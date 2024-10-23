Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances:
Boys soccer
■ Jonathan Carranza, Chaparral: The junior scored two goals to lead the Cowboys past Legacy 2-0.
■ Gavin Flickinger, Coronado: The junior finished with two goals and an assist in the Cougars’ 7-0 win over Palo Verde.
■ Joseph Gonzalez, Liberty: The senior had three goals and two assists in the Patriots’ 9-1 win over Valley.
■ Maxim Mundson, Bishop Gorman: The senior scored three goals to lead the Gaels past Green Valley 4-1.
■ Jayden Serrano, Faith Lutheran: The junior scored a first-half goal and the Crusaders held on for a 1-0 win over Cheyenne.
Girls volleyball
■ Clara Conrado, Green Valley: The sophomore had 17 assists, 13 digs and five service aces as the Gators beat Clark 15-25, 25-15, 25-8, 25-14.
■ Hayden Owsley, Virgin Valley: The junior posted nine kills, eight digs and four blocks in the Bulldogs’ 25-21, 25-14, 25-20 victory over Rancho.
■ Rachel Schwartz, Coronado: The senior posted 27 assists as the Cougars rolled past Liberty 25-12, 25-16, 25-19.
■ Brooklyn Williams, Bishop Gorman: The senior logged seven kills and six aces in the Gaels’ 25-12, 25-20, 25-13 victory over Sierra Vista.
Scores
Boys soccer
Bishop Gorman 4, Green Valley 1
Chaparral 2, Legacy 0
Coronado 7, Palo Verde 0
Del Sol 4, Virgin Valley 1
Desert Pines 4, Bonanza 1
Eldorado 1, Las Vegas 1
Equipo 4, Cristo Rey 2
Faith Lutheran 1, Cheyenne 0
Liberty 9, Valley 1
Shadow Ridge 7, Silverado 0
Sierra Vista 1, Tech 1
Western 1, Arbor View 0
Girls Volleyball
Bishop Gorman 3, Sierra Vista 0
Boulder City 3, Losee 0
Coronado 3, Liberty 0
Green Valley 3, Clark 1
Liberty Baptist 3, Mountain View 0
Virgin Valley 3, Rancho 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal