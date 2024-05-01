Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
Tuesday’s top high school performances:
Baseball
— Kenny Castro Laguna, Canyon Springs: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs as the Pioneers cruised to a 14-2 win over Mojave.
— RL Chandler, Palo Verde: The senior went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBIs to lead the Panthers past Durango 15-4.
— Omar Lopez, Rancho: The senior went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and an RBI, and the Rams rallied with a run in the seventh inning to defeat Desert Pines 9-8.
— Dallas Martinez, Las Vegas: The junior pitcher went 6⅔ innings, striking out seven while allowing three hits, to earn a 2-0 victory over Arbor View.
— Tahj Totten, Moapa Valley: The senior went 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs to help the Bulldogs roll past Democracy Prep 15-0.
Softball
— Shaylee Ghadery, Faith Lutheran: The junior went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs in the Crusaders’ 9-3 victory over Green Valley.
— Ashley Madonia, Centennial: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs in the Bulldogs’ 5-1 win over Liberty.
— Audrey Melton, Arbor View: The sophomore pitcher went the distance, and the Aggies scored two runs in the seventh inning to beat Bishop Gorman 4-3.
— Bradi Odom, Palo Verde: The junior tossed a complete-game one-hitter, striking out five, to earn the victory as the Panthers scored two runs in the third inning and held on for a 2-0 win over Coronado.
Boys volleyball
— Logan Hanshew, Legacy: The junior had 11 kills and nine digs in the Longhorns’ 25-19, 19-25, 25-19, 25-19 loss to Bonanza.
— Matt Oh, Bonanza: The sophomore recorded 40 assists in the Bengals’ 25-19, 19-25, 25-19, 25-19 victory over Legacy.
— Tyler Paul, Durango: The senior racked up 26 assists and four services aces as the Trailblazers rolled to a 25-20, 25-19, 25-20 victory over Doral Academy.
— Dorian Williams, Chaparral: The senior finished with 12 kills, six blocks and three aces in the Cowboys’ 25-12, 25-19, 25-16 win over Clark.
— Talen Wolf, Arbor View: The senior logged 16 kills, 14 digs and two aces to help the Aggies defeat Green Valley 25-23, 27-25, 25-15.
Scores
Baseball
Boulder City 12, Pahrump Valley 7
Canyon Springs 14, Mojave 2
Centennial 8, Tech 6
Las Vegas 2, Arbor View 0
Liberty Baptist 12, Sandy Valley 0
Liberty Baptist 16, Sandy Valley 1
Moapa Valley 15, Democracy Prep 0
Palo Verde 15, Durango 4
Rancho 9, Desert Pines 8
Round Mountain 10, Tonopah 6
The Meadows 8, SLAM Academy 3
Virgin Valley 12, Mater East 2
Softball
Arbor View 4, Bishop Gorman 3
Centennial 5, Liberty 1
Cheyenne 35, The Meadows 20
Faith Lutheran 9, Green Valley 3
Lincoln County 20, Laughlin 2
Lincoln County 11, Laughlin 1
Mountain View 22, GV Christian 11
Palo Verde 2, Coronado 0
Round Mountain 26, Tonopah 23
Round Mountain 25, Tonopah 15
Boys volleyball
Arbor View 3, Green Valley 0
Bishop Gorman 3, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Bonanza 3, Legacy 1
Chaparral 3, Clark 0
Del Sol 3, Amplus Academy 0
Desert Oasis 3, Silverado 0
Durango 3, Doral Academy 0
Mojave 3, Sunrise Mountain 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal