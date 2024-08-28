Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances
Boys soccer
— Kasen Cantwell, Durango: The junior scored four goals in the Trailblazers’ 5-0 win over Silverado.
— Jonathan Cervantes, Equipo: The senior had three goals and two assists to lead the Yeti past Moapa Valley 6-1.
— Michael DiOrio, Liberty: The senior finished with three goals as the Patriots survived a wild finish for a 5-4 victory over Canyon Springs.
— Erick Garza, Tech: The junior recorded four goals and an assist as the Roadrunners rolled past Basic 8-0.
— Josiah Martinez, Centennial: The senior logged two goals and an assist to help the Bulldogs edge Foothill 3-2.
Girls volleyball
— Libbie Ferreiro, Tech: The senior had 11 assists, five digs and four aces in the Roadrunners’ 25-9, 25-13, 25-7 victory over Clark.
— Angelina Guerrero, Durango: The senior posted 22 kills and five aces in the Trailblazers’ 25-14, 26-24, 25-23 victory over Legacy.
— Sienna Lopez, Faith Lutheran: The senior had 15 digs and 12 kills in the Crusaders’ 25-20, 21-25, 25-15, 25-19 win over Shadow Ridge.
— Ariella Maika, Sierra Vista: The senior finished with seven kills in the Mountain Lions’ 25-11, 25-11, 25-14 victory over Basic.
— Parker Redmon, Green Valley: The senior collected 15 assists, seven aces and six kills while leading the Gators past Desert Pines 25-10, 25-11, 25-11.
Scores
Boys soccer
Bishop Gorman 4, Spring Mountain 0
Boulder City 4, Sloan Canyon 3
Centennial 3, Foothill 2
Chaparral 3, Valley 1
Cheyenne 4, Spring Valley 1
Coronado 7, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Desert Pines 2, Clark 0
Durango 5, Silverado 0
Equipo 6, Moapa Valley 1
Las Vegas 3, Arbor View 1
Liberty 5, Canyon Springs 4
Pahrump Valley 2, The Meadows 2
Palo Verde 7, Green Valley 1
Sierra Vista 8, Sky Pointe 0
SLAM Academy 2, Mater East 1
Tech 8, Basic 0
Girls volleyball
Del Sol 3, Valley 0
Durango 3, Legacy 0
Faith Lutheran 3, Shadow Ridge 1
Green Valley 3, Desert Pines 0
Liberty Baptist 3, Word of Life 0
Sierra Vista 3, Basic 0
Tech 3, Clark 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal