Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Baseball

— Michael Alvarado, Sierra Vista: The junior went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs as the Mountain Lions rolled to a 15-0 victory over Desert Pines.

— Adrian Diaz, Western: The sophomore struck out all nine batters he faced while pitching a three-inning no-hitter in the Warriors’ 17-0 win over Valley.

— Jaydrien Klein-Baker, Liberty: The senior went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs to help the Patriots edge Shadow Ridge 9-8.

— Joseph Ponticello, Las Vegas: The senior struck out 11 while pitching a complete-game one-hitter to lead the Wildcats past Coronado 3-0.

— Jeremiah Smith, Green Valley: The junior pitched a complete-game five-hitter as the Gators defeated Spring Valley 4-1.

Softball

— Kaylinn Bentley, Mojave: The freshman went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs in the Rattlers’ five-inning 14-4 win over Las Vegas.

— Brooklynn Braun, Rancho: The senior pitcher struck out 16 in six innings of work, and the Rams scored a run in the seventh to beat Cimarron-Memorial 4-3.

— Madison Castellon, Legacy: The junior had a home run, a triple and three RBIs to help the Longhorns beat Clark 9-1.

— Mia Frias, Basic: The junior went 5-for-5 with two doubles, and the Wolves scored three runs in the sixth inning to take control for a 6-4 win over Bonanza.

— Taryn Thomson, Sierra Vista: The sophomore had two doubles and three RBIs as the Mountain Lions cruised past Eldorado 22-6 in four innings.

Boys volleyball

— Jayden Belanger, Cheyenne: The senior had 16 assists, seven digs and three aces to help the Desert Shields defeat Western 25-23, 25-18, 25-15.

— Jack Cox, Durango: The junior posted 16 digs and 14 kills, but the Trailblazers were edged by Tech, 25-19, 19-25, 21-25, 27-25, 15-13.

— Dylan Domine, Liberty: The senior logged 21 assists, six digs, four aces and three kills in the Patriots’ 25-21, 25-18, 25-11 victory over Clark.

— Frisky Palo, Las Vegas: The senior finished with 10 assists, three aces and three digs in the Wildcats’ 26-24, 25-18, 25-10 loss to Del Sol.

Scores

Baseball

Birmingham (Calif.) 6, Centennial 4

Green Valley 4, Spring Valley 1

Lake Mead 23, Sunrise Mountain 3

Las Vegas 3, Coronado 0

Laughlin 22, GV Christian 6

Laughlin 7, GV Christian 6

Liberty 9, Shadow Ridge 8

Sierra Vista 15, Desert Pines 0

Western 17, Valley 0

Softball

Basic 6, Bonanza 4

Desert Oasis 17, Chaparral 0

Doral Academy 8, Spring Valley 4

Durango 16, Desert Pines 1

Laughlin 10, GV Christian 7

Laughlin 19, GV Christian 9

Legacy 9, Clark 1

Mojave 14, Las Vegas 4

Rancho 4, Cimarron-Memorial 3

Sierra Vista 22, Eldorado 6

Tech 18, Foothill 6

Boys volleyball

Cheyenne 3, Western 0

Del Sol 3, Las Vegas 0

Legacy 3, Mojave 2

Liberty 3, Clark 0

Sunrise Mountain 3, Doral Academy 0

Tech 3, Durango 2

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal