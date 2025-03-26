70°F
Nevada Preps

Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances


Coronado's Luke Wilkinson spikes the ball against Palo Verde during a high school volleyball game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2025 - 11:42 pm
 

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

Bryden Bull, Las Vegas: The senior went 2-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBIs to help the Wildcats defeat Arbor View 6-0.

Macen Collura, Faith Lutheran: The junior had a home run and a double as the Crusaders scored five runs in the seventh inning to cap a 9-3 victory over Green Valley.

Michael Credico, Sierra Vista: The junior had two doubles and an RBI as the Mountain Lions rallied late for an 8-7 win over Durango.

Tanner Johns, Palo Verde: The senior had two home runs and five RBIs in the Panthers’ 17-2 victory over Spring Valley.

Bruce Trzpis, Tech: The senior went 2-for-3 with two doubles and six RBIs to help the Roadrunners cruise past Doral Academy 16-0.

Softball

Ava Dungey, Shadow Ridge: The freshman went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs in the Mustangs’ 24-5 win over Silverado.

Hailey Gilbertson, Foothill: The senior homered to help the Falcons beat Spring Valley 14-2.

Bailey Goldberg, Coronado: The junior had two home runs and five RBIs as the Cougars rolled past Faith Lutheran 22-1.

Taylor Johns, Palo Verde: The junior went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBIs as the Panthers cruised to a 9-0 win over Green Valley.

Madden Turner, Centennial: The junior went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs to help the Bulldogs take control in the final two innings of a 7-5 victory over Arbor View.

Boys volleyball

David Haldeman, Arbor View: The senior racked up 31 assists, 14 digs and two blocks in the Aggies’ 25-21, 25-23, 25-19 victory over Silverado.

Ayden Lara, Sierra Vista: The sophomore had 12 kills and four digs in the Mountain Lions’ 25-22, 21-25, 19-25, 25-21, 16-14 win over Green Valley.

Hayden Mauro, Foothill: The senior collected 18 kills and 10 digs in the Falcons’ 25-23, 25-20, 13-25, 25-22 loss to Desert Oasis.

Miguel Villa Tovar, Durango: The junior logged 16 kills and seven digs in the Trailblazers’ 14-25, 25-10, 22-25, 25-23, 15-9 loss to Cimarron-Memorial.

Scores

Baseball

Bishop Gorman 10, Foothill 3

Centennial 14, Shadow Ridge 4

Desert Oasis 3, Coronado 2

Eldorado 15, Desert Pines 0

Faith Lutheran 9, Green Valley 3

Las Vegas 6, Arbor View 0

Legacy 10, Clark 8

Mater (Fla.) 9, Basic 8

Palo Verde 17, Spring Valley 2

Sierra Vista 8, Durango 7

Silverado 4, Rancho 3

Tech 16, Doral Academy 0

Softball

Centennial 7, Arbor View 5

Coronado 22, Faith Lutheran 1

Foothill 14, Spring Valley 2

Liberty 4, Bishop Gorman 1

Palo Verde 9, Green Valley 0

Shadow Ridge 24, Silverado 5

Virgin Valley 11, Pine View (Utah) 7

Boys volleyball

Arbor View 3, Silverado 0

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Durango 2

Del Sol 3, Bishop Gorman 0

Desert Oasis 3, Foothill 1

Sierra Vista 3, Green Valley 2

Sky Pointe 3, Cheyenne 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal


