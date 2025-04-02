Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

Durango's Teagan Payne (3) pitches to Legacy during a baseball game at Durango High School on Monday, March 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

— Will Gibson, Foothill: The sophomore pitcher tossed a complete-game two-hitter in the Falcons’ 12-0 victory over Lowell (Calif.).

— Nolan Eberwein, Bishop Gorman: The senior went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and two RBIs in the Gaels’ 8-0 win over El Dorado (Calif.).

— Lucas Jaggers, Tech: The junior went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs as the Roadrunners cruised past Otay Ranch (Calif.) 15-3.

— Jayden Orphan, Silverado: The senior went 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs to help the Skyhawks cruise to an 11-1 victory over Del Sol.

— Teagan Payne, Durango: The senior pitcher threw a complete-game six-hitter to lead the Trailblazers past Escondido (Calif.) 3-1.

Softball

— Jadin Broadnax, Mojave: The senior went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and an RBI as the Rattlers rolled past Las Vegas 13-0 in five innings.

— Emma Haralson, Sierra Vista: The junior went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and eight RBIs to lead the Mountain Lions to a 20-3 win over Eldorado in three innings.

— Melanie Hughes, Basic: The senior struck out 11 while pitching a five-inning no-hitter as the Wolves cruised past Bonanza 11-0.

— Gabriella Rodriguez, Doral Academy: The junior went 3-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs as the Dragons defeated Spring Valley 5-0.

— Veyda Simon, Desert Oasis: The junior went 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs in the Diamondbacks’ three-inning 19-0 rout of Chaparral.

Boys volleyball

— David Haldeman, Arbor View: The senior logged 33 assists and a block the help the Aggies defeat Palo Verde 26-24, 25-15, 26-24.

— Jeremiah James, Sierra Vista: The junior had 11 assists, seven digs, three kills and two blocks in the Mountain Lions’ 25-17, 25-23, 25-21 loss to Shadow Ridge.

— Malcolm Lawrence, Mater East: The junior racked up 22 aces, 15 assists and 13 digs in the Knights’ 25-11, 28-26, 25-17 victory over Cristo Rey.

— Brigham Whitmore, Moapa Valley: The senior recorded nine kills and seven digs in the Pirates’ 25-17, 25-20, 25-20 win over Cadence.

Scores

Baseball

Bishop Gorman 8, El Dorado (Calif.) o

Cheyenne 5, Desert Pines 3

Christian Unified (Calif.) 6, Green Valley 0

Clark 11, Windward (Calif.) 2

Clark 13, Southwest SD (Calif.) 6

Coronado 6, La Jolla Country Day (Calif.) 4

Desert Oasis 7, Scripps Ranch (Calif.) 2

Doral Academy 9, Orange Glen (Calif.) 4

Durango 3, Escondido (Calif.) 1

Durango 11, Mission Vista (Calif.) 3

Foothill 12, Lowell (Calif.) 0

Lake Mead 16, Awaken Christian 1

Lake Mead 19, Awaken Christian 6

Mater Dei Catholic (Calif.) 10, The Meadows 2

Mater East 22, Democracy Prep 0

Moapa Valley 17, Mojave 0

Mt. Carmel (Calif.) 4, Desert Oasis 1

Needles 16, Laughlin 1

Needles 16, Laughlin 0

Pahrump Valley 7, Sunrise Mountain 0

Sandy Valley 11, Mountain View 2

Sandy Valley 19, Mountain View 4

Sierra Vista 14, Bonanza 6

Silverado 11, Del Sol 1

SLAM! Nevada 17, Chaparral 2

Tech 15, Otay Ranch (Calif.) 3

Tech 2, Mira Mesa (Calif.) 0

Virgin Valley 8, Canyon Springs 2

Woodland (Calif.) 15, Eldorado 4

Softball

Awaken Christian 20, Lake Mead 1

Awaken Christian 16, Lake Mead 5

Basic 11, Bonanza 0

Bishop Gorman 10, Green Valley 4

Clark 25, Durango 8

Desert Oasis 19, Chaparral 0

Doral Academy 5, Spring Valley 0

Legacy 18, Cimarron-Memorial 3

Mojave 13, Las Vegas 0

Needles 16, Laughlin 0

Needles 15, Laughlin 0

Pahrump Valley 19, Cheyenne 1

Rancho 17, Cadence 2

Sierra Vista 20, Eldorado 3

Tech 8, Foothill 6

Boys volleyball

Arbor View 3, Palo Verde 0

Bishop Gorman 3, Silverado 0

Mater East 3, Cristo Rey 0

Moapa Valley 3, Cadence 0

Shadow Ridge 3, Sierra Vista 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal