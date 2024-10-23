67°F
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Coronado's Ben Aronow (15) celebrates his goal with Liam Bringhurst (12) during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 22, 2024 - 11:07 pm
 

High school scores, top performances:

Boys soccer

Jonathan Carranza, Chaparral: The junior scored two goals to lead the Cowboys past Legacy 2-0.

Gavin Flickinger, Coronado: The junior finished with two goals and an assist in the Cougars’ 7-0 win over Palo Verde.

Joseph Gonzalez, Liberty: The senior had three goals and two assists in the Patriots’ 9-1 win over Valley.

Maxim Mundson, Bishop Gorman: The senior scored three goals to lead the Gaels past Green Valley 4-1.

Jayden Serrano, Faith Lutheran: The junior scored a first-half goal and the Crusaders held on for a 1-0 win over Cheyenne.

Girls volleyball

Clara Conrado, Green Valley: The sophomore had 17 assists, 13 digs and five service aces as the Gators beat Clark 15-25, 25-15, 25-8, 25-14.

Hayden Owsley, Virgin Valley: The junior posted nine kills, eight digs and four blocks in the Bulldogs’ 25-21, 25-14, 25-20 victory over Rancho.

Rachel Schwartz, Coronado: The senior posted 27 assists as the Cougars rolled past Liberty 25-12, 25-16, 25-19.

Brooklyn Williams, Bishop Gorman: The senior logged seven kills and six aces in the Gaels’ 25-12, 25-20, 25-13 victory over Sierra Vista.

Scores

Boys soccer

Bishop Gorman 4, Green Valley 1

Chaparral 2, Legacy 0

Coronado 7, Palo Verde 0

Del Sol 4, Virgin Valley 1

Desert Pines 4, Bonanza 1

Eldorado 1, Las Vegas 1

Equipo 4, Cristo Rey 2

Faith Lutheran 1, Cheyenne 0

Liberty 9, Valley 1

Shadow Ridge 7, Silverado 0

Sierra Vista 1, Tech 1

Western 1, Arbor View 0

Girls Volleyball

Bishop Gorman 3, Sierra Vista 0

Boulder City 3, Losee 0

Coronado 3, Liberty 0

Green Valley 3, Clark 1

Liberty Baptist 3, Mountain View 0

Virgin Valley 3, Rancho 0

