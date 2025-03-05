Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances:
Baseball
— Scott Cox, Cheyenne: The senior went 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, and the Desert Shields used a 16-hit attack to roll to a 21-1 win over Cadence.
— Brady Dallimore, Palo Verde: The senior went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and two RBIs in the Panthers’ 10-0 rout of Clark.
— Daylin James, Mater East: The senior was the winning pitcher and also went 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs to lead the Knights to a five-inning 14-4 win over Western.
— Chris Oxhorn, GV Christian: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs as the Guardians outlasted Sandy Valley for a 14-13 victory.
— Jonathan Ramos, Rancho: The junior pitcher scattered six hits over five innings to help the Rams defeat Bonanza 9-1.
Softball
— Liliana Esparza, Green Valley: The senior went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple and three RBIs as the Gators rolled past Tech 14-4.
— Ava Henderson, Arbor View: The sophomore struck out eight while throwing a complete-game three-hitter in the Aggies’ 3-0 win over Centennial.
— Ava Koenig, Palo Verde: The junior struck out 10 while throwing a complete-game one-hitter to lead the Panthers past Bishop Gorman 5-0.
— Alohi Mundon, Coronado: The senior went 4-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, and the Cougars scored in every inning of a 14-4 victory over Foothill.
— Morgyn Vesco, Liberty: The senior had a home run and two RBIs as the Patriots defeated Basic 6-2.
Boys volleyball
— Regi Beshiri, Sierra Vista: The senior racked up 17 kills and eight digs in the Mountain Lions’ 26-24, 23-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-6 loss to Arbor View.
— Yeheshua Ruiz, Foothill: The junior recorded 15 kills and five blocks in the Falcons’ 20-25, 28-26, 26-24, 25-23 win over Green Valley.
— Jayden Scott, Arbor View: The junior logged nine kills and eight digs to lead the Aggies past Sierra Vista 26-24, 23-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-6.
— Miguel Villa Tovar, Durango: The junior had 13 kills and three aces in the Trailblazers’ 26-24, 25-19, 22-25, 25-21 win over Eldorado.
Scores
Baseball
Cheyenne 21, Cadence 1
Doral Academy 10, Cimarron-Memorial 6
Green Valley 16, Del Sol 1
GV Christian 14, Sandy Valley 13
Mater East 14, Western 4
Pahrump Valley 12, Mojave 2
Palo Verde 10, Clark 0
Rancho 9, Bonanza 1
Softball
Arbor View 3, Centennial 0
Coronado 14, Foothill 4
Green Valley 14, Tech 4
Liberty 6, Basic 2
Palo Verde 5, Bishop Gorman 0
Spring Valley 11, Legacy 6
Boys volleyball
Arbor View 3, Sierra Vista 2
Bonanza 3, Cheyenne 0
Durango 3, Eldorado 1
Foothill 3, Green Valley 1
Shadow Ridge 3, Sky Pointe 2
Silverado 3, Spring Valley 0
The Meadows 3, Clark 1
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal