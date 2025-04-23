Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

Shadow Ridge softball gets big win over Coronado on Senior Night

Centennial infielder Valeria Lopez (5) winds up to toss the ball to the pitcher during the softball game against Green Valley on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at Green Valley High School in Henderson, NV. The Gators pulled off a last-minute win by earning three runs in the last inning, topping the Bulldogs with a final score of 4-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

— Daylin James, Mater East: The senior finished with four doubles and two RBIs as the Knights rolled past Mojave 12-0.

— Jaydrien Klein-Baker, Liberty: The senior had a home run, a double and four RBIs in the Patriots’ 13-3 win over Bishop Alemany (Calif.).

— Teagan Payne, Durango: The senior was the winning pitcher and went 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs in the Trailblazers’ three-inning 30-0 rout over Cadence.

— Tyler Tilton, Sierra Vista: The senior went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as the Mountain Lions scored three runs in the eighth inning to beat Silverado 8-5.

— Bruce Trzpis, Tech: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, and the Roadrunners scored two runs in the seventh inning for a 7-5 win over Legacy.

Softball

— Isabella Lenahan, Spring Valley: The junior had two home runs, two triples and nine RBIs to lead the Grizzlies past Rancho 17-1 in four innings.

— Valeria Lopez, Centennial: The sophomore went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and the Bulldogs held off a late rally for a 6-4 win over Shadow Ridge.

— Alohi Mundon, Coronado: The senior went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs to help the Cougars defeat Liberty 7-4.

— Charlie Simi, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore had a home run, a double and three RBIs in the Gaels’ 12-2 win over Faith Lutheran.

— Ella Sproule, Arbor View: The junior pitcher struck out eight in 4⅔ innings, and the Aggies scored seven runs in the fifth inning on the way to a six-inning 11-1 victory over Silverado.

Boys volleyball

— Dylan Domine, Liberty: The senior recorded 19 assists, five aces and three kills to help the Patriots defeat Las Vegas 25-14, 25-21, 25-22.

— Jordan Moore, Arbor View: The freshman had 18 digs and one kill as the Aggies fell to Palo Verde 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22.

— Zechariah Nissley, Green Valley: The senior logged 11 digs, eight kills and three aces in the Gators’ 25-9, 25-15, 25-16 victory over Cheyenne.

— Aiden Tran, Bishop Gorman: The senior had 12 kills and six aces as the Gaels fell to Sky Pointe 25-18, 25-23, 25-21.

— Michael Weinand, Bonanza: The junior finished with 21 kills, 21 digs and four aces in the Bengals’ 20-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-22, 15-12 loss to Durango.

Scores

Baseball

Bonanza 10, Desert Pines 0

Clark 15, Cheyenne 0

Durango 30, Cadence 0

Lake Mead 6, Indian Springs 3

Liberty 13, Bishop Alemany (Calif.) 3

Liberty Baptist 19, Sandy Valley 1 (first game)

Liberty Baptist 19, Sandy Valley 1 (second game)

Mater East 12, Mojave 0

Moapa Valley 12, Canyon Springs 3

Pahrump Valley 16, Chaparral 1

Palo Verde 4, Green Valley 2

Sierra Vista 8, Silverado 5 (8)

Tech 7, Legacy 5

The Meadows 15, Sunrise Mountain 0

Tonopah 18, Spring Mountain 4

Tonopah 22, Spring Mountain 0

Virgin Valley 11, Democracy Prep 1

Western 18, Cimarron-Memorial 8

Softball

Arbor View 11, Silverado 1

Bishop Gorman 12, Faith Lutheran 2

Centennial 6, Shadow Ridge 4

Coronado 7, Liberty 4

Del Sol 17, Cadence 1

GV Christian 15, Lake Mead 11

GV Christian 21, Lake Mead 1

Laughlin 16, Sandy Valley 1

Spring Valley 17, Rancho 1

Boys volleyball

Centennial 3, Pine View (Utah) 2

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Eldorado 0

Del Sol 3, Spring Valley 2

Durango 3, Bonanza 2

Green Valley 3, Cheyenne 0

Legacy 3, Sunrise Mountain 0

Liberty 3, Las Vegas 0

Palo Verde 3, Arbor View 1

Sky Pointe 3, Bishop Gorman 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal