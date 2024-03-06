Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances form Tuesday’s high school baseball, softball and volleyball action.

Arbor View shortstop Madilyn Lowy forces out Centennial's Ashley Madonia (3) during a high school softball game at Arbor View High School on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tuesday’s top high school baseball and softball performances:

Baseball

— Kentin Grantz, Tech: The junior struck out eight in five hitless innings to help the Roadrunners roll past Desert Pines 14-0.

— Devin Martin, Arbor View: The sophomore went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs as the Aggies jumped ahead early and held on for a 6-4 win over Palo Verde.

— Ryan Martin, Desert Oasis: The senior went 3-for-3 with two runs scored as the Diamondbacks scored a run in the bottom of the sixth for a 6-5 win over Crimson Cliffs (Utah).

— Shandon Matheson, Moapa Valley: The senior went 3-for-4 with an RBI as the Pirates cruised to a 10-4 victory over San Juan (Utah).

— Justin Romero, Las Vegas: The sophomore went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI as the Wildcats held off a late Bishop Gorman rally for a 3-2 victory.

Softball

— Rustie Riley, Green Valley: The junior went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs as the Gators beat Tech 16-6.

— Riley Watkins, Sierra Vista: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run, a triple and five RBIs to lead the Mountain Lions past Chaparral 15-0.

Boys volleyball

— Regi Beshiri, Sierra Vista: The junior had 10 kills and seven digs as the Mountain Lions defeated Foothill 25-21, 25-18, 25-16.

— Jayden Loring, Durango: The senior logged 23 kills to lead the Trailblazers to a 25-16, 25-14, 20-25, 25-21 victory over Spring Valley.

— Zion Moore, Shadow Ridge: The sophomore had 11 kills to lead the Mustangs to a 25-14, 25-18, 25-20 victory over Silverado.

— Angel Pulido, Eldorado: The junior finished with 35 assists in the Sundevils’ 25-20, 25-11, 25-14 win over Chaparral.

— Rush Villareal, Green Valley: The senior recorded 30 assists to help the Gators roll past Desert Oasis 25-14, 25-14, 25-19.

Scores

Baseball

Arbor View 6, Palo Verde 4

Basic 14, Liberty 0

Beatty 7, GV Christian 2

Bonanza vs. Durango, suspended

Centennial 7, Shadow Ridge 0

Desert Oasis 6, Crimson Cliffs (Utah) 5

Eldorado 14, Valley 0

Las Vegas 3, Bishop Gorman 2

Legacy 14, Cimarron-Memorial 2

Moapa Valley 10, San Juan (Utah) 4

Spring Valley 4, Faith Lutheran 1

Tech 14, Desert Pines 0

Softball

Arbor View 5, Centennial 2

Foothill 16, Cadence 1

Green Valley 16, Tech 6

Sierra Vista 15, Chaparral 0

Boys volleyball

Durango 3, Spring Valley 1

Eldorado 3, Chaparral 0

Green Valley 3, Desert Oasis 0

Shadow Ridge 3, Silverado 0

Sierra Vista 3, Foothill 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal