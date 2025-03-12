Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball, sotball and boys volleyball action.
Baseball
— Kane Barber, Centennial: The junior pitcher went the distance, striking out six while allowing five hits to get the victory in the Bulldogs’ 5-2 win over Green Valley.
— Bryden Bull, Las Vegas: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs as the Wildcats took control early on the way to a 12-7 victory over Rancho.
— Giovanni Guariglia, Silverado: The junior went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, and the Skyhawks survived a late Coronado rally for a 6-5 win.
— Teagan Payne, Durango: The senior went 3-for-3 with a triple, a double and two runs scored to lead the Trailblazers past Bonanza 8-3.
— Brady Skinner, Sierra Vista: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to help the Mountain Lions roll to a 7-1 win over Tech.
Softball
— Jaiden Flores, Spring Valley: The senior went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs as the Grizzlies jumped to a seven-run lead and held on for a 9-6 win over Mojave.
— Samantha Marquez, Basic: The sophomore went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Wolves past Rancho 5-3.
— Bea Robinson, Tech: The junior pitcher struck out eight while throwing a three-inning no-hitter in the Roadrunners’ 16-0 victory over Eldorado.
Boys volleyball
— Graham Blanchard, Arbor View: The junior had 10 digs, eight kills and one ace in the Aggies’ 25-22, 25-22, 25-23 loss to Centennial.
— Ty Hardy, Basic: The junior finished with 13 kills as the Wolves cruised to a 25-14, 25-16, 25-16 victory over Green Valley.
— Isaiah Moore, Legacy: The senior collected 13 assists and seven kills while leading the Longhorns past Doral Academy 25-14, 25-17, 25-19.
— Frisky Palo, Las Vegas: The senior recorded 17 assists, 10 digs and five aces in the Wildcats’ 25-17, 25-17, 22-25, 25-19 win over Amplus Academy.
— Jordan Valdez, Liberty: The junior logged 15 kills, five digs and two aces to lead the Patriots past Spring Valley 25-20, 25-16, 25-20.
Scores
Baseball
Centennial 5, Green Valley 2
Cheyenne 9, Del Sol 1
Clark 8, Eldorado 3
Desert Oasis 8, Foothill 2
Durango 8, Bonanza 3
Indian Springs 14, Liberty Baptist 7
Lake Mead 16, GV Christian 0
Lake Mead 24, GV Christian 0
Las Vegas 12, Rancho 7
Legacy 17, Cimarron-Memorial 7
Palo Verde 11, The Meadows 2
Sierra Vista 7, Tech 1
Silverado 6, Coronado 5
Softball
Basic 5, Rancho 3
Laughlin 16, Sandy Valley 0
Spring Valley 9, Mojave 6
Tech 16, Eldorado 0
Boys volleyball
Basic 3, Green Valley 0
Centennial 3, Arbor View 0
Del Sol 3, Chaparral 1
Las Vegas 3, Amplus Academy 1
Legacy 3, Doral Academy 0
Liberty 3, Spring Valley 0
Mojave 3, Bonanza 0
Tech 3, Sunrise Mountain 2
