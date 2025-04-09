72°F
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Las Vegas' Jonathon Pope, right, jumps to home plate to score a run against Bishop Gorman durin ...
Las Vegas' Jonathon Pope, right, jumps to home plate to score a run against Bishop Gorman during a baseball game at Las Vegas High School on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas' Hunter Iverson, center right, celebrates his home run against Bishop Gorman during a ...
No. 4 Las Vegas buries No. 3 Gorman with 14-run inning — PHOTOS
Coronado's Brent Chung hits to the fourth green during Class 5A boys golf Desert League match, ...
Who has the most high school boys golf state titles?
Palo Verde's Taylor Johns runs to first base during a softball game at Arbor View High School o ...
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Palo Verde's Taylor Johns hits the ball during a softball game at Arbor View High School on Mon ...
No. 1 Palo Verde defeats Arbor View in 5A softball — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 8, 2025 - 9:57 pm
 

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

— Jase DeSantis, Arbor View: The senior went 4-for-4 with a triple in the Aggies’ 8-0 victory over Desert Oasis.

— Hunter Iverson, Las Vegas: The junior went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, and the Wildcats had a 14-run third inning en route to a 16-7 win over Bishop Gorman.

— Tyler Jackson, Centennial: The senior had two doubles and two RBIs, and the Bulldogs’ three runs in the top of the seventh inning were enough for a 7-6 victory over Liberty.

— Dane Keener, Palo Verde: The junior had a double, a triple and four RBIs to help the Panthers defeat Faith Lutheran 11-6.

— Ace Sapp, Basic: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI to lead the Wolves to an 8-4 victory over Spring Valley.

— Matt Szymarek, Foothill: The senior went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs as the Falcons beat Shadow Ridge 6-2.

Softball

— Rhiley Beck, Boulder City: The sophomore had two home runs and six RBIs as the Eagles cruised past Canyon Springs 19-0 in three innings.

— Amanda Campos-Colon, Centennial: The senior went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and the Bulldogs rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat Shadow Ridge 4-3.

— Jaydah Chun, Liberty: The senior went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, and the Patriots pulled away in the late innings to beat Coronado 12-5.

— Sunshine Rivera, Del Sol: The senior went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple and five RBIs as the Dragons rolled to a five-inning 18-1 win over Cheyenne.

— Madison Rucks, Bishop Gorman: The freshman was the winning pitcher and went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Gaels to a five-inning 15-1 win over Faith Lutheran.

Boys volleyball

— Ben La, Sierra Vista: The senior racked up 19 kills, five blocks and three digs in the Mountain Lions’ 22-25, 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 15-11 loss to Centennial.

— Jagger Mendenhall, Palo Verde: The junior had 15 assists as the Panthers beat Silverado 25-13, 25-14, 25-16.

— Zion Moore, Shadow Ridge: The junior recorded seven kills and five digs to help the Mustangs cruise to a 25-11, 25-23, 25-8 victory over Cheyenne.

— Jordan Morre, Arbor View: The freshman posted 23 digs and six aces in the Aggies’ 20-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23 win over Desert Oasis.

— Jeremiah Nissley, Green Valley: The senior logged 28 assists, seven digs and three aces to help the Gators defeat Clark 25-18, 25-18, 25-11.

Scores

Baseball

Arbor View 8, Desert Oasis 0

Awaken Christian 28, Sandy Valley 2

Basic 8, Spring Valley 4

Beatty 9, Spring Mountain 8

Beatty 17, Spring Mountain 7

Boulder City 15, Sunrise Mountain 0

Centennial 7, Liberty 6

Coronado 5, Clark 0

Democracy Prep 11, Mojave 6

Foothill 6, Shadow Ridge 2

Lake Mead 16, Indian Springs 1

Las Vegas 16, Bishop Gorman 7

Laughlin 16, Beaver Dam 1

Laughlin 19, Beaver Dam 9

Mater East 20, Canyon Springs 5

Palo Verde 11, Faith Lutheran 6

The Meadows 12, Chaparral 4

Softball

Arbor View 18, Silverado 0

Awaken Christian 18, Sandy Valley 0

Bishop Gorman 15, Faith Lutheran 1

Boulder City 19, Canyon Springs 0

Centennial 4, Shadow Ridge 3 (9)

Del Sol 18, Cheyenne 1

Laughlin 18, Beaver Dam 3

Laughlin 13, Beaver Dam 3

Liberty 12, Coronado 5

Mater East 9, Virgin Valley 8

Pahrump Valley 18, Valley 2

SLAM! Nevada 16, The Meadows 2

Boys volleyball

Arbor View 3, Desert Oasis 1

Centennial 3, Sierra Vista 2

Coronado 3, Foothill 1

Green Valley 3, Clark 0

Palo Verde 3, Silverado 0

Shadow Ridge 3, Cheyenne 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

