Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances form Tuesday’s high school baseball, softball and volleyball action.
Tuesday’s top high school baseball and softball performances:
Baseball
— Kentin Grantz, Tech: The junior struck out eight in five hitless innings to help the Roadrunners roll past Desert Pines 14-0.
— Devin Martin, Arbor View: The sophomore went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs as the Aggies jumped ahead early and held on for a 6-4 win over Palo Verde.
— Ryan Martin, Desert Oasis: The senior went 3-for-3 with two runs scored as the Diamondbacks scored a run in the bottom of the sixth for a 6-5 win over Crimson Cliffs (Utah).
— Shandon Matheson, Moapa Valley: The senior went 3-for-4 with an RBI as the Pirates cruised to a 10-4 victory over San Juan (Utah).
— Justin Romero, Las Vegas: The sophomore went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI as the Wildcats held off a late Bishop Gorman rally for a 3-2 victory.
Softball
— Rustie Riley, Green Valley: The junior went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs as the Gators beat Tech 16-6.
— Riley Watkins, Sierra Vista: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run, a triple and five RBIs to lead the Mountain Lions past Chaparral 15-0.
Boys volleyball
— Regi Beshiri, Sierra Vista: The junior had 10 kills and seven digs as the Mountain Lions defeated Foothill 25-21, 25-18, 25-16.
— Jayden Loring, Durango: The senior logged 23 kills to lead the Trailblazers to a 25-16, 25-14, 20-25, 25-21 victory over Spring Valley.
— Zion Moore, Shadow Ridge: The sophomore had 11 kills to lead the Mustangs to a 25-14, 25-18, 25-20 victory over Silverado.
— Angel Pulido, Eldorado: The junior finished with 35 assists in the Sundevils’ 25-20, 25-11, 25-14 win over Chaparral.
— Rush Villareal, Green Valley: The senior recorded 30 assists to help the Gators roll past Desert Oasis 25-14, 25-14, 25-19.
Scores
Baseball
Arbor View 6, Palo Verde 4
Basic 14, Liberty 0
Beatty 7, GV Christian 2
Bonanza vs. Durango, suspended
Centennial 7, Shadow Ridge 0
Desert Oasis 6, Crimson Cliffs (Utah) 5
Eldorado 14, Valley 0
Las Vegas 3, Bishop Gorman 2
Legacy 14, Cimarron-Memorial 2
Moapa Valley 10, San Juan (Utah) 4
Spring Valley 4, Faith Lutheran 1
Tech 14, Desert Pines 0
Softball
Arbor View 5, Centennial 2
Foothill 16, Cadence 1
Green Valley 16, Tech 6
Sierra Vista 15, Chaparral 0
Boys volleyball
Durango 3, Spring Valley 1
Eldorado 3, Chaparral 0
Green Valley 3, Desert Oasis 0
Shadow Ridge 3, Silverado 0
Sierra Vista 3, Foothill 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal