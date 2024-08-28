Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

High school notebook: Senior runner leads way for Desert Oasis

No. 1 Coronado routs Cimarron-Memorial in boys soccer — PHOTOS

Coronado's defender Ben Aronow (15) kicks the ball past Cimarron-Memorial goalkeeper Dylan Crosby-Moghadam (1) to score during a soccer game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

High school scores, top performances

Boys soccer

— Kasen Cantwell, Durango: The junior scored four goals in the Trailblazers’ 5-0 win over Silverado.

— Jonathan Cervantes, Equipo: The senior had three goals and two assists to lead the Yeti past Moapa Valley 6-1.

— Michael DiOrio, Liberty: The senior finished with three goals as the Patriots survived a wild finish for a 5-4 victory over Canyon Springs.

— Erick Garza, Tech: The junior recorded four goals and an assist as the Roadrunners rolled past Basic 8-0.

— Josiah Martinez, Centennial: The senior logged two goals and an assist to help the Bulldogs edge Foothill 3-2.

Girls volleyball

— Libbie Ferreiro, Tech: The senior had 11 assists, five digs and four aces in the Roadrunners’ 25-9, 25-13, 25-7 victory over Clark.

— Angelina Guerrero, Durango: The senior posted 22 kills and five aces in the Trailblazers’ 25-14, 26-24, 25-23 victory over Legacy.

— Sienna Lopez, Faith Lutheran: The senior had 15 digs and 12 kills in the Crusaders’ 25-20, 21-25, 25-15, 25-19 win over Shadow Ridge.

— Ariella Maika, Sierra Vista: The senior finished with seven kills in the Mountain Lions’ 25-11, 25-11, 25-14 victory over Basic.

— Parker Redmon, Green Valley: The senior collected 15 assists, seven aces and six kills while leading the Gators past Desert Pines 25-10, 25-11, 25-11.

Scores

Boys soccer

Bishop Gorman 4, Spring Mountain 0

Boulder City 4, Sloan Canyon 3

Centennial 3, Foothill 2

Chaparral 3, Valley 1

Cheyenne 4, Spring Valley 1

Coronado 7, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Desert Pines 2, Clark 0

Durango 5, Silverado 0

Equipo 6, Moapa Valley 1

Las Vegas 3, Arbor View 1

Liberty 5, Canyon Springs 4

Pahrump Valley 2, The Meadows 2

Palo Verde 7, Green Valley 1

Sierra Vista 8, Sky Pointe 0

SLAM Academy 2, Mater East 1

Tech 8, Basic 0

Girls volleyball

Del Sol 3, Valley 0

Durango 3, Legacy 0

Faith Lutheran 3, Shadow Ridge 1

Green Valley 3, Desert Pines 0

Liberty Baptist 3, Word of Life 0

Sierra Vista 3, Basic 0

Tech 3, Clark 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal