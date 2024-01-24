Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.
Tuesday’s top high school basketball performances:
Boys basketball
Elijah Flowers, Valley: The senior scored 21 points to help the Vikings defeat Sunrise Mountain 74-66.
Cyrus Hutchison, The Meadows: The junior scored 17 points as the Mustangs rolled to a 77-51 win over Sky Pointe.
Alvonte Nelson, Basic: The senior led a balanced attack with 10 points as the Wolves defeated Del Sol 63-55.
KeSean White, Somerset-Losee: The senior scored 17 points to lead the Lions to a 73-22 win over Amplus Academy.
Girls basketball
Donnayja Gibson, Sierra Vista: The sophomore finished with 21 points, six rebounds and three assists in the Mountain Lions’ 52-19 victory over Doral Academy.
Dazani Graham, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior had 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals to lead the Spartans past Rancho 51-42.
Tuesday’s scores
Boys basketball
Basic 63, Del Sol 55
GV Christian 52, Laughlin 27
Needles 90, Adelson School 21
Sandy Valley 54, Mountain View 12
Somerset-Losee 73, Amplus Academy 22
The Meadows 77, Sky Pointe 51
Valley 74, Sunrise Mountain 66
Word of Life 58, Liberty Baptist 47
Girls basketball
Basic 48, Durango 44
Cimarron-Memorial 51, Rancho 42
Sandy Valley 29, Mountain View 12
Sierra Vista 52, Doral Academy 19
Tech 57, Eldorado 17
Western 37, Green Valley 21
Flag football
Amplus Academy 28, Cadence 14
Coronado 53, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Sierra Vista 26, Faith Lutheran 12
Spring Valley 20, Mojave 6
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal