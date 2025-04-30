68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances

Arbor View high school softball players Breya Hee (2) and Madilyn Lowy (3) celebrate after Lowy ...
Arbor View high school softball players Breya Hee (2) and Madilyn Lowy (3) celebrate after Lowy hit a walk off single in an extra innings winning 8-7 against Shadow Ridge during a softball game at Arbor View High School, on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Coronado’s Brent Chung hits a fairway shot during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Refle ...
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Shadow Ridge’s Andrew Stout tees off during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Reflec ...
Coronado boys golf wins individual, team 5A league tournament — PHOTOS
Palo Verde's Max Carlsen competes in the 500-yard freestyle during the swim meet on Saturday, A ...
High school notebook: Swimmer hopes to lead Palo Verde to state title
Palo Verde's Keimani Johnson, center left, celebrates his run against Shadow Ridge with teammat ...
Defending champs at No. 1 in 5A baseball in final rankings
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2025 - 10:01 pm
 

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

— Bryden Bull, Las Vegas: The senior’s double drove in the game-winning run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Wildcats defeated Foothill 3-2.

— Cam Dahlgren, Liberty: The senior pitched six scoreless innings to earn the win as the Patriots rolled past Spring Valley 7-0.

— Sonny Kleros, Chaparral: The senior went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs as the Cowboys built an early eight-run lead and held on for a 13-12 victory over Sunrise Mountain.

— Tate Southisene, Basic: The senior had a home run and two doubles to lead the Wolves past Green Valley 14-3 in five innings.

— Colin Walsh, Desert Oasis: The freshman went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs in the Diamondbacks’ 5-3 victory over Shadow RIdge.

Softball

— Ava Cruz, Palo Verde: The freshman went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs in the Panthers’ 6-2 win over Coronado.

— Madilyn Lowy, Arbor View: The sophomore went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to help the Aggies edge Bishop Gorman 7-5.

— Sloane Merrell, Centennial: The sophomore went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI as the Bulldogs rallied with eight runs in the fifth inning and held on for a 9-8 win over Liberty.

— Charlie Simi, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore had a home run and three RBIs as a late rally fell short in the Gaels’ 7-5 loss to Arbor View.

— Annalise Stout, Rancho: The senior had three doubles and four RBIs to help the Rams roll to a four-inning 17-1 win over Durango.

Boys volleyball

— Ethan Egoian, Durango: The senior racked up nine kills, eight digs and four aces as the Trailblazers defeated Doral Academy 25-14, 25-17, 24-26, 25-19.

— Ty Hardy, Basic: The junior recorded 13 kills, 10 digs and an assist to lead the Wolves past Eldorado in three sets.

— Risden Miller, Arbor View: The sophomore had 12 digs, 11 kills and a block to help the Aggies beat Green Valley 25-18, 25-19, 22-25, 25-17.

— Rome Ramos, Bishop Gorman: The junior logged 44 assists in the Gaels’ 17-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-12 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.

Scores

Baseball

Awaken Christian 22, GV Christian 7

Awaken Christian 17, GV Christian 2

Basic 14, Green Valley 3

Boulder City 4, Pahrump Valley 1

Canyon Springs 8, Mojave 4

Chaparral 13, Sunrise Mountain 12

Desert Oasis 5, Shadow Ridge 3

Indian Springs 20, Spring Mountain 3

Indian Springs 16, Spring Mountain 1

Las Vegas 3, Foothill 2 (9)

Liberty 7, Spring Valley 0

Moapa Valley 18, Democracy Prep 3

Rancho 14, Cimarron-Memorial 4

Virgin Valley 7, Mater East 0

Softball

Arbor View 7, Bishop Gorman 5

Awaken Christian 11, GV Christian 1

Awaken Christian 14, GV Christian 8

Centennial 9, Liberty 8

Green Valley 15, Faith Lutheran 5

Moapa Valley 13, Pahranagat Valley 11

Palo Verde 6, Coronado 2

Rancho 17, Durango 1

Boys volleyball

Arbor View 3, Green Valley 1

Basic 3, Eldorado 0

Bishop Gorman 3, Cimarron-Memorial 1

Del Sol 3, Amplus Academy 1

Durango 3, Doral Academy 1

Legacy 3, Bonanza 1

Palo Verde 3, Centennial 2

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES