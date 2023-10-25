Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Tuesday’s top high school soccer performances:
Boys soccer
Jose Hernandez, Canyon Springs: The senior scored three goals in the Pioneers’ 7-0 win over Durango.
Eric Nava, Shadow Ridge: The senior scored two goals to help the Mustangs defeat Silverado 4-1.
Angel Renteria-Hernandez, Rancho: The junior scored three goals to lead the Rams to a 5-0 victory over Spring Valley.
Angel Rosas, Virgin Valley: The junior goalkeeper recorded six saves as the Bulldogs rolled to a 9-1 victory over Del Sol.
Chase Stewart, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore logged four goals and an assist as the Gaels defeated Green Valley 6-1.
Scores
Boys soccer
Bishop Gorman 6, Green Valley 1
Canyon Springs 7, Durango 0
Doral Academy 4, The Meadows 0
Las Vegas 3, Eldorado 3
Legacy 2, Chaparral 0
Liberty 2, Valley 1
Mater East 11, Boulder City 0
Pahrump Valley 1, Sloan Canyon 1
Palo Verde 1, Coronado 1
Rancho 5, Spring Valley 0
Shadow Ridge 4, Silverado 1
Sierra Vista 4, Tech 1
Sky Pointe 4, Mojave 1
Virgin Valley 9, Del Sol 1
Girls volleyball
Boulder City 3, Somerset-Losee 0
Centennial 3, Palo Verde 2
Desert Oasis 3, Arbor View 2
GV Christian 3, Founders Academy 0
Sierra Vista 3, Green Valley 0
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal