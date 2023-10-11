75°F
Nevada Preps

Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2023 - 11:05 pm
 
Coronado defender Benjamin Aronow (15) races to keep the ball in bounds during the second half ...
Coronado defender Benjamin Aronow (15) races to keep the ball in bounds during the second half of a boys high school soccer game against Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tuesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Jonas Canales, Canyon Springs: The senior scored the go-ahead goal and also had an assist in the Pioneers’ 4-2 victory over Legacy.

Erik Nava, Shadow Ridge: The senior scored the game-winner late in the second half to lift the Mustangs to a 2-1 win over Cheyenne.

Ethan Otto, Faith Lutheran: The senior logged two goals in the Crusaders’ 6-1 rout over Liberty.

Angel Renteria, Rancho: The junior finished with three goals in the Rams’ 6-0 victory over Durango.

Aiden Sena, Coronado: The sophomore scored a goal to help the Cougars defeat Eldorado 2-0.

Scores

Boys soccer

Bishop Gorman 2, Cimarron-Memorial 2

Canyon Springs 4, Legacy 2

Chaparral 4, Silverado 0

Coronado 2, Eldorado 0

Faith Lutheran 6, Liberty 1

Palo Verde 3, Arbor View 3

Rancho 6, Durango 0

Shadow Ridge 2, Cheyenne 1

SLAM Nevada 9, Pahrump Valley 0

Girls volleyball

Boulder City 3, Sloan Canyon 0

Centennial 3, Arbor View 2

Coronado 3, Palo Verde 1

Founders Academy 2, Lake Mead 1

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

