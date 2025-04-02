Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances:
Baseball
— Will Gibson, Foothill: The sophomore pitcher tossed a complete-game two-hitter in the Falcons’ 12-0 victory over Lowell (Calif.).
— Nolan Eberwein, Bishop Gorman: The senior went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and two RBIs in the Gaels’ 8-0 win over El Dorado (Calif.).
— Lucas Jaggers, Tech: The junior went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs as the Roadrunners cruised past Otay Ranch (Calif.) 15-3.
— Jayden Orphan, Silverado: The senior went 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs to help the Skyhawks cruise to an 11-1 victory over Del Sol.
— Teagan Payne, Durango: The senior pitcher threw a complete-game six-hitter to lead the Trailblazers past Escondido (Calif.) 3-1.
Softball
— Jadin Broadnax, Mojave: The senior went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and an RBI as the Rattlers rolled past Las Vegas 13-0 in five innings.
— Emma Haralson, Sierra Vista: The junior went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and eight RBIs to lead the Mountain Lions to a 20-3 win over Eldorado in three innings.
— Melanie Hughes, Basic: The senior struck out 11 while pitching a five-inning no-hitter as the Wolves cruised past Bonanza 11-0.
— Gabriella Rodriguez, Doral Academy: The junior went 3-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs as the Dragons defeated Spring Valley 5-0.
— Veyda Simon, Desert Oasis: The junior went 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs in the Diamondbacks’ three-inning 19-0 rout of Chaparral.
Boys volleyball
— David Haldeman, Arbor View: The senior logged 33 assists and a block the help the Aggies defeat Palo Verde 26-24, 25-15, 26-24.
— Jeremiah James, Sierra Vista: The junior had 11 assists, seven digs, three kills and two blocks in the Mountain Lions’ 25-17, 25-23, 25-21 loss to Shadow Ridge.
— Malcolm Lawrence, Mater East: The junior racked up 22 aces, 15 assists and 13 digs in the Knights’ 25-11, 28-26, 25-17 victory over Cristo Rey.
— Brigham Whitmore, Moapa Valley: The senior recorded nine kills and seven digs in the Pirates’ 25-17, 25-20, 25-20 win over Cadence.
Scores
Baseball
Bishop Gorman 8, El Dorado (Calif.) o
Cheyenne 5, Desert Pines 3
Christian Unified (Calif.) 6, Green Valley 0
Clark 11, Windward (Calif.) 2
Clark 13, Southwest SD (Calif.) 6
Coronado 6, La Jolla Country Day (Calif.) 4
Desert Oasis 7, Scripps Ranch (Calif.) 2
Doral Academy 9, Orange Glen (Calif.) 4
Durango 3, Escondido (Calif.) 1
Durango 11, Mission Vista (Calif.) 3
Foothill 12, Lowell (Calif.) 0
Lake Mead 16, Awaken Christian 1
Lake Mead 19, Awaken Christian 6
Mater Dei Catholic (Calif.) 10, The Meadows 2
Mater East 22, Democracy Prep 0
Moapa Valley 17, Mojave 0
Mt. Carmel (Calif.) 4, Desert Oasis 1
Needles 16, Laughlin 1
Needles 16, Laughlin 0
Pahrump Valley 7, Sunrise Mountain 0
Sandy Valley 11, Mountain View 2
Sandy Valley 19, Mountain View 4
Sierra Vista 14, Bonanza 6
Silverado 11, Del Sol 1
SLAM! Nevada 17, Chaparral 2
Tech 15, Otay Ranch (Calif.) 3
Tech 2, Mira Mesa (Calif.) 0
Virgin Valley 8, Canyon Springs 2
Woodland (Calif.) 15, Eldorado 4
Softball
Awaken Christian 20, Lake Mead 1
Awaken Christian 16, Lake Mead 5
Basic 11, Bonanza 0
Bishop Gorman 10, Green Valley 4
Clark 25, Durango 8
Desert Oasis 19, Chaparral 0
Doral Academy 5, Spring Valley 0
Legacy 18, Cimarron-Memorial 3
Mojave 13, Las Vegas 0
Needles 16, Laughlin 0
Needles 15, Laughlin 0
Pahrump Valley 19, Cheyenne 1
Rancho 17, Cadence 2
Sierra Vista 20, Eldorado 3
Tech 8, Foothill 6
Boys volleyball
Arbor View 3, Palo Verde 0
Bishop Gorman 3, Silverado 0
Mater East 3, Cristo Rey 0
Moapa Valley 3, Cadence 0
Shadow Ridge 3, Sierra Vista 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal