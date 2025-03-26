Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

Coronado's Luke Wilkinson spikes the ball against Palo Verde during a high school volleyball game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

■ Bryden Bull, Las Vegas: The senior went 2-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBIs to help the Wildcats defeat Arbor View 6-0.

■ Macen Collura, Faith Lutheran: The junior had a home run and a double as the Crusaders scored five runs in the seventh inning to cap a 9-3 victory over Green Valley.

■ Michael Credico, Sierra Vista: The junior had two doubles and an RBI as the Mountain Lions rallied late for an 8-7 win over Durango.

■ Tanner Johns, Palo Verde: The senior had two home runs and five RBIs in the Panthers’ 17-2 victory over Spring Valley.

■ Bruce Trzpis, Tech: The senior went 2-for-3 with two doubles and six RBIs to help the Roadrunners cruise past Doral Academy 16-0.

Softball

■ Ava Dungey, Shadow Ridge: The freshman went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs in the Mustangs’ 24-5 win over Silverado.

■ Hailey Gilbertson, Foothill: The senior homered to help the Falcons beat Spring Valley 14-2.

■ Bailey Goldberg, Coronado: The junior had two home runs and five RBIs as the Cougars rolled past Faith Lutheran 22-1.

■ Taylor Johns, Palo Verde: The junior went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBIs as the Panthers cruised to a 9-0 win over Green Valley.

■ Madden Turner, Centennial: The junior went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs to help the Bulldogs take control in the final two innings of a 7-5 victory over Arbor View.

Boys volleyball

■ David Haldeman, Arbor View: The senior racked up 31 assists, 14 digs and two blocks in the Aggies’ 25-21, 25-23, 25-19 victory over Silverado.

■ Ayden Lara, Sierra Vista: The sophomore had 12 kills and four digs in the Mountain Lions’ 25-22, 21-25, 19-25, 25-21, 16-14 win over Green Valley.

■ Hayden Mauro, Foothill: The senior collected 18 kills and 10 digs in the Falcons’ 25-23, 25-20, 13-25, 25-22 loss to Desert Oasis.

■ Miguel Villa Tovar, Durango: The junior logged 16 kills and seven digs in the Trailblazers’ 14-25, 25-10, 22-25, 25-23, 15-9 loss to Cimarron-Memorial.

Scores

Baseball

Bishop Gorman 10, Foothill 3

Centennial 14, Shadow Ridge 4

Desert Oasis 3, Coronado 2

Eldorado 15, Desert Pines 0

Faith Lutheran 9, Green Valley 3

Las Vegas 6, Arbor View 0

Legacy 10, Clark 8

Mater (Fla.) 9, Basic 8

Palo Verde 17, Spring Valley 2

Sierra Vista 8, Durango 7

Silverado 4, Rancho 3

Tech 16, Doral Academy 0

Softball

Centennial 7, Arbor View 5

Coronado 22, Faith Lutheran 1

Foothill 14, Spring Valley 2

Liberty 4, Bishop Gorman 1

Palo Verde 9, Green Valley 0

Shadow Ridge 24, Silverado 5

Virgin Valley 11, Pine View (Utah) 7

Boys volleyball

Arbor View 3, Silverado 0

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Durango 2

Del Sol 3, Bishop Gorman 0

Desert Oasis 3, Foothill 1

Sierra Vista 3, Green Valley 2

Sky Pointe 3, Cheyenne 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal