Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances:
Baseball
— Daylin James, Mater East: The senior finished with four doubles and two RBIs as the Knights rolled past Mojave 12-0.
— Jaydrien Klein-Baker, Liberty: The senior had a home run, a double and four RBIs in the Patriots’ 13-3 win over Bishop Alemany (Calif.).
— Teagan Payne, Durango: The senior was the winning pitcher and went 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs in the Trailblazers’ three-inning 30-0 rout over Cadence.
— Tyler Tilton, Sierra Vista: The senior went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as the Mountain Lions scored three runs in the eighth inning to beat Silverado 8-5.
— Bruce Trzpis, Tech: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, and the Roadrunners scored two runs in the seventh inning for a 7-5 win over Legacy.
Softball
— Isabella Lenahan, Spring Valley: The junior had two home runs, two triples and nine RBIs to lead the Grizzlies past Rancho 17-1 in four innings.
— Valeria Lopez, Centennial: The sophomore went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and the Bulldogs held off a late rally for a 6-4 win over Shadow Ridge.
— Alohi Mundon, Coronado: The senior went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs to help the Cougars defeat Liberty 7-4.
— Charlie Simi, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore had a home run, a double and three RBIs in the Gaels’ 12-2 win over Faith Lutheran.
— Ella Sproule, Arbor View: The junior pitcher struck out eight in 4⅔ innings, and the Aggies scored seven runs in the fifth inning on the way to a six-inning 11-1 victory over Silverado.
Boys volleyball
— Dylan Domine, Liberty: The senior recorded 19 assists, five aces and three kills to help the Patriots defeat Las Vegas 25-14, 25-21, 25-22.
— Jordan Moore, Arbor View: The freshman had 18 digs and one kill as the Aggies fell to Palo Verde 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22.
— Zechariah Nissley, Green Valley: The senior logged 11 digs, eight kills and three aces in the Gators’ 25-9, 25-15, 25-16 victory over Cheyenne.
— Aiden Tran, Bishop Gorman: The senior had 12 kills and six aces as the Gaels fell to Sky Pointe 25-18, 25-23, 25-21.
— Michael Weinand, Bonanza: The junior finished with 21 kills, 21 digs and four aces in the Bengals’ 20-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-22, 15-12 loss to Durango.
Scores
Baseball
Bonanza 10, Desert Pines 0
Clark 15, Cheyenne 0
Durango 30, Cadence 0
Lake Mead 6, Indian Springs 3
Liberty 13, Bishop Alemany (Calif.) 3
Liberty Baptist 19, Sandy Valley 1 (first game)
Liberty Baptist 19, Sandy Valley 1 (second game)
Mater East 12, Mojave 0
Moapa Valley 12, Canyon Springs 3
Pahrump Valley 16, Chaparral 1
Palo Verde 4, Green Valley 2
Sierra Vista 8, Silverado 5 (8)
Tech 7, Legacy 5
The Meadows 15, Sunrise Mountain 0
Tonopah 18, Spring Mountain 4
Tonopah 22, Spring Mountain 0
Virgin Valley 11, Democracy Prep 1
Western 18, Cimarron-Memorial 8
Softball
Arbor View 11, Silverado 1
Bishop Gorman 12, Faith Lutheran 2
Centennial 6, Shadow Ridge 4
Coronado 7, Liberty 4
Del Sol 17, Cadence 1
GV Christian 15, Lake Mead 11
GV Christian 21, Lake Mead 1
Laughlin 16, Sandy Valley 1
Spring Valley 17, Rancho 1
Boys volleyball
Centennial 3, Pine View (Utah) 2
Cimarron-Memorial 3, Eldorado 0
Del Sol 3, Spring Valley 2
Durango 3, Bonanza 2
Green Valley 3, Cheyenne 0
Legacy 3, Sunrise Mountain 0
Liberty 3, Las Vegas 0
Palo Verde 3, Arbor View 1
Sky Pointe 3, Bishop Gorman 0
