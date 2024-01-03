Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

(Getty Images)

Tuesday’s top high school basketball and flag football performances:

Boys basketball

EJ Dacuma, Sierra Vista: The junior racked up 15 points to lead the Mountain Lions past Clark 63-54.

AJ Duke, Legacy: The junior scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Longhorns to an 80-43 victory over Del Sol.

Zaccarion Jackson, Mojave: The junior finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and three steals in the Rattlers’ 82-66 win over Desert Pines.

Jesse Judkins, Shadow Ridge: The junior collected 23 points, five assists and four steals while helping the Mustangs beat Chaparral 68-47.

Graydon Lemke, Faith Lutheran: The senior scored 28 points as the Crusaders cruised to a 95-55 win over Bonanza.

Flag football

Leyton Gasperosky, Cadence: The sophomore passed for 283 yards and five TDs as the Cougars rolled to a 39-12 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.

Akemi Higa, Desert Oasis: The sophomore completed 18 of 22 passes for 384 yards and five TDs to lead the Diamondbacks past Moapa Valley 41-20.

Mona Ika, Foothill: The junior logged eight tackles in Foothill’s 32-0 victory over Spring Valley.

MaryLou Tsunis, Coronado: The junior rushed for 153 yards and two TDs in the Cougars’ 48-0 rout over Rancho.

Sequoia Velasco, Bonanza: The senior had two TD receptions to help the Bengals beat Sky Pointe 22-0.

Tuesday’s scores

Boys basketball

Canyon Springs 63, Tech 11

Faith Lutheran 95, Bonanza 55

Legacy 80, Del Sol 43

Liberty 69, Centennial 68

Mojave 82, Desert Pines 66

Shadow Ridge 68, Chaparral 47

Sierra Vista 63, Clark 54

White Pine 62, Adelson School 19

Girls basketball

Basic 44, Silverado 39

Boulder City 49, Green Valley 42

Eldorado 43, Chaparral 9

GV Christian 31, American Heritage 27

Indian Springs 60, Sandy Valley 10

Flag football

Arbor View 48, Clark 6

Bonanza 22, Sky Pointe 0

Cadence 39, Cimarron-Memorial 12

Canyon Springs 19, Durango 14

Chaparral 31, Amplus Academy 12

Coronado 48, Rancho 0

Desert Oasis 41, Moapa Valley 20

Foothill 32, Spring Valley 0

Mojave d. Desert Pines, forfeit

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal