goals and two assists in the Dragons’ 5-0 win over Las Vegas.
Girls volleyball
Angelina Guerrero, Durango: The junior racked up 29 kills and 24 digs as the Trailblazers outlasted Desert Oasis 29-27, 25-16, 11-25, 18-25, 15-7.
Lily Mackey, Boulder City: The junior had 23 assists and 14 digs to lead the Eagles to a 25-14, 25-6, 25-18 win over SLAM Nevada.
Emma Neville, Palo Verde: The senior finished with 25 assists, 10 digs and four blocks in the Panthers’ 25-21, 25-18, 25-20 victory over Liberty.
Ellie Thurman, GV Christian: The junior had 13 kills and 10 assists to help the Guardians to a 25-9, 25-10, 25-14 win over Laughlin.
Scores
Girls soccer
Awaken Christian 3, Founders Academy 2
Bishop Gorman 5, Arbor View 1
Bonanza 1, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Boulder City 5, Chaparral 0
Doral Academy 5, Las Vegas 0
Equipo Academy 10, Cheyenne 0
Foothill 12, Durango 1
Green Valley 3, Spring Valley 0
Liberty 2, Faith Lutheran 0
Mojave 1, Sunrise Mountain 0
Pahrump Valley 4, SLAM Nevada 0
Palo Verde 2, Desert Oasis 0
Shadow Ridge 1, Coronado 1
Sierra Vista 6, Rancho 0
Silverado 3, Basic 3
Sloan Canyon d. Mater East, forfeit
Tech 6, Sky Pointe 1
Virgin Valley 3, Moapa Valley 1
Boys soccer
Desert Oasis 4, Rancho 0
Girls volleyball
Boulder City 3, SLAM Nevada 0
Durango 3, Desert Oasis 2
GV Christian 3, Laughlin 0
Palo Verde 3, Liberty 0
Sloan Canyon 3, Western 0
The Meadows 3, Moapa Valley 1
