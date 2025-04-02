56°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Durango's Teagan Payne (3) pitches to Legacy during a baseball game at Durango High School on M ...
Durango's Teagan Payne (3) pitches to Legacy during a baseball game at Durango High School on Monday, March 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
Cameron Combado of Bishop Gorman watches his tee shot on the third hole during the NIAA 5A Moun ...
Bishop Gorman claims individual, team title at golf match —PHOTOS
Shadow Ridge's Madelynn Quidato (8) reacts on her way to scoring a run against Palo Verde durin ...
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Palo Verde players celebrate after defeating at Shadow Ridge in a softball game at Shadow Ridge ...
Palo Verde stays perfect after huge comeback at Shadow Ridge — PHOTOS
Faith Lutheran's Brady Anderson leads teammate Logan Scott into the second lap of the boy's 800 ...
Faith Lutheran runner sets state record in 1,600 meters
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 1, 2025 - 10:07 pm
 

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

— Will Gibson, Foothill: The sophomore pitcher tossed a complete-game two-hitter in the Falcons’ 12-0 victory over Lowell (Calif.).

— Nolan Eberwein, Bishop Gorman: The senior went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and two RBIs in the Gaels’ 8-0 win over El Dorado (Calif.).

— Lucas Jaggers, Tech: The junior went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs as the Roadrunners cruised past Otay Ranch (Calif.) 15-3.

— Jayden Orphan, Silverado: The senior went 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs to help the Skyhawks cruise to an 11-1 victory over Del Sol.

— Teagan Payne, Durango: The senior pitcher threw a complete-game six-hitter to lead the Trailblazers past Escondido (Calif.) 3-1.

Softball

— Jadin Broadnax, Mojave: The senior went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and an RBI as the Rattlers rolled past Las Vegas 13-0 in five innings.

— Emma Haralson, Sierra Vista: The junior went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and eight RBIs to lead the Mountain Lions to a 20-3 win over Eldorado in three innings.

— Melanie Hughes, Basic: The senior struck out 11 while pitching a five-inning no-hitter as the Wolves cruised past Bonanza 11-0.

— Gabriella Rodriguez, Doral Academy: The junior went 3-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs as the Dragons defeated Spring Valley 5-0.

— Veyda Simon, Desert Oasis: The junior went 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs in the Diamondbacks’ three-inning 19-0 rout of Chaparral.

Boys volleyball

— David Haldeman, Arbor View: The senior logged 33 assists and a block the help the Aggies defeat Palo Verde 26-24, 25-15, 26-24.

— Jeremiah James, Sierra Vista: The junior had 11 assists, seven digs, three kills and two blocks in the Mountain Lions’ 25-17, 25-23, 25-21 loss to Shadow Ridge.

— Malcolm Lawrence, Mater East: The junior racked up 22 aces, 15 assists and 13 digs in the Knights’ 25-11, 28-26, 25-17 victory over Cristo Rey.

— Brigham Whitmore, Moapa Valley: The senior recorded nine kills and seven digs in the Pirates’ 25-17, 25-20, 25-20 win over Cadence.

Scores

Baseball

Bishop Gorman 8, El Dorado (Calif.) o

Cheyenne 5, Desert Pines 3

Christian Unified (Calif.) 6, Green Valley 0

Clark 11, Windward (Calif.) 2

Clark 13, Southwest SD (Calif.) 6

Coronado 6, La Jolla Country Day (Calif.) 4

Desert Oasis 7, Scripps Ranch (Calif.) 2

Doral Academy 9, Orange Glen (Calif.) 4

Durango 3, Escondido (Calif.) 1

Durango 11, Mission Vista (Calif.) 3

Foothill 12, Lowell (Calif.) 0

Lake Mead 16, Awaken Christian 1

Lake Mead 19, Awaken Christian 6

Mater Dei Catholic (Calif.) 10, The Meadows 2

Mater East 22, Democracy Prep 0

Moapa Valley 17, Mojave 0

Mt. Carmel (Calif.) 4, Desert Oasis 1

Needles 16, Laughlin 1

Needles 16, Laughlin 0

Pahrump Valley 7, Sunrise Mountain 0

Sandy Valley 11, Mountain View 2

Sandy Valley 19, Mountain View 4

Sierra Vista 14, Bonanza 6

Silverado 11, Del Sol 1

SLAM! Nevada 17, Chaparral 2

Tech 15, Otay Ranch (Calif.) 3

Tech 2, Mira Mesa (Calif.) 0

Virgin Valley 8, Canyon Springs 2

Woodland (Calif.) 15, Eldorado 4

Softball

Awaken Christian 20, Lake Mead 1

Awaken Christian 16, Lake Mead 5

Basic 11, Bonanza 0

Bishop Gorman 10, Green Valley 4

Clark 25, Durango 8

Desert Oasis 19, Chaparral 0

Doral Academy 5, Spring Valley 0

Legacy 18, Cimarron-Memorial 3

Mojave 13, Las Vegas 0

Needles 16, Laughlin 0

Needles 15, Laughlin 0

Pahrump Valley 19, Cheyenne 1

Rancho 17, Cadence 2

Sierra Vista 20, Eldorado 3

Tech 8, Foothill 6

Boys volleyball

Arbor View 3, Palo Verde 0

Bishop Gorman 3, Silverado 0

Mater East 3, Cristo Rey 0

Moapa Valley 3, Cadence 0

Shadow Ridge 3, Sierra Vista 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

MOST READ: NEVADA PREPS
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES