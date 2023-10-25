Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Eldorado's Henyor Archila, center right, heads the ball for an attempted goal during the second half of a boys high school soccer game against Las Vegas at Eldorado High School on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tuesday’s top high school soccer performances:

Boys soccer

Jose Hernandez, Canyon Springs: The senior scored three goals in the Pioneers’ 7-0 win over Durango.

Eric Nava, Shadow Ridge: The senior scored two goals to help the Mustangs defeat Silverado 4-1.

Angel Renteria-Hernandez, Rancho: The junior scored three goals to lead the Rams to a 5-0 victory over Spring Valley.

Angel Rosas, Virgin Valley: The junior goalkeeper recorded six saves as the Bulldogs rolled to a 9-1 victory over Del Sol.

Chase Stewart, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore logged four goals and an assist as the Gaels defeated Green Valley 6-1.

Scores

Boys soccer

Bishop Gorman 6, Green Valley 1

Canyon Springs 7, Durango 0

Doral Academy 4, The Meadows 0

Las Vegas 3, Eldorado 3

Legacy 2, Chaparral 0

Liberty 2, Valley 1

Mater East 11, Boulder City 0

Pahrump Valley 1, Sloan Canyon 1

Palo Verde 1, Coronado 1

Rancho 5, Spring Valley 0

Shadow Ridge 4, Silverado 1

Sierra Vista 4, Tech 1

Sky Pointe 4, Mojave 1

Virgin Valley 9, Del Sol 1

Girls volleyball

Boulder City 3, Somerset-Losee 0

Centennial 3, Palo Verde 2

Desert Oasis 3, Arbor View 2

GV Christian 3, Founders Academy 0

Sierra Vista 3, Green Valley 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal