Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

FILE - Foothill defender Savanna Truax, left, changes the direction of play while Doral forward Dasha Rosas (12) catches up to her during a girls high school soccer game at Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tuesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Girls soccer

Hunter Borgel, Bishop Gorman: The senior scored two goals as the Gaels exploded in the second half to top Arbor View 5-1.

Tianna Hunsaker, Foothill: The sophomore had three goals and two assists to help the Falcons beat Durango 12-1.

Cristal Lara, Tech: The sophomore scored three goals in the Roadrunners’ 6-1 victory over Sky Pointe.

Caitlynn Nick, Palo Verde: The freshman had a goal and an assist to lead the Panthers to a 2-0 victory over Desert Oasis.

Dasha Rosas, Doral Academy: The freshman recorded three goals and two assists in the Dragons’ 5-0 win over Las Vegas.

Girls volleyball

Angelina Guerrero, Durango: The junior racked up 29 kills and 24 digs as the Trailblazers outlasted Desert Oasis 29-27, 25-16, 11-25, 18-25, 15-7.

Lily Mackey, Boulder City: The junior had 23 assists and 14 digs to lead the Eagles to a 25-14, 25-6, 25-18 win over SLAM Nevada.

Emma Neville, Palo Verde: The senior finished with 25 assists, 10 digs and four blocks in the Panthers’ 25-21, 25-18, 25-20 victory over Liberty.

Ellie Thurman, GV Christian: The junior had 13 kills and 10 assists to help the Guardians to a 25-9, 25-10, 25-14 win over Laughlin.

Scores

Girls soccer

Awaken Christian 3, Founders Academy 2

Bishop Gorman 5, Arbor View 1

Bonanza 1, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Boulder City 5, Chaparral 0

Doral Academy 5, Las Vegas 0

Equipo Academy 10, Cheyenne 0

Foothill 12, Durango 1

Green Valley 3, Spring Valley 0

Liberty 2, Faith Lutheran 0

Mojave 1, Sunrise Mountain 0

Pahrump Valley 4, SLAM Nevada 0

Palo Verde 2, Desert Oasis 0

Shadow Ridge 1, Coronado 1

Sierra Vista 6, Rancho 0

Silverado 3, Basic 3

Sloan Canyon d. Mater East, forfeit

Tech 6, Sky Pointe 1

Virgin Valley 3, Moapa Valley 1

Boys soccer

Desert Oasis 4, Rancho 0

Girls volleyball

Boulder City 3, SLAM Nevada 0

Durango 3, Desert Oasis 2

GV Christian 3, Laughlin 0

Palo Verde 3, Liberty 0

Sloan Canyon 3, Western 0

The Meadows 3, Moapa Valley 1

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.