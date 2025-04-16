Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances:
Baseball
— Michael Alvarado, Sierra Vista: The junior went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs as the Mountain Lions rolled to a 15-0 victory over Desert Pines.
— Adrian Diaz, Western: The sophomore struck out all nine batters he faced while pitching a three-inning no-hitter in the Warriors’ 17-0 win over Valley.
— Jaydrien Klein-Baker, Liberty: The senior went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs to help the Patriots edge Shadow Ridge 9-8.
— Joseph Ponticello, Las Vegas: The senior struck out 11 while pitching a complete-game one-hitter to lead the Wildcats past Coronado 3-0.
— Jeremiah Smith, Green Valley: The junior pitched a complete-game five-hitter as the Gators defeated Spring Valley 4-1.
Softball
— Kaylinn Bentley, Mojave: The freshman went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs in the Rattlers’ five-inning 14-4 win over Las Vegas.
— Brooklynn Braun, Rancho: The senior pitcher struck out 16 in six innings of work, and the Rams scored a run in the seventh to beat Cimarron-Memorial 4-3.
— Madison Castellon, Legacy: The junior had a home run, a triple and three RBIs to help the Longhorns beat Clark 9-1.
— Mia Frias, Basic: The junior went 5-for-5 with two doubles, and the Wolves scored three runs in the sixth inning to take control for a 6-4 win over Bonanza.
— Taryn Thomson, Sierra Vista: The sophomore had two doubles and three RBIs as the Mountain Lions cruised past Eldorado 22-6 in four innings.
Boys volleyball
— Jayden Belanger, Cheyenne: The senior had 16 assists, seven digs and three aces to help the Desert Shields defeat Western 25-23, 25-18, 25-15.
— Jack Cox, Durango: The junior posted 16 digs and 14 kills, but the Trailblazers were edged by Tech, 25-19, 19-25, 21-25, 27-25, 15-13.
— Dylan Domine, Liberty: The senior logged 21 assists, six digs, four aces and three kills in the Patriots’ 25-21, 25-18, 25-11 victory over Clark.
— Frisky Palo, Las Vegas: The senior finished with 10 assists, three aces and three digs in the Wildcats’ 26-24, 25-18, 25-10 loss to Del Sol.
Scores
Baseball
Birmingham (Calif.) 6, Centennial 4
Green Valley 4, Spring Valley 1
Lake Mead 23, Sunrise Mountain 3
Las Vegas 3, Coronado 0
Laughlin 22, GV Christian 6
Laughlin 7, GV Christian 6
Liberty 9, Shadow Ridge 8
Sierra Vista 15, Desert Pines 0
Western 17, Valley 0
Softball
Basic 6, Bonanza 4
Desert Oasis 17, Chaparral 0
Doral Academy 8, Spring Valley 4
Durango 16, Desert Pines 1
Laughlin 10, GV Christian 7
Laughlin 19, GV Christian 9
Legacy 9, Clark 1
Mojave 14, Las Vegas 4
Rancho 4, Cimarron-Memorial 3
Sierra Vista 22, Eldorado 6
Tech 18, Foothill 6
Boys volleyball
Cheyenne 3, Western 0
Del Sol 3, Las Vegas 0
Legacy 3, Mojave 2
Liberty 3, Clark 0
Sunrise Mountain 3, Doral Academy 0
Tech 3, Durango 2
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal