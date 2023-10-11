Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Boys soccer
■ Jonas Canales, Canyon Springs: The senior scored the go-ahead goal and also had an assist in the Pioneers’ 4-2 victory over Legacy.
■ Erik Nava, Shadow Ridge: The senior scored the game-winner late in the second half to lift the Mustangs to a 2-1 win over Cheyenne.
■ Ethan Otto, Faith Lutheran: The senior logged two goals in the Crusaders’ 6-1 rout over Liberty.
■ Angel Renteria, Rancho: The junior finished with three goals in the Rams’ 6-0 victory over Durango.
■ Aiden Sena, Coronado: The sophomore scored a goal to help the Cougars defeat Eldorado 2-0.
Scores
Boys soccer
Bishop Gorman 2, Cimarron-Memorial 2
Canyon Springs 4, Legacy 2
Chaparral 4, Silverado 0
Coronado 2, Eldorado 0
Faith Lutheran 6, Liberty 1
Palo Verde 3, Arbor View 3
Rancho 6, Durango 0
Shadow Ridge 2, Cheyenne 1
SLAM Nevada 9, Pahrump Valley 0
Girls volleyball
Boulder City 3, Sloan Canyon 0
Centennial 3, Arbor View 2
Coronado 3, Palo Verde 1
Founders Academy 2, Lake Mead 1
