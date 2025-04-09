Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances:
Baseball
— Jase DeSantis, Arbor View: The senior went 4-for-4 with a triple in the Aggies’ 8-0 victory over Desert Oasis.
— Hunter Iverson, Las Vegas: The junior went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, and the Wildcats had a 14-run third inning en route to a 16-7 win over Bishop Gorman.
— Tyler Jackson, Centennial: The senior had two doubles and two RBIs, and the Bulldogs’ three runs in the top of the seventh inning were enough for a 7-6 victory over Liberty.
— Dane Keener, Palo Verde: The junior had a double, a triple and four RBIs to help the Panthers defeat Faith Lutheran 11-6.
— Ace Sapp, Basic: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI to lead the Wolves to an 8-4 victory over Spring Valley.
— Matt Szymarek, Foothill: The senior went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs as the Falcons beat Shadow Ridge 6-2.
Softball
— Rhiley Beck, Boulder City: The sophomore had two home runs and six RBIs as the Eagles cruised past Canyon Springs 19-0 in three innings.
— Amanda Campos-Colon, Centennial: The senior went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and the Bulldogs rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat Shadow Ridge 4-3.
— Jaydah Chun, Liberty: The senior went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, and the Patriots pulled away in the late innings to beat Coronado 12-5.
— Sunshine Rivera, Del Sol: The senior went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple and five RBIs as the Dragons rolled to a five-inning 18-1 win over Cheyenne.
— Madison Rucks, Bishop Gorman: The freshman was the winning pitcher and went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Gaels to a five-inning 15-1 win over Faith Lutheran.
Boys volleyball
— Ben La, Sierra Vista: The senior racked up 19 kills, five blocks and three digs in the Mountain Lions’ 22-25, 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 15-11 loss to Centennial.
— Jagger Mendenhall, Palo Verde: The junior had 15 assists as the Panthers beat Silverado 25-13, 25-14, 25-16.
— Zion Moore, Shadow Ridge: The junior recorded seven kills and five digs to help the Mustangs cruise to a 25-11, 25-23, 25-8 victory over Cheyenne.
— Jordan Morre, Arbor View: The freshman posted 23 digs and six aces in the Aggies’ 20-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23 win over Desert Oasis.
— Jeremiah Nissley, Green Valley: The senior logged 28 assists, seven digs and three aces to help the Gators defeat Clark 25-18, 25-18, 25-11.
Scores
Baseball
Arbor View 8, Desert Oasis 0
Awaken Christian 28, Sandy Valley 2
Basic 8, Spring Valley 4
Beatty 9, Spring Mountain 8
Beatty 17, Spring Mountain 7
Boulder City 15, Sunrise Mountain 0
Centennial 7, Liberty 6
Coronado 5, Clark 0
Democracy Prep 11, Mojave 6
Foothill 6, Shadow Ridge 2
Lake Mead 16, Indian Springs 1
Las Vegas 16, Bishop Gorman 7
Laughlin 16, Beaver Dam 1
Laughlin 19, Beaver Dam 9
Mater East 20, Canyon Springs 5
Palo Verde 11, Faith Lutheran 6
The Meadows 12, Chaparral 4
Softball
Arbor View 18, Silverado 0
Awaken Christian 18, Sandy Valley 0
Bishop Gorman 15, Faith Lutheran 1
Boulder City 19, Canyon Springs 0
Centennial 4, Shadow Ridge 3 (9)
Del Sol 18, Cheyenne 1
Laughlin 18, Beaver Dam 3
Laughlin 13, Beaver Dam 3
Liberty 12, Coronado 5
Mater East 9, Virgin Valley 8
Pahrump Valley 18, Valley 2
SLAM! Nevada 16, The Meadows 2
Boys volleyball
Arbor View 3, Desert Oasis 1
Centennial 3, Sierra Vista 2
Coronado 3, Foothill 1
Green Valley 3, Clark 0
Palo Verde 3, Silverado 0
Shadow Ridge 3, Cheyenne 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal