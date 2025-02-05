Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball, bowling and flag football action.

Bishop Gorman center Chris Baudreau (21) grabs a rebound during a basketball game at Centennial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

High school scores, top performances:

Boys basketball

— Chris Baudreau, Bishop Gorman: The senior scored eight of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to help the Gaels defeat Sierra Vista 82-65.

— Ethan Kepler, Awaken Christian: The junior recorded 29 points, five steals and three rebounds in the Lions’ 71-46 win over Lake Mead.

— Jaden Riley, Liberty: The senior finished with a game-high 19 points in the Patriots’ 73-58 victory over Foothill.

— CJ Shaw, Mojave: The senior collected 26 points, six rebounds and six steals while leading the Rattlers to a 70-62 win over Arbor View.

— Jevon Yapi, Sierra Vista: The senior scored 16 points in the Mountain Lions’ 82-65 loss to Bishop Gorman.

Girls basketball

— Olivia Aznarez, Palo Verde: The senior scored 19 points, and the Panthers pulled away with four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter in their 58-53 victory over Las Vegas,

— Liyah Elfberg, Tech: The junior had 14 points and 12 rebounds to help the Roadrunners rally from a halftime deficit to beat Cheyenne 32-22.

— Stephanie Ezugha, Foothill: The freshman scored 27 points as the Falcons outlasted Canyon Springs for a 53-51 double-overtime win.

— Sariyah Johnson, Las Vegas: The freshman posted 27 points and 28 rebounds to lead the Wildcats in their 58-53 loss to Palo Verde.

— Jayla Lewis, Losee: The junior scored 18 points in the Lions’ 59-19 victory over Valley.

— Sabbra Shirley, Green Valley: The junior racked up 12 points, six rebounds, four steals and four blocks to help the Gators defeat Silverado 44-35.

Flag football

— Brianna Chavez, Durango: The senior scored the winning touchdown on a pass from quarterback Yaris Carillo Balderas with 25 seconds remaining to give the Trailblazers a 12-6 win over Chaparral.

— A’Syah Durr, Canyon Springs: The senior had two TD passes and two TD runs to lead the Pioneers to a 54-0 rout of Desert Pines.

— Patricia Monacelli, Cadence: The sophomore had two TD receptions and also returned one of her two interceptions for a score as the Cougars rolled past Cheyenne 37-0.

— Mailaya Taylor, Legacy: The senior scored two TDs and sealed the game with a fourth-and-goal sack with two minutes remaining to lift the Longhorns over Sunrise Mountain 18-14.

— Micah Weiss, Coronado: The sophomore wide receiver had three TDs on 178 receiving yards to lead the Cougars to a 24-0 win over Clark.

Scores

Boys basketball

Awaken Christian 71, Lake Mead 46

Bishop Gorman 82, Sierra Vista 65

Founders Academy 52, GV Christian 43

Liberty 73, Foothill 58

Mater East 74, Virgin Valley 41

Mojave 70, Arbor View 62

The Meadows 72, Doral Academy 36

Girls basketball

Boulder City d. Eldorado, forfeit

Cadence 43, Chaparral 21

Centennial 56, Liberty 17

Faith Lutheran 71, Clark 12

Foothill 53, Canyon Springs 51 (2OT)

Green Valley 44, Silverado 35

Lake Mead 50, Awaken Christian 11

Losee 59, Valley 19

Needles 79, Laughlin 8

Palo Verde 58, Las Vegas 53

Tech 32, Cheyenne 22

Flag football

Cadence 37, Cheyenne 0

Canyon Springs 54, Desert Pines 0

Cimarron-Memorial 22, Faith Lutheran 12

Coronado 24, Clark 0

Durango 12, Chaparral 6

Foothill 18, Sierra Vista 0

Legacy 18, Sunrise Mountain 14

Boys bowling

4A state quarterfinals

No. 1D Bonanza 7, No. 4M Cheyenne 2

No. 2M Foothill 9, No. 6M Basic 0

No. 5M Rancho 5, No. 1M Cimarron-Memorial 4

No. 3M Legacy 9, No. 2D Tech 0

Girls bowling

5A state quarterfinals

No. 1 Coronado 9, No. 8 Bishop Gorman 0

No. 5 Shadow Ridge 7, No. 4 Silverado 2

No. 2 Palo Verde 8, No. 7 Centennial 1

No. 6 Clark 7, No. 3 Desert Oasis 2

4A state quarterfinals

No. 1D Del Sol 9, No. 5D Tech 0

No. 3D Green Valley 9, No. 2M Cimarron-Memorial 0

No. 1M Rancho 7, No. 4D Durango 2

No. 2D Las Vegas 9, No. 3M Chaparral 0

3A state quarterfinals

No. 1D Mojave 9, No. 4M Eldorado 0

No. 2M Canyon Springs 5, No. 3D Desert Pines 4

No. 1M Boulder City 7, No. 4D Mater East 2

No. 2D The Meadows 9, No. 3M Coral Academy 0

