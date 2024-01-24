Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

(Getty Images)

Tuesday’s top high school basketball performances:

Boys basketball

Elijah Flowers, Valley: The senior scored 21 points to help the Vikings defeat Sunrise Mountain 74-66.

Cyrus Hutchison, The Meadows: The junior scored 17 points as the Mustangs rolled to a 77-51 win over Sky Pointe.

Alvonte Nelson, Basic: The senior led a balanced attack with 10 points as the Wolves defeated Del Sol 63-55.

KeSean White, Somerset-Losee: The senior scored 17 points to lead the Lions to a 73-22 win over Amplus Academy.

Girls basketball

Donnayja Gibson, Sierra Vista: The sophomore finished with 21 points, six rebounds and three assists in the Mountain Lions’ 52-19 victory over Doral Academy.

Dazani Graham, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior had 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals to lead the Spartans past Rancho 51-42.

Tuesday’s scores

Boys basketball

Basic 63, Del Sol 55

GV Christian 52, Laughlin 27

Needles 90, Adelson School 21

Sandy Valley 54, Mountain View 12

Somerset-Losee 73, Amplus Academy 22

The Meadows 77, Sky Pointe 51

Valley 74, Sunrise Mountain 66

Word of Life 58, Liberty Baptist 47

Girls basketball

Basic 48, Durango 44

Cimarron-Memorial 51, Rancho 42

Sandy Valley 29, Mountain View 12

Sierra Vista 52, Doral Academy 19

Tech 57, Eldorado 17

Western 37, Green Valley 21

Flag football

Amplus Academy 28, Cadence 14

Coronado 53, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Sierra Vista 26, Faith Lutheran 12

Spring Valley 20, Mojave 6

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal