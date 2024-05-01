Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

No. 4 Palo Verde blanks No. 2 Coronado in softball — PHOTOS

Palo Verde pitcher Bradi Odom (13) sends another ball to the plate and a Coronado batter during the first inning of their girl's softball game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tuesday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

— Kenny Castro Laguna, Canyon Springs: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs as the Pioneers cruised to a 14-2 win over Mojave.

— RL Chandler, Palo Verde: The senior went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBIs to lead the Panthers past Durango 15-4.

— Omar Lopez, Rancho: The senior went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and an RBI, and the Rams rallied with a run in the seventh inning to defeat Desert Pines 9-8.

— Dallas Martinez, Las Vegas: The junior pitcher went 6⅔ innings, striking out seven while allowing three hits, to earn a 2-0 victory over Arbor View.

— Tahj Totten, Moapa Valley: The senior went 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs to help the Bulldogs roll past Democracy Prep 15-0.

Softball

— Shaylee Ghadery, Faith Lutheran: The junior went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs in the Crusaders’ 9-3 victory over Green Valley.

— Ashley Madonia, Centennial: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs in the Bulldogs’ 5-1 win over Liberty.

— Audrey Melton, Arbor View: The sophomore pitcher went the distance, and the Aggies scored two runs in the seventh inning to beat Bishop Gorman 4-3.

— Bradi Odom, Palo Verde: The junior tossed a complete-game one-hitter, striking out five, to earn the victory as the Panthers scored two runs in the third inning and held on for a 2-0 win over Coronado.

Boys volleyball

— Logan Hanshew, Legacy: The junior had 11 kills and nine digs in the Longhorns’ 25-19, 19-25, 25-19, 25-19 loss to Bonanza.

— Matt Oh, Bonanza: The sophomore recorded 40 assists in the Bengals’ 25-19, 19-25, 25-19, 25-19 victory over Legacy.

— Tyler Paul, Durango: The senior racked up 26 assists and four services aces as the Trailblazers rolled to a 25-20, 25-19, 25-20 victory over Doral Academy.

— Dorian Williams, Chaparral: The senior finished with 12 kills, six blocks and three aces in the Cowboys’ 25-12, 25-19, 25-16 win over Clark.

— Talen Wolf, Arbor View: The senior logged 16 kills, 14 digs and two aces to help the Aggies defeat Green Valley 25-23, 27-25, 25-15.

Scores

Baseball

Boulder City 12, Pahrump Valley 7

Canyon Springs 14, Mojave 2

Centennial 8, Tech 6

Las Vegas 2, Arbor View 0

Liberty Baptist 12, Sandy Valley 0

Liberty Baptist 16, Sandy Valley 1

Moapa Valley 15, Democracy Prep 0

Palo Verde 15, Durango 4

Rancho 9, Desert Pines 8

Round Mountain 10, Tonopah 6

The Meadows 8, SLAM Academy 3

Virgin Valley 12, Mater East 2

Softball

Arbor View 4, Bishop Gorman 3

Centennial 5, Liberty 1

Cheyenne 35, The Meadows 20

Faith Lutheran 9, Green Valley 3

Lincoln County 20, Laughlin 2

Lincoln County 11, Laughlin 1

Mountain View 22, GV Christian 11

Palo Verde 2, Coronado 0

Round Mountain 26, Tonopah 23

Round Mountain 25, Tonopah 15

Boys volleyball

Arbor View 3, Green Valley 0

Bishop Gorman 3, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Bonanza 3, Legacy 1

Chaparral 3, Clark 0

Del Sol 3, Amplus Academy 0

Desert Oasis 3, Silverado 0

Durango 3, Doral Academy 0

Mojave 3, Sunrise Mountain 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal