Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Tuesday’s top high school basketball and flag football performances:
Boys basketball
Pharaoh Compton, Arbor View: The senior scored 17 points to help the Aggies edge Centennial 57-55.
Frankie Napolitano, Faith Lutheran: The senior scored 15 points as the Crusaders rolled to a 65-33 victory over Cheyenne.
Girls basketball
Elenise Fotu, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior recorded 18 points, 10 rebounds and three steals in the Spartans’ 69-15 win over Doral Academy.
Shalena Mesiona, Legacy: The junior came off the bench to make five 3-pointers while finishing with 15 points to lead the Longhorns past Tech 61-23.
Ricana Taylor, Del Sol: The sophomore hit five 3-pointers and finished with 26 points to lead the Dragons to a 71-35 victory over Mojave.
Timia Thomas, Silverado: The senior led the defense with 10 steals as the Skyhawks escaped Green Valley with a 35-34 win.
Flag football
Joselynn Carrigton, Del Sol: The junior rushed for 150 yards and two TDs as the Dragons erupted late for a 31-19 victory over Tech.
Jasmyne Johnson, Basic: The sophomore had 10 receptions for 187 yards and three TDs–including the game-winner with two seconds remaining–to lift the Wolves over Centennial 32-26.
Jyniah Sanders, Shadow Ridge: The senior finished with 84 receiving yards and two TDs as the Mustangs rolled to a 28-0 win over Green Valley.
Grace Yager, Bishop Gorman: The junior finished with 144 receiving yards, three TDs and six tackles to lead the Gaels to a 41-21 victory over Liberty.
Tuesday’s scores
Boys basketball
Arbor View 57, Centennial 55
Beaver Dam 54, Liberty Baptist 37
Faith Lutheran 65, Cheyenne 33
Laughlin 59, Adelson School 36
SLAM Nevada 69, Virgin Valley 68
Girls basketball
Cimarron-Memorial 69, Doral Academy 15
Del Sol 31, Tech 19
Legacy 61, Tech 23
Silverado 35, Green Valley 34
Virgin Valley 79, Chaparral 2
Flag football
Basic 32, Centennial 26
Bishop Gorman 41, Liberty 21
Del Sol 31, Tech 19
Desert Oasis 26, Las Vegas 24
Palo Verde 46, Silverado 7
Shadow Ridge 28, Green Valley 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal