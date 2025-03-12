Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball, sotball and boys volleyball action.

Green Valley’s Jackson Valentin hits his tee shot on the third hole during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley’s Dax Arnold watches his tee shot on the third hole during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas’ Bryden Bull bats against Palo Verde during a high school baseball game on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

— Kane Barber, Centennial: The junior pitcher went the distance, striking out six while allowing five hits to get the victory in the Bulldogs’ 5-2 win over Green Valley.

— Bryden Bull, Las Vegas: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs as the Wildcats took control early on the way to a 12-7 victory over Rancho.

— Giovanni Guariglia, Silverado: The junior went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, and the Skyhawks survived a late Coronado rally for a 6-5 win.

— Teagan Payne, Durango: The senior went 3-for-3 with a triple, a double and two runs scored to lead the Trailblazers past Bonanza 8-3.

— Brady Skinner, Sierra Vista: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to help the Mountain Lions roll to a 7-1 win over Tech.

Softball

— Jaiden Flores, Spring Valley: The senior went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs as the Grizzlies jumped to a seven-run lead and held on for a 9-6 win over Mojave.

— Samantha Marquez, Basic: The sophomore went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Wolves past Rancho 5-3.

— Bea Robinson, Tech: The junior pitcher struck out eight while throwing a three-inning no-hitter in the Roadrunners’ 16-0 victory over Eldorado.

Boys volleyball

— Graham Blanchard, Arbor View: The junior had 10 digs, eight kills and one ace in the Aggies’ 25-22, 25-22, 25-23 loss to Centennial.

— Ty Hardy, Basic: The junior finished with 13 kills as the Wolves cruised to a 25-14, 25-16, 25-16 victory over Green Valley.

— Isaiah Moore, Legacy: The senior collected 13 assists and seven kills while leading the Longhorns past Doral Academy 25-14, 25-17, 25-19.

— Frisky Palo, Las Vegas: The senior recorded 17 assists, 10 digs and five aces in the Wildcats’ 25-17, 25-17, 22-25, 25-19 win over Amplus Academy.

— Jordan Valdez, Liberty: The junior logged 15 kills, five digs and two aces to lead the Patriots past Spring Valley 25-20, 25-16, 25-20.

Scores

Baseball

Centennial 5, Green Valley 2

Cheyenne 9, Del Sol 1

Clark 8, Eldorado 3

Desert Oasis 8, Foothill 2

Durango 8, Bonanza 3

Indian Springs 14, Liberty Baptist 7

Lake Mead 16, GV Christian 0

Lake Mead 24, GV Christian 0

Las Vegas 12, Rancho 7

Legacy 17, Cimarron-Memorial 7

Palo Verde 11, The Meadows 2

Sierra Vista 7, Tech 1

Silverado 6, Coronado 5

Softball

Basic 5, Rancho 3

Laughlin 16, Sandy Valley 0

Spring Valley 9, Mojave 6

Tech 16, Eldorado 0

Boys volleyball

Basic 3, Green Valley 0

Centennial 3, Arbor View 0

Del Sol 3, Chaparral 1

Las Vegas 3, Amplus Academy 1

Legacy 3, Doral Academy 0

Liberty 3, Spring Valley 0

Mojave 3, Bonanza 0

Tech 3, Sunrise Mountain 2

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal