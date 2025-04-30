Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Tuesday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances:
Baseball
— Bryden Bull, Las Vegas: The senior’s double drove in the game-winning run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Wildcats defeated Foothill 3-2.
— Cam Dahlgren, Liberty: The senior pitched six scoreless innings to earn the win as the Patriots rolled past Spring Valley 7-0.
— Sonny Kleros, Chaparral: The senior went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs as the Cowboys built an early eight-run lead and held on for a 13-12 victory over Sunrise Mountain.
— Tate Southisene, Basic: The senior had a home run and two doubles to lead the Wolves past Green Valley 14-3 in five innings.
— Colin Walsh, Desert Oasis: The freshman went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs in the Diamondbacks’ 5-3 victory over Shadow RIdge.
Softball
— Ava Cruz, Palo Verde: The freshman went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs in the Panthers’ 6-2 win over Coronado.
— Madilyn Lowy, Arbor View: The sophomore went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to help the Aggies edge Bishop Gorman 7-5.
— Sloane Merrell, Centennial: The sophomore went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI as the Bulldogs rallied with eight runs in the fifth inning and held on for a 9-8 win over Liberty.
— Charlie Simi, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore had a home run and three RBIs as a late rally fell short in the Gaels’ 7-5 loss to Arbor View.
— Annalise Stout, Rancho: The senior had three doubles and four RBIs to help the Rams roll to a four-inning 17-1 win over Durango.
Boys volleyball
— Ethan Egoian, Durango: The senior racked up nine kills, eight digs and four aces as the Trailblazers defeated Doral Academy 25-14, 25-17, 24-26, 25-19.
— Ty Hardy, Basic: The junior recorded 13 kills, 10 digs and an assist to lead the Wolves past Eldorado in three sets.
— Risden Miller, Arbor View: The sophomore had 12 digs, 11 kills and a block to help the Aggies beat Green Valley 25-18, 25-19, 22-25, 25-17.
— Rome Ramos, Bishop Gorman: The junior logged 44 assists in the Gaels’ 17-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-12 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.
Scores
Baseball
Awaken Christian 22, GV Christian 7
Awaken Christian 17, GV Christian 2
Basic 14, Green Valley 3
Boulder City 4, Pahrump Valley 1
Canyon Springs 8, Mojave 4
Chaparral 13, Sunrise Mountain 12
Desert Oasis 5, Shadow Ridge 3
Indian Springs 20, Spring Mountain 3
Indian Springs 16, Spring Mountain 1
Las Vegas 3, Foothill 2 (9)
Liberty 7, Spring Valley 0
Moapa Valley 18, Democracy Prep 3
Rancho 14, Cimarron-Memorial 4
Virgin Valley 7, Mater East 0
Softball
Arbor View 7, Bishop Gorman 5
Awaken Christian 11, GV Christian 1
Awaken Christian 14, GV Christian 8
Centennial 9, Liberty 8
Green Valley 15, Faith Lutheran 5
Moapa Valley 13, Pahranagat Valley 11
Palo Verde 6, Coronado 2
Rancho 17, Durango 1
Boys volleyball
Arbor View 3, Green Valley 1
Basic 3, Eldorado 0
Bishop Gorman 3, Cimarron-Memorial 1
Del Sol 3, Amplus Academy 1
Durango 3, Doral Academy 1
Legacy 3, Bonanza 1
Palo Verde 3, Centennial 2
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal