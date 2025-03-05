51°F
Tuesday's high school scores, top performances

Coronado's Sarah Lopez (5) slides into home plate to score against Foothill during a softball g ...
Coronado's Sarah Lopez (5) slides into home plate to score against Foothill during a softball game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado's head coach Lauren Taylor, left, shouts to Coronado's Alohi Mundon (8) on her way to ...
Coronado's head coach Lauren Taylor, left, shouts to Coronado's Alohi Mundon (8) on her way to score a run against Foothill during a softball game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado's Alohi Mundon (8) runs to first base against Foothill during a softball game at Coron ...
Coronado's Alohi Mundon (8) runs to first base against Foothill during a softball game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado's Alohi Mundon (8) runs to first base against Foothill during a softball game at Coron ...
Coronado rolls past Foothill in softball — PHOTOS
Durango's Alexander Mercurius (7) celebrates his run with teammates during a baseball game agai ...
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Durango's Alexander Mercurius (7) gets tagged out by Legacy's Easton Lake (15) during a basebal ...
Durango outlasts Legacy in 4A baseball game — PHOTOS
The class 5A Southern Region boys and girls track and field championships is underway at Libert ...
Centennial girls, Shadow Ridge boys ready to chase 5A track titles
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2025 - 9:57 pm
 

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

— Scott Cox, Cheyenne: The senior went 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, and the Desert Shields used a 16-hit attack to roll to a 21-1 win over Cadence.

— Brady Dallimore, Palo Verde: The senior went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and two RBIs in the Panthers’ 10-0 rout of Clark.

— Daylin James, Mater East: The senior was the winning pitcher and also went 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs to lead the Knights to a five-inning 14-4 win over Western.

— Chris Oxhorn, GV Christian: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs as the Guardians outlasted Sandy Valley for a 14-13 victory.

— Jonathan Ramos, Rancho: The junior pitcher scattered six hits over five innings to help the Rams defeat Bonanza 9-1.

Softball

— Liliana Esparza, Green Valley: The senior went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple and three RBIs as the Gators rolled past Tech 14-4.

— Ava Henderson, Arbor View: The sophomore struck out eight while throwing a complete-game three-hitter in the Aggies’ 3-0 win over Centennial.

— Ava Koenig, Palo Verde: The junior struck out 10 while throwing a complete-game one-hitter to lead the Panthers past Bishop Gorman 5-0.

— Alohi Mundon, Coronado: The senior went 4-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, and the Cougars scored in every inning of a 14-4 victory over Foothill.

— Morgyn Vesco, Liberty: The senior had a home run and two RBIs as the Patriots defeated Basic 6-2.

Boys volleyball

— Regi Beshiri, Sierra Vista: The senior racked up 17 kills and eight digs in the Mountain Lions’ 26-24, 23-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-6 loss to Arbor View.

— Yeheshua Ruiz, Foothill: The junior recorded 15 kills and five blocks in the Falcons’ 20-25, 28-26, 26-24, 25-23 win over Green Valley.

— Jayden Scott, Arbor View: The junior logged nine kills and eight digs to lead the Aggies past Sierra Vista 26-24, 23-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-6.

— Miguel Villa Tovar, Durango: The junior had 13 kills and three aces in the Trailblazers’ 26-24, 25-19, 22-25, 25-21 win over Eldorado.

Scores

Baseball

Cheyenne 21, Cadence 1

Doral Academy 10, Cimarron-Memorial 6

Green Valley 16, Del Sol 1

GV Christian 14, Sandy Valley 13

Mater East 14, Western 4

Pahrump Valley 12, Mojave 2

Palo Verde 10, Clark 0

Rancho 9, Bonanza 1

Softball

Arbor View 3, Centennial 0

Coronado 14, Foothill 4

Green Valley 14, Tech 4

Liberty 6, Basic 2

Palo Verde 5, Bishop Gorman 0

Spring Valley 11, Legacy 6

Boys volleyball

Arbor View 3, Sierra Vista 2

Bonanza 3, Cheyenne 0

Durango 3, Eldorado 1

Foothill 3, Green Valley 1

Shadow Ridge 3, Sky Pointe 2

Silverado 3, Spring Valley 0

The Meadows 3, Clark 1

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

